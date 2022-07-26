Creighton's Shaun Campbell leads Nebraska Amateur

LINCOLN — Creighton junior Shaun Campbell will take a three-stroke lead in the 114th Nebraska Amateur into Wednesday’s third round after starting Tuesday four strokes behind.

Campbell’s 68, including a bogey on his final hole Tuesday, left the New Zealander as the only golfer from the original field of 156 under par after two rounds at Firethorn Golf Club.

Campbell is from Tauranga, New Zealand. His college career started at Kansas, where he played in four events during the 2018-19 season. At CU this past spring, he was eighth at Iowa’s Hawkeye Invitational and he recently was 21st at the Kansas stroke-play championship.

First-round leader and defending champion David Easley from Firethorn fell into a second-place tie after a 4-over 75 with only one birdie.

Also at par 142 are ex-UNK golfer Alex Farrell of Omaha (69) and Class A high school champion Thomas Bryson from Lincoln Southeast (66). Bryson, who will be a sophomore, fashioned the tournament’s low round. He birdied the 16th, 17th and 18th holes for a 3-2-3 finish.

There were eight rounds in the 60s after only three on Monday.

Playing his way back into contention was Omaha’s Andy Sajevic. Trying for his second Nebraska Amateur title in three years and fourth in his career, the banker’s 67 was 10 strokes better than his opening round. He vaulted into the top nine after the second round began with him in a tie for 51st.

“You know if you’ve played off long enough you understand sometimes you're not going to have your best stuff and fortunately, today was a little bit better," Sajevic said. “Just trying to claw my way back into it.”

He had a bogey-free round, making four birdies. Those came on sharp iron shots, with no birdie putt longer than 8 feet. His longest make was from 15 feet for a par-3 on the fourth hole.

“I had a couple of nice saves and a couple of breaks go my way," he said. “A couple of nice, nice par saves there in the middle of the round kind of kept me going.”

His father, John, extended two records by making the cut for the 23rd consecutive year and 37th time overall. The Fremont golfer is 10 off the lead at 7-over 149.

Ed Wyatt of Lincoln, who won Nebraska Senior Amateurs in 2020 and 2021, had the best turnaround — 12 strokes — as he went from an 81 to a 69 and safely was in the cut that was made to the low 60 and ties at 14-over 156.​