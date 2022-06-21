Danny Woodhead is No. 1 seed for Nebraska men’s match-play championship

After making the semifinals last year, Omaha’s Danny Woodhead is the No. 1 seed for the 55th Nebraska men’s match-play championship.
Woodhead posted one of Tuesday’s two low rounds of 4-under 68 at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island to be medalist in the 36-hole qualifier for the 32-man match-play bracket.
Woodhead finished at 5-under, one stroke ahead of reigning Nebraska Amateur champion David Easley of Lincoln and 2021 Omaha city champion Johnny Spellerberg. Four more also were under par — Caleb Badura of Aurora, Travis Minzel of Lincoln, Calvin Freeman of Table Rock and Matthew Quandt of Omaha.
On the scorecard for Woodhead, who played 10 seasons in the NFL as a running back, were six birdies against only two bogeys. His first-round opponent Wednesday will be Christopher Atkinson of Omaha, who shot 71 Tuesday after an opening 80 and then was the last one in after a six-way playoff for the final five spots in match play.
It took a 5-over 149 to make the playoff.
In the 2021 semifinals at Wild Horse in Gothenburg, Woodhead fell 4 and 3 to fellow Omaha Country Clubber Andy Sajevic and Badura, the 2019 winner, lost 2 and 1 to Lincoln’s Nate Vontz, who then defeated Sajevic in the final.
The tournament has two rounds of matches Wednesday, then quarterfinals and semifinals on Thursday before the 36-hole final Friday on the 6,750-yard course. Full results from qualifiers are below.
First round Wednesday: 8 a.m.: Woodhead vs. Atkinson. 8:10: McCallum vs. E. Smith. 8:20: Nietfeldt vs. Topp. 8:30: Malleck vs. Olson. 8:40: Quandt vs. Obal. 8:50: Brown vs. Sack. 9: Freeman vs. Carbaugh. 9:10: Rowe vs. Johnson. 9:20: Spellerberg vs. Bills. 9:30: Gutschewski vs. Feddersen. 9:40: Badura vs. Paquette. 9:50: Zillig vs. Tridle. 10: Easley vs. Sullivan. 10:10: Schaefer vs. Jabenis. 10:20: Minzel vs. Narizzano. 10:30: Zielinski vs. Thompson.
Nebraska Junior PGA
Connor Steichen from Omaha Creighton Prep won the boys 16-18 championship at Fremont Golf Club and Nicole Kolbas from Lincoln Pius X the girls 16-18 winner.
Steichen’s final-round 68 gave him a 36-hole total of 2-under 140. Brady Kuhlman, who had been 6-over on the front nine Tuesday, came back with a 2-under 34 on the back and won a playoff over Brock Rowley of Lincoln for the second qualifying spot available for the national finals.
Kolbas’ 67 in the final round followed Monday’s par round of 71. She won by 11 strokes over Kansas-bound Katie Ruge, a recent Millard North graduate who also qualified for nationals.
Winners in the 13-15 age division were Drake Hull of Fremont for boys and Madison Murnan of Omaha for girls.
Results from Nebraska men’s match-play qualifier
Danny Woodhead, Omaha, 71-68—139
David Easley, Lincoln, 71-69—140
Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington, 70-70—140
Caleb Badura, Aurora, 73-68—141
Travis Minzel, Lincoln, 71-70—141
Calvin Freeman, Table Rock, 72-69—141
Matthew Quandt, Omaha, 69-72—141
Ryan Nietfeldt, Omaha, 70-72—142
Reed Malleck, York, 69-73—142
Alex Zillig, La Vista, 72-71—143
Charlie Zielinski, Omaha, 72-72—144
Kolby Brown, Omaha, 76-69—145
Brad Rowe, Omaha, 74-71—145
Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce, 72-74—146
Ethan Smith, Doniphan, 72-74—146
Cade McCallum, Grand Island, 76-70—146
Luke Gutschewski, Omaha, 75-71—146
Nolan Johnson, Gretna, 76-71—147
