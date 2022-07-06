Emily Karmazin, Trevor Gutschewski lead Nebraska amateur events

Omaha's Emily Karmazin and Trevor Gutschewski are the leaders after Wednesday’s first round of the 22nd Nebraska Girls Amateur and the 55th Nebraska Junior Amateur at Beatrice Country Club.
Karmazin’s 3-over 75 leads Karsen Morrison of North Platte by two strokes. Gutschewski, with a 2-under 70, was the only player to break par in the boys' field. Defending champion Connor Steichen of Omaha is among those tied for second, two strokes behind.
Boys leaders
Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha, 70; Kingston Solomon, Omaha, 72; Zac McCormack, Omaha, 72; Drake Hull, Fremont, 72; Connor Steichen, Omaha, 72; Kolby Brown, Omaha, 72; Jacob Goertz, Omaha, 73; Ethan Smith, Doniphan, 73; Teddy Peterson, Omaha, 73; Trey Ruge, Omaha, 73; Tanner Walling, Wayne, 74; Andrew Niemann, Omaha, 74; Jackson Mann, Papillion, 74; Ryan Seevers, York, 74; Brock Rowley, Lincoln, 74; Will Topolski, Lincoln, 74; Brock Kuhlman, Columbus, 75; Thomas Bryson, Lincoln, 75; Will Mullin, Omaha, 75; Cole Feddersen, Kearney, 75.
People are also reading…
Girls leaders
Emily Karmazin, Omaha, 75; Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 77; Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 78; Katie Ruge, Omaha, 78; Ellynne Honnens, Lincoln, 78; Julia Karmazin, Omaha, 79; Brooke Thiele, Wahoo, 80; Izabella Pesicka, Omaha, 80; Sarah Lasso, Columbus, 81; Erica Lee, Omaha, 81.