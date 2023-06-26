BEATRICE, Neb — Defending champion Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington tied Calvin Freemsn of Table Rock for the first round lead in the 36-hole qualifier for the Nebraska men’s match play tournament.
Both shot 6-under 66s at Beatrice Country Club on Monday. The second round of qualifying is Tuesday.
Each made seven birdies against a lone bogey.
After Tuesday’s round, the low 32 scorers move onto match play. The 36-hole final is scheduled for Friday.
Nebraska has some of the premier golf courses in the country with gems across the state, new builds and not so new. So what stands above the rest? Golf writer Stu Pospisil rates his top 10. Pictured at top is top-ranked Sand Hills, the nationally renowned course in Mullen. Above is Omaha Country Club, the site of two U.S. Senior Opens, which is ranked second.
The first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
Hole 18. A look down the fairway to the 18th green at the Red Course at Dismal River Club. The course was designed by Tom Doak.
LINCOLN—Matt Major heads toward the fairway on the 12th hole at the Firethorn golf course in Lincoln, Neb., on April, 13, 2005. (PHOTO BY JEFF BEIERMANN)