David Skinns aiming for his second Pinnacle Bank Championship title

Good things could happen again at the Pinnacle Bank Championship for David Skinns.
Three years ago, his first title on the Korn Ferry Tour came at Indian Creek.
After shooting 67 for the second straight day, for a share of the 36-hole lead with Andrew Novak and Vince India, the Englishman will be on the PGA Tour for the first time in his career with a win.
Nebraska golf fans haven’t seen the 39-year-old since 2018. He didn’t defend his title in 2019 because his wife was about to deliver their third son. In 2020, he was here (missing the cut) but the fans weren’t because of COVID-19 restrictions.
He’d love to see large galleries come back this weekend.
“There’s nothing like a great atmosphere," Skinns said. “This has always been well-attended and I’m glad to be back.”
Why does he play Indian Creek well?
“You’re not going to get away with a lot out here," Skinns said. “It’s why they made it the final tournament of the regular season.”
Skinns is 46th on the tour’s point list after a month of sharp play. He was outside the top 75, looking at not playing the three-tournament tour finals and facing conditional status for the 2022 Korn Ferry season, before a playoff loss to Tag Ridings at the TPC Colorado Championship on July 11.
Since then he tied for sixth in Springfield, Illinois, tied for 16th at Springfield, Missouri, and tied for eighth last week at Utah.
Only a win would put him inside the top 25 who get their 2021-22 PGA Tour cards Sunday night on Indian Creek’s 18th green. But he’s assured of the finals.
The three-way tie for first is part of a leaderboard that could be mistaken for the Interstate 80 construction zone at 84th Street.
A lot of traffic trying to move through a narrow opening.
The guys who made the cut on the number Friday at Indian Creek are only six strokes off the lead. Seven back is where 2020 PBC champion Seth Reeves was going to the weekend.
So count no one out. That includes the three Husker graduates who all made the cut, Brady Schnell at 5 under, Brandon Crick at 4 under and Scott Gutschewski at 3 under.
Skinns will be in the second-to-last group with Blayne Barber, the clubhouse leader after the morning wave at 7 under. Barber is 138th.
The lead group will be Novak and India.
Novak followed his opening 65, which shared the lead, with a 69. India, like Skinns, shot 67 for the second straight day.
Novak has his PGA Tour card sewn up, says he’s playing here on house money. India is three rungs ahead of Skinns at No. 43. He also must win to crack the top 25.
India has one of the tour’s all-time heartbreaking stories from playing in the final event of the 2019 regular season in Portland, Oregon. Needing to make only a par 5, he ran a greenside bunker shot off the false-front green, had his next shot roll back to his feet and wound up with a double bogey.
Those 10 minutes changed his trajectory from the PGA Tour to another year on the Korn Ferry. Which became a second year thanks to the pandemic and the tour combining the results from 2020 and 2021 to determine the next graduation class to the PGA Tour.
Those stories happen. So do those of success. Skinns and the other 63 who survived the cut want you here.
Notes
Staying and going: The cut was at 2-under 140, with 65 advancing to the final 36 holes. Ten of the top 25 missed the cut, with 2012 Cox Classic champion Ben Kohles at No. 24 in the most precarious position.
Three-under, no birdies: Taylor Dickson shot 68 and went without a birdie. He eagled both par-5s on the front nine after an early bogey, and then parred in. He’s at 5-under.
Scoring statistics: The field average Friday broke par 71 at 70.684. There were no eagles on holes other than par 5s.