BEATRICE, Neb. — Southeast Community College golf coach Calvin Freeman broke 70 in both rounds to be medalist in qualifying for the Nebraska men’s match-play tournament at Beatrice Country Club.
Freeman followed Monday’s 6-under 66 with a 69 for a 36-hole score of 135. He was four strokes ahead of 2003 champion Ryan Nietfeldt of Omaha, whose 67 was Tuesday’s low round.
Defending champion and first round co-leader Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington shot 75 Tuesday to tie for fifth.
Also in the top 10 were 2004 champion Travis Minzel of Lincoln and 2020 winner Luke Kluver of Norfolk, tied at 142.
The 10-way playoff at 148 for the final seven spots in the 32-man bracket finished after The World-Herald’s press deadline.
Two rounds of matches Wednesday and two Thursday will determine the finalists for Friday’s 36-hole final.
Results
Calvin Freeman, Table Rock, 66-69—135
Ryan Nietfeldt, Omaha, 72-67—139
David Easley, Lincoln, 69-71—140
Alex Zillig, Lavista, 71-69—140
Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington, 66-75—141
Reed Malleck, York, 68-73—141
Travis Minzel, Lincoln, 70-72—142
Luke Kluver, Norfolk, 74-68—142
Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce, 73-71—144
Matt Quandt, Omaha, 71-73—144
Danny Woodhead, Omaha, 74-70—144
Thomas Gatlin, Lincoln, 69-75—144
Charlie Zielinski, Omaha, 70-76—146
Brock Kuhlman, Columbus, 74-72—146
Graham Southwick, Lincoln, 74-72—146
Brock Rowley, Lincoln, 75-71—146
Owen Tucker, Lincoln, 73-73—146
Daniel Huston, Bennington, 76-70—146
Luke Strako, Omaha, 72-74—146
Grant Jabenis, Omaha, 75-72—147
Miles Elgert, Lincoln, 72-75—147
Sam Anderson, Hartington, 80-67—147
Jackson Thompson, Omaha, 73-74—147
Brad Rowe, Omaha, 72-75—147
Connor Steichen, Omaha, 73-74—147
Playoff (for seven spots in match play)
Brian Csipkes, Gretna, 76-72—148
Jackson Benge, Omaha, 75-73—148
Rex Soulliere, Omaha, 76-72—148
Preston Carbaugh, Cambridge, 70-78—148
Kevin Sullivan, Omaha, 78-70—148
Justin Webert, Lincoln, 71-77—148
Kean Kontor, Lincoln, 72-76—148
Andrew Paquette, Beatrice, 78-70—148
Drew D’Ercole, Papillion, 77-71—148
Ethan Smith, Doniphan, 73-75—148
Failed to qualify
Thomas Bryson, Lincoln, 70-79—149
Scott Tridle, Lincoln, 73-76—149
Joel Brueggemann, Beatrice, 77-72—149
Porter Topp, Omaha, 73-76—149
Parker Bunting, Lincoln, 75-74—149
Rockney Peck, Wisner, 75-75—150
Trey Baehr, Beatrice, 74-76—150
Jay Moore, Lincoln, 72-78—150
Dylan McCabe, Omaha, 73-77—150
Sam Vocelka, Omaha, 76-74—150
Kolby Brown, Omaha, 74-77—151
Eric Peel, Omaha, 75-76—151
Austin Landis, Lincoln, 73-78—151
Alex Gasper, Lincoln, 74-77—151
Matthew Junge, Omaha, 72-79—151
Benjamin Lemke, Lincoln, 75-76—151
Johnny Williams, Waterloo, 79-72—151
Jacob Hellman, Omaha, 74-77—151
Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha, 78-74—152
Sam Arnold, Omaha, 75-77—152
Jesse Talcott, Ashland, 77-75—152
Roger Sack, Lincoln, 79-74—153
Jake Boor, Omaha, 76-77—153
Tyler Ehresman, Grand Island, 71-82—153
Trent Morrison, Omaha, 75-78—153
Dylan Dahlstedt, Kearney, 76-77—153
