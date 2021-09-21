Dates set for 2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha

Next year’s Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek will keep its same weekend as in 2021.

As the last regular-season event on the Korn Ferry Tour, the PBC will be Aug. 11-14.

Moving a week earlier in August seemed possible for Omaha when the PGA Tour released its 2022 schedule, but the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours will not have their playoff events finish at the same time. The Korn Ferry playoffs will end a week later on Labor Day weekend.

Next year’s tour will have 22 events before Omaha, with the first four outside the U.S. Those 22 events have a minimum purse of $750,000, with the PBC hiked from $750,000 to $850,000. In 2023, the PBC will pay out $1.25 million.

Six events will be shown on the Golf Channel, including Omaha and the three playoff events.

Sajevic sets record

John Sajevic of Fremont became the first 11-time winner of Nebraska Golf Association championships by capturing the Nebraska Senior Match Play at Beatrice Country Club.

He defeated Omaha’s Skip Gist — who caddied for Sajevic at the U.S. Senior Amateur — 6 and 4 in the finals. It was Sajevic’s first win in the event. He’s won five of the NGA’s six championships for which he’s eligible.