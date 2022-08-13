Carl Yuan's hole-out eagle leads to Pinnacle Bank Championship record-tying 62

Carl Yuan is definitely here in Omaha.

Any doubt about that — earlier in the week, an early entry list omitted the No. 1 golfer on the Korn Ferry Tour point standings — was erased Saturday.

Yuan tied the Pinnacle Bank Tournament record round of 62 at Indian Creek, making seven birdies and holing out for an eagle on a par 4. He shot up the leaderboard from making the cut by one to having the clubhouse lead at 11-under until Ben Taylor’s hole-out eagle on the 18th hole for the second 62 of the day.

The first 62 shot in the six years of PBCs also was in the third round, by Sam Ryder in 2017. His circumstances were different — he led by seven as a result and finished as a tournament-record eight-stroke winner.

At 7,107 yards, Saturday was the shortest Indian Creek had been set up. To spice up the back nine, the tees on the par-4 No. 12 — 456 yards on the scorecard — were pushed to 284 yards to entice driving the green.

Yuan tried, with a 3-wood. Wasn’t a good shot. He was in the rough 40 yards from the pin.

Holed it.

“It was a great hole, they made it reachable," he said. “Then I holed out again from the bunker on No. 13, which kept the momentum going, I almost holed out again on 14. It was great.”

He also, finally, conquered the 18th hole with a birdie.

“I doubled it the last two rounds on No. 18, so that was a three-shot improvement. I was happy about that," he said.

The 25-year-old from Dalian, China, played at Washington and lives in Jacksonville, Florida, with his wife, Cathy.

On the Korn Ferry Tour since 2019, he was runner-up three times during the extended 2020-21 season and bypassed the final six weeks of last year’s regular season to represent China in the Olympics. He tied for 38th in Tokyo.

His year started with a third, a missed cut, a second, a missed cut, a win at the Louisiana Open, a missed cut, a seventh and a missed cut. He was second twice more, at the Knoxville Open and the Ascendant in suburban Denver.

Yuan has been Tour-bound for a while. A second win, and no one has done that this season, could widen his lead to 900 points entering the finals.

The top 25, who get their PGA Tour cards after Sunday’s final round, keep their points from the regular season and have a separate competition to determine eligibility order for the PGA Tour season that starts next month.

Being No. 1 after the KF Tour finals is good for a full PGA Tour exemption and a spot in the Players Championship.

Gutschewski matches par

A double bogey 6 on the 12th, where Yuan made his eagle, dropped Omahan Scott Gutschewski to 3-over for his round.

He got the three strokes back with birdies on three of the final four holes to salvage a par 71 and stay at 2-under for the tournament.

His Sunday tee time is 7:10 a.m.

Set up short

At 7,107 yards, Saturday was the shortest Indian Creek had been set up. Friday’s yardage was 7,269 and Thursday’s 7,357. From the back tees on the scorecard, the course is 7,721 yards.

Sunday schedule

Tee times run from 6:40 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Play will be in threes and the scheduled finish, for the Golf Channel window, is around 3:30 p.m. The ceremony for the 25 PGA Tour cards will follow about a half-hour later at the 18th green.