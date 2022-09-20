 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
GOLF

Defending champ John Sajevic leads qualifying for Nebraska Senior Match Play

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the golf courses in the Omaha metro.

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Defending champion John Sajevic of Fremont led qualifying Tuesday at Wild Horse Golf Club for the 12th Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship.

Sajevic, who won his first senior match play title last year, fired a 70 (2-under) to take the top spot by two strokes. It’s his third time as qualifying medalist, the most in championship history. He’ll be the top seed for match play, which begins Wednesday morning, and is looking for a 12th NGA title to extend his record tally.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Europe Ryder Cup captain Donald has a plan for beating US

Europe Ryder Cup captain Donald has a plan for beating US

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Rory McIlroy likened it to landing in a “jungle” when his drives veered off line. Europe captain Luke Donald pointed to the thickness of the grass blades. U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick said the rough was simply “penal.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Full Mickey Joseph press conference from September 20th.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert