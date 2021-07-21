Danica Badura repeats as Nebraska Women’s Amateur champion

Danica Badura never was pushed by the field in the final round as she repeated as the Nebraska Women’s Amateur champion.

But pushed by her family? Definitely.

“They're the reason I'm here today. Their support, it's unmatched. It leaves me speechless," the South Dakota player from Aurora said Wednesday after an 8-stroke win at Indian Creek.

“They're the reason I am playing. I used to not like golf at all. The fact is that they push me and just have been a constant source of encouragement in my life.”

Badura, who won by two strokes last year at the Country Club of Lincoln, shot 75 to finish at 5-over 219.

“It just feels absolutely incredible. To do it back to back and etch my name in history really means a lot," she said. “The course this week was super tough, as we all kind of learned, but just to come out and do it again, with the support of my family, really means the world to me.”

She's the 11th player to win multiple Nebraska Women's Amateur titles.

Badura’s 2-over 38 on the first nine increased her lead to five and it first got to eight with her only birdie of the day, on the par-4 12th.