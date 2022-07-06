Emily Karmazin, Trevor Gutschewski lead Nebraska amateur events

Omaha's Emily Karmazin and Trevor Gutschewski are the leaders after Wednesday’s first round of the 22nd Nebraska Girls Amateur and the 55th Nebraska Junior Amateur at Beatrice Country Club.

Karmazin’s 3-over 75 leads Karsen Morrison of North Platte by two strokes. Gutschewski, with a 2-under 70, was the only player to break par in the boys' field. Defending champion Connor Steichen of Omaha is among those tied for second, two strokes behind.