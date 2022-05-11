Danny Woodhead and Schaake brothers claim sectional qualifying berths for US Open

Danny Woodhead didn’t leave the camera crew that followed him for 18 holes with worthless footage.

They caught the retired NFL running back making it through local qualifying for the U.S. Open.

“In some ways I liked it because looking back to my playing days, I always wanted a sold-out stadium,” Woodhead said. “So I was OK with it.”

Woodhead and Omaha’s Schaake brothers, Carson and Alex, claimed three of the five sectional qualifying berths at Omaha Country Club on Wednesday.

Woodhead and Carson Schaake matched par 71. Alex Schaake shot 72, then defeated amateur Drew D’Ercole of Papillion on the first extra hole.

Corbin Mills, a pro from South Carolina, was low with a 4-under 67. Connor Peck, an amateur from Ankeny, Iowa, was next with 70.

Since he retired from football four years ago, the former Chadron State star from North Platte has filled the void with golf. He’s an OCC member and a frequent competitor in state amateur events.

“Only four years, but it’s been a lot of hard work. Jon Petersen over here knows,” the 37-year-old said, pointing to the teaching pro at Tiburon. “He knows when I was grinding four years ago and I didn’t know the golf ball.

“I was able to see a little glimpse last year making the final four of the state match play. I just want to keep getting as good as I can. That’s my whole goal. We’ll see what happens, but the next month I’m going to be grinding to get ready for sectionals and see what happens.

“Maybe I just grind to a couple of good scores.”

Petersen, who teaches both Schaakes, said Woodhead “has improved a ton,” since the early days when Woodhead would hit balls with Petersen and Happy Hollow’s Ryan Vermeer. Woodhead always could hit it long, Petersen said, but lacked control.

Carson Schaake is trying to make it through the two stages of qualifying for the second straight year. He missed the cut at the 2021 Open at Torrey Pines.

“Once you know the taste of that kind of golf you want to get back to that point,” he said.

When not in Omaha, the Schaakes live in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Carson said he had a good winter playing tournaments and earned conditional status for the Canadian Tour, though he might not rank high enough to get into tournaments.

Alex Schaake is a first-time sectional qualifier after losing in a playoff in 2018. Did he feel the need to keep up with older brother, who teed off 80 minutes ahead of him?

“I mean, he’s done it five times. This is my first,” he said. “I’m playing more with Danny now than I do with Carson, so I felt like I had to not let him get 1-up on me, either.”

The three-man camera crew that followed Woodhead was hired by the Golf Channel for possible use in the leadup to the U.S. Open in June at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

They almost had a bonus story. Ashland teenager Coltrane Mittag was inside the top five at 1-under before taking bogeys on his final three holes.

Mittag, who is homeschooled, is an eighth-grader. He qualified for the 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur.

Results

Qualifiers (p-pro; a-amateur): Corbin Mills-p, 67; Connor Peck-a, 70; Danny Woodhead-a, Omaha, 71; Carson Schaake-p, Omaha, 71; Alex Schaake-p, Omaha, 72 (won playoff).

Alternate: Drew D’Ercole-a, Papillion, 72.

Other leaders from Nebraska: Caleb Badura-a, Aurora, 73; Luke Kluver-a, Norfolk, 73; Coltrane Mittag-a, Ashland, 73; Josh Wilson-a, Papillion, 74; John Spellerberg-a, Bennington, 74; Cade McCallum-a, Grand Island, 74; Ryan Nietfeldt-a, Omaha, 75; Jay Moore-a, Lincoln, 75; Nate Vontz-a, Lincoln, 75; Matt Meuret-a, Brunswick, 76; Judd Cornll-p, Omaha, 76; Jack Minnick-a, Lincoln, 77; Tyler Lawson-a, Beatrice, 77; Travis Minzel-a, Lincoln, 77; Matthew Junge-a, Omaha, 77; Tristan Nelko-a, Lincoln, 78; Jordan Silvertrust-a, Lincoln, 78; Nick Shanahan-p, Omaha, 78; Alex Kubik-a, Omaha, 79.​

