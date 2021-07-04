Chatelain: The nine best scenes from the 2013 US Senior Open

What do you experience at the U.S. Senior Open that you couldn’t see on your living-room TV?

We compiled nine of the best crowd moments from the 2013 Senior Open — the little sights and sounds that a golf fan only gets on site.

No. 1

Paul Simson, a 62-year-old with a straw hat and a big belly, tried to make it as a pro golfer after college, failed and entered the insurance business. At 59, he found his stride.

He qualified for the Senior Open by winning the U.S. Senior Amateur last summer. His playing partners this week: Fred Couples and defending champ Roger Chapman.

“I was pretty intimidated for a while,” Simson said after his opening round in 2013.

But Day 2, he got it going. He was 3-under through 11 holes and beating “Boom Boom” Couples like a drum. He thought he might shoot 65 or 66. Then he stepped to the par-3 third, pulled 6-iron and — cover your eyes — shank!

Two holes later, Simson stepped to the fifth tee and — oh, dear Lord — not again. This one smacked a tree in somebody’s yard and bounced back in bounds, right next to the port-a-potties.