Creighton Prep grad Carson Schaake is headed back to Omaha for US Open

Lashley went into Tuesday’s weather-delayed finish of the Columbus (Ohio) sectional in position to snag one of the 16 available spots in a tournament filled with fellow PGA Tour pros otherwise not eligible for the U.S. Open. A bogey-bogey finish dropped him to 4-under and two strokes out of the playoff for the final available spots for Torrey Pines.

Schaake, 26, has been a mini-tour player since turning pro after graduating from Iowa. The Omaha Creighton Prep graduate was the 2015 Big Ten champion as a sophomore. That year, he played the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic as an amateur on a sponsor’s exemption.

Monday in Ohio, he played steady golf through morning rain to shoot 70 and stay in contention.

“I got a turkey sandwich and got back at it," he said. “I knew I needed to make some putts and got a few to fall on both nines, so it was solid all around. Some of the putts there, from 8 feet you’re aiming 6 feet outside the hole, so it feels like you just made a huge putt because of how long it took the ball to get in the hole.