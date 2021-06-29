Ed Wyatt repeats as Nebraska Senior Amateur champion

Lincoln's Ed Wyatt rallied Tuesday to repeat as Nebraska Senior Amateur champion.
The former pro’s final-round 68 at Platteview Golf Club overtook first-round leader Kirby Smith of Omaha. Wyatt finished at 2-under 142, with Smith one stroke behind.
Wyatt was four strokes off the lead after Monday’s round. A chip-in for eagle on the par-5 seventh hole gave him the lead for good.
Results
Ed Wyatt, Lincoln, 74-68—142; Kirby Smith, Omaha, 70-73—143; Matt Haynes, Bellevue, 73-72—145; John Sajevic, Fremont, 72-74—146; Skip Gist, Omaha, 73-73—146; Steve Buroker, Bennington, 76-72—148; Mike Johnson, Bellevue, 73-75—148; Kevin Sullivan, Omaha, 77-74—151; Peter Alvestad, Omaha, 74-77—151; Mike Krumland, Columbus, 74-77—151.