Creighton sophomore among two Omahans headed to the U.S. Amateur

Iowa State sophomore Luke Gutschewski and Creighton sophomore Charlie Zielinski are going to the U.S. Amateur for the first time.

The two Omahans led the 36-hole qualifying Monday at Beatrice Country Club.

Gutschewski, whose father is PGA Tour member Scott Gutschewski, was medalist at 11-under 133 after shooting an 8-under 64 in the morning round. Zielinski, who opened with a 68, came back with a 70 to take the second available spot by two strokes.

The alternates are Luke Kluver of Norfolk and Caleb Badura of Aurora. Kluver had one of the two 67s in the afternoon round, after opening with 73, to be at 4 under 140. Badura had a pair of 70s.

q-Luke Gutschewski, Omaha, 64-69--133; q-Charlie Zielinski, Omaha, 68-70--138; a-Luke Kluver, Norfolk, 73-67--140; a-Caleb Badura, Aurora, 70-70—140. Others: John Spellerberg, Bennington, 70-71--141; Grant Jabenis, Omaha, 71-70--141; David Easley, Lincoln, 75-67--142; Reed Malleck, York, 72-71--143; Josh Wilson, Papillion, 71-73--144; Jack Minnick, Lincoln, 71-73--144; Beni Long, Canada , 70-74--144; Ryan Nietfeldt, Omaha, 69-75—144 (q-qualified; a-alternate)

Kluver to OU: Kluver announced last week on Twitter that he is transferring from Kansas, where he played three seasons, to Oklahoma.

Kansas was losing three of its starting five from its NCAA qualifying team. Kluver entered the transfer portal after the season and chose the Sooners over Texas Tech.

U.S. Adaptive Open: Nebraska has golfers in the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open, which began Monday at Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Ryan Brenden of Pierce, 46, born with a condition where his thigh bone didn't grow, shot 88 in the men’s division. Mandi Sedlak of Kearney, 41, who lost a leg to cancer when she was 21, was in seventh place with a 92 entering Tuesday’s second of three rounds in the newest USGA championship.

Four-State: Nebraska retained the Girls Four-State Championship held earlier this month and will be looking for its fourth title in five years when it plays host to the 2023 renewal. Emily Karmazin of Omaha and Karsen Morrison of North Platte went undefeated in their matches.

Intro to golf: About 30 youth ages 6 to 13 from Caritas Kids’ Cottage of Bellevue, which primarily serves the South Omaha Latino community, played last week in a Nebraska PGA Junior League event at the Country Drive course north of Ashland. They spent two weeks in the First Tee of Omaha/Hogan’s Junior Golf Heroes program at Eagle Hills getting ready.

Women’s Four-Ball: Kayla Barnes of Bellevue and Kylie Steel of Omaha lapped the field by eight strokes at the state women’s four-ball championship at Oakland Golf Club. The low-net winners were Tekamah's Bev Guzinski and Oakland's Nancy Johnson.​