Chatelain: The nine best scenes from the 2013 US Senior Open

What do you experience at the U.S. Senior Open that you couldn’t see on your living-room TV?
We compiled nine of the best crowd moments from the 2013 Senior Open — the little sights and sounds that a golf fan only gets on site.
No. 1
Paul Simson, a 62-year-old with a straw hat and a big belly, tried to make it as a pro golfer after college, failed and entered the insurance business. At 59, he found his stride.
He qualified for the Senior Open by winning the U.S. Senior Amateur last summer. His playing partners this week: Fred Couples and defending champ Roger Chapman.
“I was pretty intimidated for a while,” Simson said after his opening round in 2013.
But Day 2, he got it going. He was 3-under through 11 holes and beating “Boom Boom” Couples like a drum. He thought he might shoot 65 or 66. Then he stepped to the par-3 third, pulled 6-iron and — cover your eyes — shank!
Two holes later, Simson stepped to the fifth tee and — oh, dear Lord — not again. This one smacked a tree in somebody’s yard and bounced back in bounds, right next to the port-a-potties.
When Simson heard a spectator say “it’s in the (expletive) house,” he had to laugh.
“These doggone shanks,” Simson said. “I haven’t had them in years.”
No. 2
Isn’t Tom Watson from Kansas City? Not according to the USGA tee sheet, which lists Watson from an unincorporated community south of K.C.
During the 1:37 introduction Friday afternoon, the man with the microphone at the first tee stumbled with the hometown, prompting Watson to good-naturedly correct him.
It’s Bucyrus, Watson said. “Like bugle.” The crowd laughed.
No. 3
On Saturday, Watson and Steve Elkington watched Kenny Perry and Robin Freeman hit from the 16 tee, then the four players crossed paths.
Perry looked at Watson’s white polo shirt, soaked through with sweat, and said, “You need a shower.”
Watson didn’t argue.
It wasn’t the last interaction between those groups.
Freeman was standing over a birdie putt on 17 green when he heard a ball bouncing up to the front edge of the green.
It was Elkington’s tee shot on the 299-yard par-4.
Freeman walked over to the ball, pulled back his putter and — in mock disgust — acted like he was going to smack the ball back down the fairway.
No. 4
The old guys tend to dress a bit more conservatively than PGA Tour pros. You won’t find any octopus pants like Billy Horschel’s. But Elkington’s red and white shoes on Day 1 did draw attention.
Some fans wondered if he bought them in honor of the Huskers. A fan at No. 7 green had a different take: “Ronald McDonald just called. He’s looking for his shoes.”
No. 5
Back tee on the 18th hole? Fred Funk didn’t like it one bit.
The finishing hole, playing into the wind all week, was long enough from 430 yards. That Saturday the USGA used the 456-yard tee.
After Funk hit his drive, he wasn’t sure he had made the fairway. He told a USGA official, “This is stupid.”
After a little back-and-forth, Funk said, “You know we’re old guys.” The official responded, “Yeah, but you guys are really good.”
“Yeah, but we’re really old,” Funk said.
Moments later, Funk rolled in a long birdie putt to shoot 67. He had one more comment for the official: “You’re forgiven.”
No. 6
One of the 2013 Senior Open’s highlights was Funk’s interaction with the galleries. After his excellent tee shot on No. 5, a fan yelled, “If you make that putt, I got a beer for ya at the turn.”
Funk laughed — then missed the putt. Half an hour later, Funk watched Corey Pavin hit an extraordinarily low cut off No. 8 tee. After hitting a straight drive down the middle, Funk turned back to the crowd and said, “How does he do that?”
No. 7
Beth Bowen tried to get things done around the house during the ’13 Senior Open. But off her back deck, pro golfers kept walking by.
Bowen’s house, which sits in the woods right of No. 5, is one of the few that overlooks Omaha Country Club. She and her husband had guests over all week. Sunday afternoon, all the men were on the course, though. It was just Beth and seven friends on the deck, yelling “Rocco!” (He waved).
“We figure this is way easier than standing in the sun,” Beth said.
No. 8
Alex Zillig, a 13-year-old from Omaha wearing a yellow Adidas T-shirt, was hanging out left of the 16th green late Sunday morning when Willie Wood’s tee shot — from 223 yards away — crashed into Zillig’s right elbow.
He shed a few tears. He eventually found an ice pack. But not before Wood signed a golf ball, “Sorry, Willie Wood.”
“I wasn’t aiming at you,” Wood told him. “It’s that bright shirt.”
No. 9
Thomas Northup of Grand Island spent the weekend volunteering at No. 13. He called it the greatest thing he ever did.
On Sunday, Gary Hallberg hit his drive left of the green into the gnarly rough. With the pin tucked left, he had no shot.
“Got any advice?” he asked the fans nearby.
Your only chance is to hit the flagstick, Northup replied. Hallberg listened — sort of. His flop shot hit the actual flag and dropped to a few feet, where he tapped in for birdie.
