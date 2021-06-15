Creighton's Nate Vontz leads qualifying for Nebraska men's match-play golf championship

Deere Classic invites Alex Schaake, Kluver

Alex Schaake of Omaha and Luke Kluver of Norfolk have received sponsor exemptions to the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic. The tournament is July 8-11 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

They are part of what tournament director Clair Peterson announced Tuesday as an “All-Midwest” group of mostly college players. The others are Illinois’ Michael Feagles, Iowa State’s Tripp Kinney, Illinois State’s David Perkins and former Bethune-Cookman player Willie Mack III (the oldest at 32).

Schaake and Kluver have made cuts at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek.