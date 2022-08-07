Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship.

* * *

Tickets

Online ticketing available at thepinnaclebankchampionship.com. Tickets also sold at the gate.

One-day grounds is $20 and includes access to the tournament grounds and public dining areas.

One-day clubhouse is $30 and includes access to the air-conditioned snack bar on the east side of The Club at Indian Creek’s clubhouse (food and beverages available for purchase).

Free admission for all active military, veterans and first responders with access to Hero Hut hospitality area on course (covered open-air seating) including their families.

Spectators 15 and younger get free admission with a ticketed adult.

Map

Schedule

MONDAY

All day: GolfStatus Pro-Am, no spectators

TUESDAY

All day: Pro practice rounds, no spectators

WEDNESDAY

All day: Dormie Network Pro-Am, no spectators

THURSDAY

6:50 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.: First round, first and 10th tees

8 p.m.: Live and Loud (Drew Parker with Tyler Braden), doors open at 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

6:50 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Second round, first and 10th tees

8 p.m.: Live and Loud (Ernest, with Bailey Zimmerman and Zach Miller), doors open at 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Third round

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Youth Day presented by RSM

8 p.m.: Live and Loud (with Warren Zeiders), doors open at 5 p.m.

SUNDAY

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Final round

4:15 p.m.: Trophy presentation and presentation of 2022 PGA Tour cards, 18th green

Spectator parking

Free spectator parking is available at Metropolitan Community College’s Elkhorn Valley Campus, 829 N. 204th St. Overflow parking will be available at Elkhorn North High, 17800 George Miller Pkwy. Free shuttles will take spectators from the parking lots to Indian Creek’s front entrance.

Shuttles will run during these times, but are subject to change based on tee times and weather:

Thursday and Friday: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. or one hour after Barnato ends

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. or one hour after Barnato ends

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or one hour after play

More parking ($10) is at Bethany Lutheran Church, 204th Street and West Maple Road. Its shuttle service will operate from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., except for 6 p.m. Sunday.

Volunteer parking

Volunteer parking will be on site at The Club at Indian Creek on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday-Sunday is at Elkhorn North High School, 17800 George Miller Pkwy.

Free shuttles will take volunteers from the Elkhorn North parking lot to the tournament main entrance at Indian Creek. Volunteers should report 30 minutes before their shift and give themselves enough time to park and ride the shuttle.

Shuttles will run during these times, but are subject to change based on tee times and weather: 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; 7:30 a.m. to one hour after play on Sunday.

Security policies

As on the PGA Tour, all spectators must pass through metal detectors.

There’s also a clear-bag policy. Clear, uncolored plastic tote bags smaller than 12x6x12 inches will be permitted or spectators may use a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar). They may bring small or clutch-sized purses/wallets, not exceeding 6x6x6, that will go through security screening. Only one bag is allowed per ticket holder. Large camera-carrying cases are not allowed.

Those with small children are allowed to bring strollers and small diaper bags. Medically necessary materials, plastic baby bottles and other essential baby supplies (infant must be with carrier) including strollers and bags are subject to search.

Mobile devices

Spectators may use mobile devices throughout tournament week subject to these PGA Tour restrictions:

Devices must be on silent at all times. Flash may not be used.

Content may be used for personal purposes (personal social media), no commercial use.

No live streaming or real-time coverage (no shot-by-shot coverage).

Phone calls allowed only in designated areas.

Be respectful of play and do not interfere with players, caddies or media. All posted signage and instructions from tournament staff must be observed. Failure to comply with this policy may result in the revocation of your ticket.

Other tips

Coolers are not allowed.

Outdoor folding chairs without the bag are allowed.

Please do not approach golfers for autographs.

Other spectator etiquette: Kneel or sit when in front of a large gallery. Applaud good shots. Respect the golfers by being quiet and remaining motionless while they swing. Respect volunteers and fellow spectators and obey marshals’ orders. Talk in low voices around the course, especially in the hospitality structures.

Where to find ...

