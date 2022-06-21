Danny Woodhead is No. 1 seed for Nebraska men’s match-play championship

After making the semifinals last year, Omaha’s Danny Woodhead is the No. 1 seed for the 55th Nebraska men’s match-play championship.

Woodhead posted one of Tuesday’s two low rounds of 4-under 68 at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island to be medalist in the 36-hole qualifier for the 32-man match-play bracket.

Woodhead finished at 5-under, one stroke ahead of reigning Nebraska Amateur champion David Easley of Lincoln and 2021 Omaha city champion Johnny Spellerberg. Four more also were under par — Caleb Badura of Aurora, Travis Minzel of Lincoln, Calvin Freeman of Table Rock and Matthew Quandt of Omaha.

On the scorecard for Woodhead, who played 10 seasons in the NFL as a running back, were six birdies against only two bogeys. His first-round opponent Wednesday will be Christopher Atkinson of Omaha, who shot 71 Tuesday after an opening 80 and then was the last one in after a six-way playoff for the final five spots in match play.

It took a 5-over 149 to make the playoff.

In the 2021 semifinals at Wild Horse in Gothenburg, Woodhead fell 4 and 3 to fellow Omaha Country Clubber Andy Sajevic and Badura, the 2019 winner, lost 2 and 1 to Lincoln’s Nate Vontz, who then defeated Sajevic in the final.

The tournament has two rounds of matches Wednesday, then quarterfinals and semifinals on Thursday before the 36-hole final Friday on the 6,750-yard course. Full results from qualifiers are below.

First round Wednesday: 8 a.m.: Woodhead vs. Atkinson. 8:10: McCallum vs. E. Smith. 8:20: Nietfeldt vs. Topp. 8:30: Malleck vs. Olson. 8:40: Quandt vs. Obal. 8:50: Brown vs. Sack. 9: Freeman vs. Carbaugh. 9:10: Rowe vs. Johnson. 9:20: Spellerberg vs. Bills. 9:30: Gutschewski vs. Feddersen. 9:40: Badura vs. Paquette. 9:50: Zillig vs. Tridle. 10: Easley vs. Sullivan. 10:10: Schaefer vs. Jabenis. 10:20: Minzel vs. Narizzano. 10:30: Zielinski vs. Thompson.

Nebraska Junior PGA

Connor Steichen from Omaha Creighton Prep won the boys 16-18 championship at Fremont Golf Club and Nicole Kolbas from Lincoln Pius X the girls 16-18 winner.

Steichen’s final-round 68 gave him a 36-hole total of 2-under 140. Brady Kuhlman, who had been 6-over on the front nine Tuesday, came back with a 2-under 34 on the back and won a playoff over Brock Rowley of Lincoln for the second qualifying spot available for the national finals.

Kolbas’ 67 in the final round followed Monday’s par round of 71. She won by 11 strokes over Kansas-bound Katie Ruge, a recent Millard North graduate who also qualified for nationals.

Winners in the 13-15 age division were Drake Hull of Fremont for boys and Madison Murnan of Omaha for girls.

