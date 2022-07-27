Creighton junior golfer Shaun Campbell leads Nebraska Amateur by six

LINCOLN — Shaun Campbell distanced himself from the field in the final six holes Wednesday for a six-stroke lead at the Nebraska Amateur.

A victory for the Creighton junior from New Zealand would be the first by a Bluejay and the first by an out-of-state resident since Oklahoman Craig Poet, who was playing for Nebraska, in 1992.

Campbell’s back-to-back 68s after an opening 71 at Firethorn Golf Club have him at 6-under 207 entering Thursday’s final round.

The quartet behind him at par 213 consists of CU teammate and U.S. Amateur qualifier Charlie Zielinski of Omaha, who shot 70, former CU golfer and new state match-play champion Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington (68), Iowa State sophomore and U.S. Amateur qualifier Luke Gutschewski (68) of Omaha and Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce (70).

Campbell’s back-nine spark was an 8-footer for a par-3 on the 13th hole, set up at 131 yards but with a pin location hard against the creek-protected left side of the green. Had he missed, he would have fallen into a tie for the lead with Zielinski at 2-under.

“It felt like a birdie. I made the same length putt yesterday for par as well," Campbell said. “Making par there was huge and then I made a 30-footer on 14 (for birdie) to back it up. That just instantly felt like I picked up two shots there.

“After that, it was find the greens and I picked up another (birdie) on the 16th and got away with two pars on the last two holes. I just did what I needed to do coming in.”

Campbell led by three after 36 holes, but had a scare early in the third round. He hit three balls off the first tee. A drive that went into the fescue and two provisional shots, since the first one also was wayward.

“I managed to find the first one so I kind of got away with one there, then I got up-and-down on 2," he said. “I was all over the place and then on the third hole I turned around and made birdie.

“I was just thinking to myself, If David (Easley) is out there making bogeys, too, he plays around here all the time so it's going to be a tough track.”

Easley, the defending champ on his home course, fell back with a 79. He was in contention until a shot from the rough on the 14th caromed off a tree and a spectator cart back toward him, leading to a double bogey. And the 16th was two shots into the lake and an 8 on the par-4.

Gutschewski was 5-under for the round after 11 holes but bogeyed twice, including the 13th, coming in.

Spellerberg and Campbell will be in the final twosome that tees off at 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

Westside golfer just misses cut

Omaha Westside’s Jackson Benge missed advancing to match play at the U.S. Junior Amateur by one stroke Wednesday.

Benge was 1-over in each of his rounds on Bandon Dunes (Oregon) courses to shoot 145. The playoff for the final spots came at 144.

Creighton freshman Colby Brown (87-75—162) from Westside and Iowa Western freshman Henry Kosmicki from Grand Island (85-78—163) were the other Nebraskans who missed the cut.