Concessions: No. 1 tee, No. 3 fairway, and No. 6 green

Portable toilets: No. 4 green, No. 8 green, No. 11 tee, No. 6 green, No. 17 green, No. 18 green and No. 18 fairway

Grey Goose public dining concession: No. 17 green

Hy-Vee Fan Zone: No. 9 green

Volunteer headquarters: Northwest section of course parking lot

First aid: East side patio of clubhouse, and between No. 17 green and No. 18 tee

Entertainment

Barnato Live & Loud will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the southwest corner of the main parking lot at The Club at Indian Creek. For full artist lineup and to purchase tickets, visit barnato.bar/events. Shuttles to spectator parking will run for an hour after the event’s conclusion.

Players to watch

No. 1 Carl Yuan

The season points leader from China, who played his college golf at Washington, has been hit or miss, including his first win at the Louisiana Open. The 25-year-old has three seconds and a third but has made 10 of 18 cuts. He tied for second at the 2020 PBC.

2021 PBC: Was at the Tokyo Olympics, tying for 38th representing China

No. 2 Paul Haley II

By winning the Memorial Health Championship three weeks ago, the Georgia Tech graduate secured his first PGA Tour card in a decade. The 34-year-old was off the tour from 2014-18.

2021 PBC: Tied for 15th

No. 3 Zecheng Dou

His win July 3 was the third on tour and first since 2019 for the 25-year-old from Beijing. He has made 14 of 18 cuts with four top 10s.

2021 PBC: Tied for second

No. 4 Augusto Núñez

No wins for the 29-year-old Argentinean, but he tied for second at the Price Cutter Charity Championship and has two thirds the past two months.

2021 PBC: Missed the cut

No. 5 Ben Griffin

The born-and-bred Tar Heel, 26, who has an economics degree from North Carolina, back-to-back seconds in February and he got another at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

2021 PBC: Did not play

No. 6 Brandon Matthews

The Temple alum from Pittston, Pennsylvania, the 28-year-old followed up a second in Panama by winning the Astara Championship the next week. Another top three was at the Ascendant.

2021 PBC: Did not play

No. 7 Taylor Montgomery

His second runner-up finish of the season was at the Price Cutter. The first for the 27-year-old UNLV grad was at the AdventHealth Championship, where he had the lead before three-putting the 72nd hole.

2021 PBC: Missed the cut

No. 8 MJ Daffue

Four top-four finishes by the South African the 33-year-old Daffue (pronounced Duffy), who played at Lamar, include a second at the Suncoast Classic and back-to-back solo thirds in May.

2021 PBC: Did not play

No. 9 Robby Shelton

The former Alabama golfer, 26, will return to the PGA Tour after a year’s absence. He made the BMW Charity Pro-Am his third tour win. In 2020, he finished 66th in the standings his rookie year on the PGA Tour.

2021 PBC: Did not play

No. 10 Seonghyeon Kim

A playoff loss to Trevor Werbylo at the Lake Charles Championship has been the highlight of the season for the 23-year-old rookie from Korea. A month earlier, he tied for second at the Suncoast Classic.

2021 PBC: Did not play

No. 11 Byeong Hun An

After playing the PGA Tour for six years and making the playoffs four consecutive seasons, the Korean who played at California ensured a return in 2023 by winning the Suncoast Classic.

2021 PBC: Did not play

No. 12 Davis Thompson

Held the outright lead after 36 and 54 holes during his first win at the REX Hospital Open. The 2021 Georgia grad, 23, was an All-American and former world amateur No. 1.

2021 PBC: Did not play

No. 13 Erik Barnes

After eight years as a Korn Ferry Tour member, the 34-year-old is heading to the PGA. The Austin Peay alum made 16 of 19 cuts with six top 10s. His tour biography includes his wish to be Warren Buffett for a day.

2021 PBC: Tied for 43rd

No. 14 Trevor Werbylo

The playoff winner at Lake Charles, the 24-year-old ex-Arizona golfer secured his PGA card in his rookie season with a top 20 at the Wichita Open on Father’s Day. His aunt is five-time LPGA champion Cindy Rarick.