Results from Nebraska men’s match-play qualifier



Danny Woodhead, Omaha, 71-68—139

David Easley, Lincoln, 71-69—140

Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington, 70-70—140

Caleb Badura, Aurora, 73-68—141

Travis Minzel, Lincoln, 71-70—141

Calvin Freeman, Table Rock, 72-69—141

Matthew Quandt, Omaha, 69-72—141

Ryan Nietfeldt, Omaha, 70-72—142

Reed Malleck, York, 69-73—142

Alex Zillig, La Vista, 72-71—143

Charlie Zielinski, Omaha, 72-72—144

Kolby Brown, Omaha, 76-69—145

Brad Rowe, Omaha, 74-71—145

Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce, 72-74—146

Ethan Smith, Doniphan, 72-74—146

Cade McCallum, Grand Island, 76-70—146

Luke Gutschewski, Omaha, 75-71—146

Nolan Johnson, Gretna, 76-71—147

Grant Jabenis, Omaha, 77-70—147

Cole Feddersen, Kearney, 76-71—147

Roger Sack, Lincoln, 75-72—147

Porter Topp, Omaha, 74-74—148

Geronimo Narizzano, Beatrice, 74-74—148

James Olson, Papillion, 73-75—148

Scott Tridle, Lincoln, 73-75—148

Jackson Thompson, Omaha, 77-71—148

Andrew Paquette, Beatrice, 75-73—148

Preston Carbaugh, Cambridge, 80-69—149

Marshal Obal, Columbus, 75-74—149

Kevin Sullivan, Omaha, 73-76—149

Glenn Bills, Grand Island, 79-70—149

Christopher Atkinson, Omaha, 78-71—149

Failed to qualify

Johnathan Hudson, Omaha, 75-74—149

Henry Kosmicki, Grand Island, 73-77—150

Jayson Brueggemann, Lincoln-77-73—150

Teddy Peterson, Omaha, 75-75—150

Colton Stock, Omaha, 75-75—150

Lance Lawson, Norfolk, 77-73—150

Geran Sander, Lincoln, 79-71—150

Matt Meuret, Plainview, 78-73—151

Brian Csipkes, Gretna, 78-73—151

Josh Peters, Omaha, 77-74—151

William Goering, Grand Island, 80-71—151

Jake Boor, Omaha, 77-74—151

Mason Burger, Papillion, 78-73—151

Richard Orth III, Omaha, 76-75—151

Will Topolski, Lincoln, 77-75—152

Daniel Huston, Bennington, 75-77—152

Jack Tickle, Omaha, 79-73—152

Tristan Nelko, Omaha, 77-75—152

Brian McGuire, Kearney, 77-76—153

Bowdie Fox, Grand Island, 80-73—153

Jason Kolbas, Lincoln, 80-73—153

Jay Moore, Lincoln, 79-74—153

Jim Camplin, Grand Island, 78-75—153

Jack Goering, Grand Island, 81-72—153

Sam Arnold, Omaha, 79-74—153

John Lapour, Omaha, 79-74—153

Jake Kluver, Norfolk, 77-76—153

Ed Wyatt, Lincoln, 76-78—154

Geoff Oliphant, Ashland, 73, 81—154

Jordan Silvertrust, Lincoln, 80-74—154

Ivan Yabut, Omaha, 79-75—154

Brett Hoffman, Kearney, 78-77—155

Smokey Cornelius, Cozad, 76-79—155

Jon Smith, Doniphan, 77-78—155

Wes Bernt, Norfolk, 77-78—155

Richard Bennett, Elwood, 76-79—155

Rockney Peck, Wisner, 78-77—155

Christian Ghilardi, Lincoln, 80-76—156

Ryan Knispel, Omaha, 80-76—156

Jayden Jones, North Platte, 78-78—156

Kyle Moore, Omaha, 78-78—156

Luke Grossnicklaus, Kearney, 76-80—156

Jack Davis, La Vista, 77-79—156

Rex Soulliere, Omaha, 80-76—156

Kody Sander, Lincoln, 84-72—156

Chad Geiger, Lincoln, 83-74—157

Jordan Hart, Omaha, 83-74—157

Ethan Shaw, Aurora, 80-77—157

Luke Strako, Omaha, 80-77—157

Jack Song, Omaha, 82-76—158

Vincent Nigro, Omaha, 80-78—158

Steve Peterson, Lincoln, 81-77—158

Jesse Talcott, Ashland, 79-79—158

Justin Webert, Lincoln, 72-86—158

Ted Bengston, Wausa, 80-78—158

Nate Mishou, Kearney, 75-84—159

Tyler Dowling, Kearney, 80-79—159

Josh Norris, Beatrice, 81-79—160

Chase Pruitt, Omaha, 84-76—160

Ryan Harris, Grand island, 79-81—160

Myron Parsley, Hickman, 79-81—160

Patrick Clare, Lincoln, 79-81—160

Charlie Burt, Omaha, 79-82—161

Jacob Hellman, Omaha, 86-75—161

Eric Peel, Omaha, 84-78—162

Jake Ellis, Kearney, 86-76—162

Bailey Amend, Lincoln, 83-79—162

Nolan Anderson, Papillion, 83-79—162

Jordan Arensdorf, Kearney, 83-79—162

Mitch Todd, Plainview, 83-80—163

Blake Johnson, Kearney, 77-86—163

Dylan Dahlstedt, Kearney, 81-82—163

Jason Hoover, Tekamah, 85-79—164

Robert Noffsinger, Hastings, 80-84—164

Logan Almond, St. Paul, 88-77—165

Caleb Bukacek, Seward, 84-81—165

Mack Vandekamp, Omaha, 86-80—166

Steven Ritzman, Omaha, 82-84—166

Jake Matzner, McCool Junction, 85-82—167

Noah Miller, Papillion, 88-80—168

Payton Craw, McCook, 80-88—168

Luke McCann, Papillion, 88-80—168

Sean Rethmeier, Hallam, 86-83—169

Josh D'Ercole, Papillion, 85-85—170

Colby Watkins, Omaha, 89-81—170

Jacob Woodmancy, Grant, 87-86—173

Jack Riggins, Lincoln, 86-88—174

Mark Dolan, Lincoln, 90-89—179

John Nowaczyk, Omaha, 93-86—179

Dylan Heng, Omaha, 84—WD

Jake Hagerbaumer, Hooper, 89—NS

