Cameron Beckman nabs spot in US Senior Open with first Champions victory

Cameron Beckman wasn’t in the U.S. Senior Open until Sunday, when he won for the first time on the PGA Tour Champions.

The three-time winner on the PGA Tour started the back nine Sunday at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, New York, with five birdies in a row to overtake second-round leader Ernie Els.

With his final-round 4-under 68, Beckman won by one over Els and two over David Toms, Retief Goosen, Wes Short Jr., Miguel Angel Jimenez and Paul Goydos.

Beckman will tee it up Thursday at Omaha Country Club in the first round of the Senior Open, which returns to Nebraska for the first time since 2013. That year, he was playing in the Cox Classic for the third time and missed the cut for the third time at Champions Run on the now-Korn Ferry Tour.

“My life is so good right now," Beckman said. “It’s got so much good stuff going on. This just adds to it.

“I’ve had a bad run in 2021 and kind of got focused (through) my sister. She really got me going, and I kind of let myself play this weekend.”

His sister Tiffany is a mental coach.

“I needed some help. Let’s just put it that way," Beckman said.