2021 PBC: Did not play

No. 15 Harry Hall

A winner last year in Wichita, the 24-year-old UNLV graduate from England had three rounds of 65 while winning the NV5 Invitational. He needs to make one of the last two cuts to clinch his PGA tOUR card.

2021 PBC: Tied for ninth with a final-round 64.

No. 16 Tyson Alexander

He’s the first Korn Ferry Tour player to have a successful title defense, rallying from three back after three rounds to win the Veritex Championship. The graduate of Florida played for his father, Buddy.

2021 PBC: Tied for 49th

No. 17 Justin Suh

The 25-year-old Southern California product has been a steady casher. He has made 16 of 19 cuts, with 12 top-25 finishes. He was Pac-12 player of the year as a junior and a two-time first-team All-American.

2021 PBC: Did not play

No. 18 Kevin Yu

The former Arizona State golfer from Taipei, who turns 24 Aug. 11, has three seconds in his first 24 starts over two seasons. He teid for second at the Price Cutter two weeks ago and earlier at the Simmons Bank Open.

2021 PBC: Tied for 12th

No. 19 Anders Albertson

His win at the Visit Knoxville Open was the second in his career that includes five seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour and 2019 on the PGA Tour. The Georgia Tech alum, 29, is looking to regain his form after four consecutive missed cuts.

2021 PBC: Tied for 32nd

No. 20 Ben Taylor

A runner-up showing is the best of the season for the 30-year-old from London who graduated from LSU after he was the first golfer on NCAA championship teams in DI and DII. He played the PGA the past two seasons.

2021 PBC: Did not play

No. 21 Brandon Harkins

After winning the Bahamas Classic, at which he had been second the previous time it was played in 2020, he hasn’t been back in the top 10. The Cal State Chico graduate, 36, was on the PGA Tour in 2018 and 2019.

2021 PBC: Tied for 58th

No. 22 Ryan McCormick

Only one missed cut in the past 10 starts for the 30-year-old St. John’s product, who’s from New Jersey. Best finish this season is a tie for second at the Astara Championship in February.

2021 PBC: Tied for 26th

No. 23 Brent Grant

The Simmons Bank Open was the first career victory for the former BYU-Hawaii golfer, 26, who joined the tour in 2020.

2021 PBC: Missed the cut

No. 24 Vincent Norrman

Tie for second at the REX Hospital Open started a run of five made cuts with another top 10 for the 24-year-old Swede who played at Georgia Southwestern and Florida State. Also was third at the Simmons Bank Open.

2021 PBC: Did not play

No. 25 Harrison Endycott

Started fast and won the Huntsville Championship by five strokes, the same margin he took into the final round. The other top-10 for the 26-year-old Aussie was at the Ascendant last month.

2021 PBC: Missed the cut

No. 50 Brandon Crick

The only ex-Husker and Nebraskan on this year’s tour, the 34-year-old is assured of making the Korn Ferry finals. The McCook native has missed only one cut in his past eight starts but is looking for his first top 10.

2021 PBC: Tied for 12th

Midlanders on the Korn Ferry Tour



Hometown, School;Years on tour;Best finish

*Jeff Klein, Scottsbluff/NU;1991-1992, 94, 97, 99, 2001;sixth (tie)

*Mike Schuchart, Lincoln/NU;1994-97, 2000-01;three wins

*Steve Gotsche, NU;1996, 1999, 2001-02;two wins

Ryan Vermeer, Omaha;2001;18th (tie)

Jamie Rogers, NU;2001;4th (tie)

*Scott Gutschewski, Omaha/NU;03-04, 06, 08, 10, 12-13, 17-21;two wins

Chad Lydiatt, Kearney;2003;25th (tie)

*Nate Lashley, Scottsbluff (Mitchell);2006, 2017;one win

Steve Friesen, Lincoln/NU;2007, 2009, 2011-14;one win

Brady Schnell, Omaha/NU;2010, 2015-18, 2020-21;one win

John Hurley, O’Neill;2013;64th (tie)

Brandon Crick, McCook/NU;2016-22;runner-up

* — Made PGA Tour

