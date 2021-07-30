David Easley wins Nebraska Amateur championship

Easley said with its five par-5s, Lochland suited his game.

“I still hit it kind of long to keep up with the young guys, and I putt it good,” he said. “So I knew coming in I had a good chance if I stayed in my game and stay patient.”

During the final round, he said, he never looked at scores until he was in the 18th fairway and watched Vontz’s eagle.

“This is the type of golf course where if you're not making birdies, you're not going to be in it," Easley said. “I was 4-under through the first nine holes and knew I had to be right there.”

He led by two with two holes left, only to bogey the 17th by missing a short par putt.

“I missed two 4-foot putts today and I hit them right where I tried to with good speed. Just a little misread," he said. “My nerves were fine. I felt them all day. I kind of invited them the whole time. For a while earlier in my career, I wondered why I have so many nerves, and now I kind of want them.”

One shot out of the playoff was Husker golfer Tristan Nelko from Plymouth, Minnesota. His eagle try on 18 came up inches short. Another stroke back was South Dakota State’s Matthew Schaefer from Fordyce, who shared the third-round lead with NU’s Caleb Badura.