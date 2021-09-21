Dates set for 2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha

Next year’s Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek will keep its same weekend as in 2021.
As the last regular-season event on the Korn Ferry Tour, the PBC will be Aug. 11-14.
Moving a week earlier in August seemed possible for Omaha when the PGA Tour released its 2022 schedule, but the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours will not have their playoff events finish at the same time. The Korn Ferry playoffs will end a week later on Labor Day weekend.
Next year’s tour will have 22 events before Omaha, with the first four outside the U.S. Those 22 events have a minimum purse of $750,000, with the PBC hiked from $750,000 to $850,000. In 2023, the PBC will pay out $1.25 million.
Six events will be shown on the Golf Channel, including Omaha and the three playoff events.
Sajevic sets record
John Sajevic of Fremont became the first 11-time winner of Nebraska Golf Association championships by capturing the Nebraska Senior Match Play at Beatrice Country Club.
He defeated Omaha’s Skip Gist — who caddied for Sajevic at the U.S. Senior Amateur — 6 and 4 in the finals. It was Sajevic’s first win in the event. He’s won five of the NGA’s six championships for which he’s eligible.
Gist eliminated defending champion Kirby Smith of Omaha, and Sajevic defeated David Allen of Omaha in semifinal matches.
Newcomer wins Mid-Am
Carrie Bostar of Lincoln is the first to win the Laura Saf Memorial Trophy in the new Nebraska Women's Mid-Amateur.
The former golfer at Florida’s Embry-Riddle University, is a recent newcomer to Lincoln and entered her first NGA championship. She shot 72-79—151 at Fremont Golf Club for a three-stroke win over five-time Nebraska Women's Amateur champion Sarah Sasse-Kildow of Lincoln.
In the NGA co-sponsored Director’s Cup matches at Dismal River Club near Mullen, Johnny Spellerberg and Andy Sajevic of Omaha and Jay Moore of Lincoln led the Nebraska win by earning 6.5 points in their matches. It's the fifth time Nebraska has won the Director's Cup, the most by any state, and the third time in the last five editions. Also on the Nebraska team were William Amundson and Ryan Nietfeldt of Omaha and Scott Tridle of Lincoln.
Whitetail Run closing
It’s the last few weeks for the Whitetail Run nine-hole course southwest of Fremont that will close Oct. 11, according to the course’s staff.
Whitetail Run opened in 1962 as Hill Crest. It was designed by Bruce Waldo of Fremont and started with sand greens that were later converted to grass. The course was sold and renamed in 1993-94.