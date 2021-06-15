Creighton's Nate Vontz leads qualifying for Nebraska men's match-play golf championship

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Creighton junior Nate Vontz withstood a double bogey in mid-round Tuesday to take the lead in qualifying for the Nebraska men’s match-play golf championship with an 8-under 64 at Wild Horse.
Vontz, from Lincoln Southwest, was 6-under after his first eight holes before taking a 6 on the par-4 18th hole. He then went 4-under on Wild Horse’s front nine.
“Greens were perfect. You just had to get on your line,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting (a 64), but definitely there are a lot of birdie holes and only a couple holes that are challenging off the tee.”
Three strokes behind entering Wednesday’s final round of the 36-hole qualifier are NU golfers Reed Malleck of York and Caleb Badura of Aurora. Past champions Andy Sajevic of Omaha and Travis Minzel of Lincoln and Class A state champion Jake Boor from Omaha Creighton Prep, a CU recruit, were at 4-under 68.
The low 32 scorers after Wednesday advance to match play. Two rounds of matches Thursday and two more on Friday will set up the 36-hole title match on Saturday.
Match-play results
Nate Vontz, Lincoln, 64.
Reed Malleck, York, 67.
Caleb Badura, Aurora, 67.
Andy Sajevic, Omaha, 68.
Travis Minzel, Lincoln, 68.
Jake Boor, Omaha, 68.
Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce, 69.
Charlie Zielinski, Omaha, 69.
Tristan Nelko, Plymouth, 70.
Danny Woodhead, Omaha, 70.
Luke Gutschewski, Omaha, 71.
Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington, 71.
Vance Janssen, Blair, 72.
Tucker Knaak, Plainview, 72.
Mason Hale, Atkinson, 72.
Preston Carbaugh, Cambridge, 72.
Drew D'Ercole, Papillion, 72.
Will Mullin, Omaha, 73.
Lance Lawson, Norfolk, 73.
Geronimo Narizzano, Beatrice, 73.
Brad Rowe, Omaha, 73.
Jayson Brueggemann, Lincoln, 73.
Kirby Smith, Omaha, 73.
Marcus Eriksen, Grand Island, 74.
Alex Zillig, Lavista, 74.
Rob Mullin, Omaha, 74.
Ethan Blair, Omaha, 74.
Glenn Bills, Grand Island, 74.
Brock Kuhlman, Columbus, 74.
Geran Sander, Lincoln, 74.
Henry Kosmicki, Grand Island, 74.
Kevin Bryson, Lincoln, 74.
Zach Hoffman, Omaha, 74.
Dan Huston, Omaha, 74.
Ivan Yabut, Omaha, 74.
Andrew Whittaker, Omaha, 75.
Christian Ghilardi, Lincoln, 75.
Colton Stock, Omaha, 75.
Calvin Freeman, Table Rock, 75.
Doug Mitchell, Kearney, 75.
Christopher Atkinson, Omaha, 75.
Patrick Clare, Lincoln, 75.
Jack Davis, La Vista, 75.
Jack Tickle, omaha, 75.
CJ Farber, Kearney, 76.
Jeremy Peters, Ogallala, 76.
Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha, 76.
Jon Smith, Doniphan, 76.
Tyler Ehresman, Lincoln, 76.
David Easley, Lincoln, 76.
Ty Heimes, Battle Creek, 76.
Chad Geiger, Lincoln, 77.
Bryce Vuncannon, Columbus, 77.
Luke Grossnicklaus, Kearney, 77.
Jeff Anderson, Lincoln, 77.
Jackson Benge, Omaha, 77.
Jayden Jones, North Platte, 77.
Grant Jabenis, Omaha, 77.
Tyler Dowling, Kearney, 77.
Rockney Peck, Wisner, 77.
Matthew Quandt, Omaha, 77.
Brandt Radloff, Omaha, 77.
Jake Matzner, McCool Junction, 77.
Ryan Fregeau, Omaha, 77.
Dylan McCabe, Omaha, 77.
Andrew Paquette, Beatrice, 77.
Will Topolski, Lincoln, 77.
Cody Dunagan, Lincoln, 77.
Luke McCann, Papillion, 78.
Sam Morse, Columbus, 78.
Jack Musil, Omaha, 78.
Trevor Oberg, McCook, 78.
Jacob Woodmancy, Grant, 78.
Jim Camplin, Grand Island, 78.
Cole Feddersen, Kearney, 78.
Rex Soulliere, Omaha, 78.
Josh Peters, Omaha, 78.
John Lapour, Omaha, 78.
Jake Kluver, Norfolk, 78.
Jay Moore, Lincoln, 78.
Wes Bernt, Kearney, 79.
Cole Schroer, Kearney, 79.
Clay Peterson, Lincoln, 79.
Ryan Nietfeldt, Omaha, 79.
Noah Miller, Papillion, 79.
Teddy Peterson, Omaha, 79.
Jackson Thompson, Omaha, 79.
Scott Tridle, Lincoln, 80.
David Allen, Omaha, 80.
Josh D'Ercole, Papillion, 80.
Connor Steichen, Omaha, 80.
Kasch Morrison, North Platte, 80.
Kaleb Fullerton, Omaha, 80.
Vincent Nigro, Omaha, 81.
Justin Melnick, Omaha, 81.
Michael Copich, Lincoln, 81.
John Nowaczyk, Omaha, 81.
Mason Burger, Papillion, 81.
Ryan Knispel, Omaha, 81.
Kolby Brown, Omaha, 81.
Marcus Holling, Grand Island, 81.
Smokey Cornelius, Cozad, 81.
Arthur Patton, Scottsbluff, 81.
Ryan Smith, Grand Island, 81.
Jordan Hart, Omaha, 81.
Ted Bengston, Wausa, 81.
Marshal Obal, Columbus, 82.
Parker Jones, Omaha, 82.
Kody Sander, Lincoln, 82.
Richard Orth III, Omaha, 82.
Luke Strako, Omaha, 82.
Jeff Lamontagne, Papillion, 83.
Brady Davis, Fremont, 83.
Tristan Bade, Hickman, 83.
Miles Russell, Omaha, 83.
Jack Song, Omaha, 83.
Nolan Johnson, Gretna, 83.
Colby Watkins, Omaha, 83.
Jacob Goertz, Omaha, 83.
TJ Schleisman, Omaha, 84.
Jeff Holsten, Gothenburg, 84.
Jacob Hellman, Omaha, 84.
Chris Kelly, Omaha, 84.
Andrew Bradshaw, Omaha, 85.
MJ Shalhoob, Omaha, 85.
Ethan Shaw, Aurora, 85.
Thomas Bryson, Lincoln, 85.
Jake Scherer, Gothenburg, 86.
Ryan Seevers, York, 87.
Michael Gomez, Alliance, 87.
Kyle Moore, Omaha, 88.
Evan Russo, Yutan, 88.
Porter Topp, Omaha, 88.
Elliot Carlson, Lincoln, 90.
Preston Cedergren, Green Bay, Wis., 95.
Jake Lingenfelter, Plainview, 96.
Craig Trofholz, North Platte, 97.
Brayden Cook, Beatrice, 100.
Jack Riggins, Lincoln, NS.
Vijay Kumar, Omaha, NS.