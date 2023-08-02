FREMONT, Neb. — The final round of the Nebraska Women's Amateur at Fremont Golf Club has been set back to Thursday.
Heavy rain from morning thunderstorms Wednesday made the course unplayable.
Katie Ruge of Omaha leads Lauren Thiele of Wahoo by two strokes after 36 holes.
