Creighton's Shaun Campbell wins Nebraska Amateur

LINCOLN — New Nebraska Amateur champion Shaun Campbell is built like a rugby player.

Golf, though, always was his game in New Zealand.

“I was a little bit too soft to play rugby at home. So I kind of stuck with golf," the Creighton junior said. “By the time it came around as a high school, golf was my thing. A couple of teachers and guys asked me, “Do you want to play rugby? I'm like, no, I’m good. I was just so invested in the game.

“And I just don't like getting hurt.”

Firethorn Golf Club inflicted a little pain Thursday as he was closing out the first Nebraska Amateur win by a college golfer from outside the state in 30 years. He had enough of a cushion to weather a double-bogey 6 on the final hole and still have a two-stroke advantage over Omaha’s Andy Sajevic.

“I could cruise up there and not have to worry about too many things," he said.

His final-round 75 was his highest of the week. Still he was the first Nebraska Amateur champion in Firethorn’s three hostings of the tournament to be under par (2-under 282). He had a six-stroke lead after three rounds that was down to three after state match-play champion Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington birdied three of the first five holes.

Campbell made a 10-footer to salvage a bogey on the ninth hole and not see the lead shrink to two, then hit a wedge to 3 feet for birdie on the next hole. His lead eventually returned to six midway through the back nine.

A long hitter who’s 6-foot-6 and 241 pounds (down 18 since spring), Campbell came to Creighton in January. He was in the transfer portal after playing at Kansas. His freshman-year roommate was Norfolk’s Luke Kluver, who went through the portal last month and transferred to Oklahoma. Kluver’s younger brother, Jake, plays for CU.

Campbell picked the Bluejays over NU, Oral Roberts and Wichita State.

“Being around Luke, and Jake being on the team at Creighton, I kind of knew him from there," Campbell said. “(CU men’s coach) Judd Cornell was the first one to call me when I went into the portal and he had reached out to me when I was a freshman as well.

“I just love the small vibe of the school like Creighton. It felt like it was a sort of a mini-KU. Coming from the Big 12 down to the Big East, obviously the funding’s not quite there of a Power Five but we have what we need.

Campbell won the 36-hole Indian Creek Invitational two weeks ago, otherwise he wouldn’t have been playing this week in a tournament that filled up quickly because of Firethorn’s reputation. This was his first win in a 72-hole event, which are the favored format in his home country, since he was 16.

He carried his bag all week. No riding cart.

“You don't see the guys on tour taking carts. Obviously they have a caddy, but (pro golf) is what I'm trying to prepare myself for. “I had an opportunity when I transferred to Creighton and got some more playing time there. I'm just really trying to work hard and fight and it's finally paying off.”

He’s in the Canadian Amateur next week in Vancouver, British Columbia, where he’ll see his father for the first time in a year. He’s a first alternate for the U.S. Amateur the following week.

Then it’s back to Creighton and a hoped breakthrough season for the Jays. U.S. Amateur qualifier Charlie Zielinski was fourth this week and Jake Kluver tied for 16th. Incoming freshman Kolby Brown from Omaha Westside was at the U.S. Junior Amateur.

“As a team we want to be known as the golf program in Nebraska," Campbell said. “Creighton is a small school but we want to make sure that if you think of golf in Nebraska, you think of Creighton. We want to bring a Big East Championship home.”