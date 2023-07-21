SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.
— Creighton’s Charlie Zielinski birdied his third-to-last hole Friday to share the clubhouse lead with Matthew Schaefer at 9 under in the weather-delayed 115th Nebraska Amateur.
Zielinski’s 4-under 68 followed a 67 in the first round at Scotts Bluff Country Club for the junior from Omaha Skutt.
He caught Schaefer, who finished his eligibility at South Dakota State in the spring. Schaefer, who graduated from Hartington Cedar Catholic and lives in tiny Fordyce, eagled his last hole Friday. He, too, had rounds of 67 and 68.
The 36-hole cut will be made Saturday after all in the 135-man field complete their second rounds.
After play was suspended Thursday by rain, following a four-hour delay in starting times because of lightning, Friday’s start was set back one hour because of fog.
Midland golfer Peyton Koch, an Omaha Central graduate, shot 67 to be five strokes behind the leader. He was in third place among those who finished two rounds.
