David Easley wins Nebraska Amateur championship

HASTINGS, Neb. — The chase is over for David Easley.
Like the 42-year-old Lincoln golfer said Friday, it’s about time he won one of the state’s golf majors.
“I've been doing this for a long time, and I always knew I was going to win one, as the years ticked on and being 42, I was wondering when it was going to be," Easley said.
His short birdie putt on the second playoff hole at Lochland Country Club was for the 113th Nebraska Amateur championship. It denied state match play champion Nate Vontz a sweep of the major state titles.
After both shot 68 in the final round, they tied at 12-under 276 for 72 holes on the 7,043-yard course. Vontz got there first with an eagle 3 on Lochland’s famed 18th hole, forcing Easley to birdie it.
They halved the first extra hole, Lochland’s par-4 17th, with pars. Back on 18, neither got home in two. Easley had the easier chip and knocked it to 3 feet. Vontz had only 12 feet of green to work with. His pitch got caught up in the fringe and his putt missed on the low side.
“This whole week I just feel like I didn't have my A game each of the rounds, maybe except for the last round I had it going," Vontz said. “I had to just go with what I had and probably did just about as good as I could.
“David’s a great player and he played great.”
Easley said with its five par-5s, Lochland suited his game.
“I still hit it kind of long to keep up with the young guys, and I putt it good,” he said. “So I knew coming in I had a good chance if I stayed in my game and stay patient.”
During the final round, he said, he never looked at scores until he was in the 18th fairway and watched Vontz’s eagle.
“This is the type of golf course where if you're not making birdies, you're not going to be in it," Easley said. “I was 4-under through the first nine holes and knew I had to be right there.”
He led by two with two holes left, only to bogey the 17th by missing a short par putt.
“I missed two 4-foot putts today and I hit them right where I tried to with good speed. Just a little misread," he said. “My nerves were fine. I felt them all day. I kind of invited them the whole time. For a while earlier in my career, I wondered why I have so many nerves, and now I kind of want them.”
One shot out of the playoff was Husker golfer Tristan Nelko from Plymouth, Minnesota. His eagle try on 18 came up inches short. Another stroke back was South Dakota State’s Matthew Schaefer from Fordyce, who shared the third-round lead with NU’s Caleb Badura.
After shooting a record 63 on Thursday, Badura didn’t make a birdie in the final round until the 18th and finished with 76.
Easley, who’s a sales executive for Deluxe Marketing Solutions, is a Lincoln Pius X graduate. He and his wife, Bridget, whom he met when he was 16, have four children. The two oldest were there with their mom to greet the new champion on the 18th green.
“My dad was friends with Matt Taber and I knew about Bob Astleford and all those guys," Easley said. “I grew up when Knox Jones was at the country club and I’ve known John Sajevic for 25 years now.
“I’ve tried to emulate those guys, so this means the world.”