Grant Jabenis, Omaha, 77-70—147
Cole Feddersen, Kearney, 76-71—147
Roger Sack, Lincoln, 75-72—147
Porter Topp, Omaha, 74-74—148
Geronimo Narizzano, Beatrice, 74-74—148
James Olson, Papillion, 73-75—148
Scott Tridle, Lincoln, 73-75—148
Jackson Thompson, Omaha, 77-71—148
Andrew Paquette, Beatrice, 75-73—148
Preston Carbaugh, Cambridge, 80-69—149
Marshal Obal, Columbus, 75-74—149
Kevin Sullivan, Omaha, 73-76—149
Glenn Bills, Grand Island, 79-70—149
Christopher Atkinson, Omaha, 78-71—149
Failed to qualify
Johnathan Hudson, Omaha, 75-74—149
Henry Kosmicki, Grand Island, 73-77—150
Jayson Brueggemann, Lincoln-77-73—150
Teddy Peterson, Omaha, 75-75—150
Colton Stock, Omaha, 75-75—150
Lance Lawson, Norfolk, 77-73—150
Geran Sander, Lincoln, 79-71—150
Matt Meuret, Plainview, 78-73—151
Brian Csipkes, Gretna, 78-73—151
Josh Peters, Omaha, 77-74—151
William Goering, Grand Island, 80-71—151
Jake Boor, Omaha, 77-74—151
Mason Burger, Papillion, 78-73—151
Richard Orth III, Omaha, 76-75—151
Will Topolski, Lincoln, 77-75—152
Daniel Huston, Bennington, 75-77—152
Jack Tickle, Omaha, 79-73—152
Tristan Nelko, Omaha, 77-75—152
Brian McGuire, Kearney, 77-76—153
Bowdie Fox, Grand Island, 80-73—153
Jason Kolbas, Lincoln, 80-73—153
Jay Moore, Lincoln, 79-74—153
Jim Camplin, Grand Island, 78-75—153
Jack Goering, Grand Island, 81-72—153
Sam Arnold, Omaha, 79-74—153
John Lapour, Omaha, 79-74—153
Jake Kluver, Norfolk, 77-76—153
Ed Wyatt, Lincoln, 76-78—154
Geoff Oliphant, Ashland, 73, 81—154
Jordan Silvertrust, Lincoln, 80-74—154
Ivan Yabut, Omaha, 79-75—154
Brett Hoffman, Kearney, 78-77—155
Smokey Cornelius, Cozad, 76-79—155
Jon Smith, Doniphan, 77-78—155
Wes Bernt, Norfolk, 77-78—155
Richard Bennett, Elwood, 76-79—155
Rockney Peck, Wisner, 78-77—155
Christian Ghilardi, Lincoln, 80-76—156
Ryan Knispel, Omaha, 80-76—156
Jayden Jones, North Platte, 78-78—156
Kyle Moore, Omaha, 78-78—156
Luke Grossnicklaus, Kearney, 76-80—156
Jack Davis, La Vista, 77-79—156
Rex Soulliere, Omaha, 80-76—156
Kody Sander, Lincoln, 84-72—156
Chad Geiger, Lincoln, 83-74—157
Jordan Hart, Omaha, 83-74—157
Ethan Shaw, Aurora, 80-77—157
Luke Strako, Omaha, 80-77—157
Jack Song, Omaha, 82-76—158
Vincent Nigro, Omaha, 80-78—158
Steve Peterson, Lincoln, 81-77—158
Jesse Talcott, Ashland, 79-79—158
Justin Webert, Lincoln, 72-86—158
Ted Bengston, Wausa, 80-78—158
Nate Mishou, Kearney, 75-84—159
Tyler Dowling, Kearney, 80-79—159
Josh Norris, Beatrice, 81-79—160
Chase Pruitt, Omaha, 84-76—160
Ryan Harris, Grand island, 79-81—160
Myron Parsley, Hickman, 79-81—160
Patrick Clare, Lincoln, 79-81—160
Charlie Burt, Omaha, 79-82—161
Jacob Hellman, Omaha, 86-75—161
Eric Peel, Omaha, 84-78—162
Jake Ellis, Kearney, 86-76—162
Bailey Amend, Lincoln, 83-79—162
Nolan Anderson, Papillion, 83-79—162
Jordan Arensdorf, Kearney, 83-79—162
Mitch Todd, Plainview, 83-80—163
Blake Johnson, Kearney, 77-86—163
Dylan Dahlstedt, Kearney, 81-82—163
Jason Hoover, Tekamah, 85-79—164
Robert Noffsinger, Hastings, 80-84—164
Logan Almond, St. Paul, 88-77—165
Caleb Bukacek, Seward, 84-81—165
Mack Vandekamp, Omaha, 86-80—166
Steven Ritzman, Omaha, 82-84—166
Jake Matzner, McCool Junction, 85-82—167
Noah Miller, Papillion, 88-80—168
Payton Craw, McCook, 80-88—168
Luke McCann, Papillion, 88-80—168
Sean Rethmeier, Hallam, 86-83—169
Josh D'Ercole, Papillion, 85-85—170
Colby Watkins, Omaha, 89-81—170
Jacob Woodmancy, Grant, 87-86—173
Jack Riggins, Lincoln, 86-88—174
Mark Dolan, Lincoln, 90-89—179
John Nowaczyk, Omaha, 93-86—179
Dylan Heng, Omaha, 84—WD
Jake Hagerbaumer, Hooper, 89—NS
