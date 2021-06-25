 Skip to main content
Christopher Atkinson wins Nebraska boys match play championship
GOLF

McCOOK, Neb. — UNO-bound Christopher Atkinson went on a birdie spree Friday to win the 32nd Nebraska boys match play championship at Heritage Hills.

Atkinson, a recent Gretna High graduate, made five birdies in 14 holes in his 5-and-4 win over fellow left-hander Connor Steichen of Omaha.

Atkinson took the lead for good with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 second hole and gained his first 5-up lead with a birdie on No. 8. Steichen, who attends Creighton Prep, won two of the next three holes but never got closer than 4-down.

