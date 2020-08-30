Fifth time's the charm: Omaha's Andy Sajevic wins Nebraska Mid-Amateur

AXTELL, Neb. — After runner-up finishes the first four times he played the Nebraska Mid-Amateur, Omaha's Andy Sajevic won this year’s tournament for his eighth title in Nebraska Golf Association championships.

Sajevic shot 69 at Awarii Dunes for the second straight day Sunday to hold off ex-Husker football player Jay Moore, whose final-round 65 was a tournament record. Sajevic was at 138 for 36 holes, with Moore one behind.

The Nebraska Senior Amateur champion, determined Friday, was former club pro Ed Wyatt of Lincoln. The 2019 state senior match-play champion went nine holes in a playoff at Norfolk Country Club before prevailing against Papillion’s Eric Murphy.

They played a rotation of holes 13, 14 and 18 three times. Wyatt got up and down from a greenside bunker for the winning par.