Zachary Vandervoort, Hebron, 76-78—154
Christopher Whittle, Omaha, 78-76—154
Will Mullin, Omaha, 79-75—154
Noah Carpenter, Lincoln, 79-76—155
Ty Wehrs, Seward, 79-76—155
Jayson Brueggemann, Lincoln, 80-75—155
Porter Nelson, Lincoln, 74-81—155
Kris Koelzer, O’Neill, 76-79—155
Geran Sander, Lincoln, 74-81—155
Cole Feddersen, Kearney, 76-79—155
Teddy Peterson, Omaha, 80-76—156
Jackson Lapour, Omaha, 77-79—156
Brent Travis, Nebraska City, 84-72—156
Miles Russell, Omaha, 78-78—156
Bill Spangler, Lincoln, 77-79—156
Zach Hoffman, Omaha, 77-80—157
Colton Stock, Omaha, 72-85—157
Harrison Weddell, Omaha, 82-75—157
Jacob Cosimano, Omaha, 80-77—157
Nolan Johnson, Gretna, 78-79—157
Gavin Gerch, Lincoln, 83-74—157
Eric Sullivan, Fremont, 80-77—157
John Erickson, Omaha, 82-75—157
Sam Morse, Columbus, 79-79—158
David Ringler, Lincoln, 79-79—158
Alexander Schademann, Geneva, 79-79—158
Emmanuel Jensen, York, 82-76—158
Andrew Niemann, Omaha, 79-79—158
Henry Kosmicki, Grand Island, 80-78—158
Kingston Solomon, Omaha, 78-80—158
Carson Kildow, Lincoln, 81-77—158
Mike Siwa, Omaha, 79-80—159
Reece Rogers, Omaha, 79-80—159
Christopher Atkinson, Omaha, 82-77—159
Andy Primavera, Omaha, 79-80—159
Andrew Whittaker, Omaha, 78-81—159
Ryan Fregeau, Omaha, 82-78—160
Blake Giroux, Bennington, 76-84—160
Patrick Clare, Lincoln, 79-81—160
Ryan Weiss, Franklin, 82-78—160
Tanner Walling, Wayne, 77-83—160
Gavin Chaney, Omaha, 82-79—161
Payton Kinney, Omaha, 79-82—161
Tyler Nietfeldt, Omaha, 78-83—161
John Lapour, Omaha, 80-81—161
Kyle Moore, Omaha, 83-78—161
Jackson Mann, Papillion, 82-79—161
Mason Burger, Papillion, 82-79—161
Charlie Burt, Omaha, 81-81—162
Ivan Yabut, Omaha, 75-87—162
Brett Hoffman, Kearney, 78-84—162
Ryan Knispel, Omaha, 86-76—162
Steve Peterson, Lincoln, 84-78—162
Ted Bengston, Wausa, 83-80—163
Sean Denning, Bellevue, 79-84—163
Ryan Seevers, York, 81-83—164
Preston Cedergren, Omaha, 85-79—164
Cauy Walters, Aurora, 83-81—164
Josh D’Ercole, Papillion, 78-86—164
Dylan Heng, Omaha, 82-82—164
Brock Rogers, Tekamah, 86-79—165
Elijah Jensen, York, 87-78—165
Jaxson Fullerton, Omaha, 78-87—165
Mitch Todd, Plainview, 85-81—166
Christian Ghilardi, Lincoln, 85-81—166
Trey Ruge, Omaha, 79-87—166
Noah Miller, Papillion, 83-84—167
Jackson Koebernick, Lincoln, 86-82—168
Vincent Nigro, Omaha, 85-83—168
Patrick Ackerman, Gretna, 81-87—168
Jack Song, Omaha, 82-87—169
Marshal Obal, Columbus, 79-90—169
Caleb Bukacek, Seward, 82-88—170
Jake Hagerbaumer, Hooper, 92-79—171
Caleb Castillo, Brule, 87-85—172
Cole Wilson, Papillion, 86-87—173
David Froscheiser, Beatrice, 93-80—173
David Allen, Omaha, 88-87—175
Thomas Benninghoff, Crete, 85-92—177
Andrew Nietfeldt, Omaha, 93-85—178
Tyler Zimmerman, Lincoln, 87-91—178
John Nowaczyk, Omaha, 92-91—183
Samuel Wallman, Beatrice, 90-94—184
Broderick Baker, Lincoln, 90-99—189
Paul White, Lincoln, 94-98—192
Jacob Richardson, Omaha, 102-103—205
Jake Matzner, McCool Junction, 86-WD
Colby Watkins, Omaha, 88-NC
Ben Hanssen, Grand Island, 83-NS
Jack Riggins, Lincoln, 103-NS