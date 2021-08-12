First round of Pinnacle Bank Championship has some playing with backs 'against the wall'

Unlike the other two co-leaders, Kevin Lucas has no idea playing Friday’s second round in the Pinnacle Bank Championship of where he’ll be next year. Or next week.

As Mr. 166 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, Lucas must win here to move into the top 75, gain entry into the tour’s finals series that starts next week and be on the tour again in 2022. Even a second-place finish might not get him into the top 100, which would provide some Korn Ferry eligibility next season.

“I've always kind of played well with my back against the wall, and you know, my back is against the wall,’’ Lucas said Thursday. “And so maybe that's what's helping. But it's the same mindset of trying to win a golf tournament, and it's been a while since I have.”

Lucas shot the first 30 — four birdies and an eagle — on Indian Creek’s front nine in the five-year history of the PBC. He maintained his 6-under score to match the 65s shot by two who already know they will be on next season’s PGA Tour, Andrew Novak and Davis Riley.

A stroke back at 66 are Patrick Flavin and the low scorer from the afternoon half of the field, Ben Silverman.