Carson Schaake and Noah Hofman have received the last two sponsor exemptions for the Pinnacle Bank Championship, swelling the number of Nebraskans playing in the Korn Ferry Tour event to six.

Schaake, from Omaha, and Hofman, from McCook, earned conditional tour membership, the lowest level of status, from last year’s qualifying tournament but neither has gotten into an event.

Both will be at Indian Creek Aug. 10-13. So will the winners of the PBC's qualifying events, Luke Kluver of Norfolk at the Indian Creek Invitational and Nate Vontz of Lincoln at the Nebraska Qualifier, who earned the first two of the four available exemptions the tournament can award.

Nebraska’s two full-time tour members are Scott Gutschewski of Omaha, who’s 11th in points and likely will return to the PGA Tour for the 2023-24 season, and Brandon Crick of McCook, 72nd.

Hofman at 3M Open

Before Hofman comes to Omaha, he will make his PGA Tour debut.

He made it through Monday qualifying for the first time in 14 tries to be in this week’s 3M Open in the Twin Cities.

Hofman shot 65, then survived a 4-for-3 playoff. That might have been the easy part of his day.

He was a late arrival to the course. He had been at the Colorado Open and his Sunday night flight from Denver was delayed. He bought a one-way ticket for a 6 a.m. departure, got up at 3 a.m. and landed at 9:05 a.m. for an 11:30 tee time — with a 40-minute drive ahead of him.

Nebraska PGA Seniors

Bryan Hughett from Albion Country Club won the 36-hole tournament at Riverside in Grand Island with a 4-under 140 total. Also qualifying for the Senior PGA Professional Championship were J.D. Brake of ArborLinks in Nebraska City, PGA Tour rules official Tom Hearn of Lincoln and Jon Petersen from Tiburon.

Bryan Hughett, Albion CC, 68-72—140. J. D. Brake, ArborLinks, 71-70—141. Tom Hearn, PGA Tour, 72-70—142. Jon Petersen, Tiburon, 71-71—142. James Sieckmann, Shadow Ridge, 74-73—147. Don Germer, PGA Life Member, 74-74—148. Pete Hagen, Johnny Goodman, 76-72—148. Ted DiGiacomo, Happy Hollow, 74-75—149. Jim White, Fairways at Lincoln, 75-77—152. Mike Antonio, Happy Hollow, 74-79—153. Greg Neujahr, Champions Run, 74-79—153.

Nebraska juniors miss cut

At the U.S. Junior Amateur in Charleston, South Carolina, Beau Petersen of Gretna and Thomas Bryson of Lincoln failed to advance to match play. Petersen had rounds of 74 and 75, Bryson 72 and 82.

