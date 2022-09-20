Defending champ John Sajevic leads qualifying for Nebraska Senior Match Play

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Defending champion John Sajevic of Fremont led qualifying Tuesday at Wild Horse Golf Club for the 12th Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship.
Sajevic, who won his first senior match play title last year, fired a 70 (2-under) to take the top spot by two strokes. It’s his third time as qualifying medalist, the most in championship history. He’ll be the top seed for match play, which begins Wednesday morning, and is looking for a 12th NGA title to extend his record tally.
GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Rory McIlroy likened it to landing in a “jungle” when his drives veered off line. Europe captain Luke Donald pointed to the thickness of the grass blades. U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick said the rough was simply “penal.”