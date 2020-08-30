Fifth time's the charm: Omaha's Andy Sajevic wins Nebraska Mid-Amateur

AXTELL, Neb. — After runner-up finishes the first four times he played the Nebraska Mid-Amateur, Omaha's Andy Sajevic won this year’s tournament for his eighth title in Nebraska Golf Association championships.
Sajevic shot 69 at Awarii Dunes for the second straight day Sunday to hold off ex-Husker football player Jay Moore, whose final-round 65 was a tournament record. Sajevic was at 138 for 36 holes, with Moore one behind.
The Nebraska Senior Amateur champion, determined Friday, was former club pro Ed Wyatt of Lincoln. The 2019 state senior match-play champion went nine holes in a playoff at Norfolk Country Club before prevailing against Papillion’s Eric Murphy.
They played a rotation of holes 13, 14 and 18 three times. Wyatt got up and down from a greenside bunker for the winning par.
Seth Reeves kisses his trophy after winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
Theo Humphrey drives on during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
Taylor Pendrith drives during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
Theo Humphrey putts during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
Greyson Sigg drives during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
Nick Voke drives during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
Whee Kim drives during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
Brandon Crick drives during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
Whee Kim putts during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
Austin Smotherman putts during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
Carl Yuan drives during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
Erik Barnes drives during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
Erik Barnes chips during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
Tyson Alexander drives during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
Tyson Alexander putts during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
Tyson Alexander reacts after a putt during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
Stuart Macdonald putts during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
Michael Miller during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
Rico Hoey drives during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
Rico Hoey putts during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
Stephen Franken drives during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
Ryan Ruffels drives during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
Seth Reeves holds his trophy after winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday.
