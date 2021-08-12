First round of Pinnacle Bank Championship has some playing with backs 'against the wall'

Unlike the other two co-leaders, Kevin Lucas has no idea playing Friday’s second round in the Pinnacle Bank Championship of where he’ll be next year. Or next week.
As Mr. 166 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, Lucas must win here to move into the top 75, gain entry into the tour’s finals series that starts next week and be on the tour again in 2022. Even a second-place finish might not get him into the top 100, which would provide some Korn Ferry eligibility next season.
“I've always kind of played well with my back against the wall, and you know, my back is against the wall,’’ Lucas said Thursday. “And so maybe that's what's helping. But it's the same mindset of trying to win a golf tournament, and it's been a while since I have.”
Lucas shot the first 30 — four birdies and an eagle — on Indian Creek’s front nine in the five-year history of the PBC. He maintained his 6-under score to match the 65s shot by two who already know they will be on next season’s PGA Tour, Andrew Novak and Davis Riley.
A stroke back at 66 are Patrick Flavin and the low scorer from the afternoon half of the field, Ben Silverman.
Neither got to 6-under, but Stuart McDonald did in the afternoon. Twice during his second nine. And each time, disaster was around the corner. Starting on No. 4, the Purdue grad from Vancouver, British Columbia, went eagle, par, double bogey, eagle, triple bogey, bogey for 69.
Of the three Husker graduates playing, Millard West alum Brady Schnell is in the best position after a 68. McCook’s Brandon Crick strung four birdies together late in his round for a 69. Omaha’s Scott Gutschewski shot 72.
The in-state trio played in the afternoon, after a welcomed cold front came through. It brought pleasurable temperatures but stronger winds out of the north. Scores went higher.
“That wind was humming early, especially those first three holes into the wind,” said Crick, who started on the back nine.
Lucas is a 2012 Nevada graduate from Sacramento, California. His only top-10 finish in the tour’s 2020-21 super-season, due to the pandemic, was a tie for sixth in Columbia in the opening event. In 2021, a tie for 48th is his best.
On the range Wednesday, he said, he found the swing feel that has been elusive. He brought that excitement into Thursday, believing a good round was possible.
“And I figured out something with my putting and I rolled the rock well, like 25 putts,’’ Lucas said.
Riley, who will be one of the 25 getting their PGA Tour cards on Sunday night, got to 8-under during the round before falling back. The 24-year-old Alabama grad from Mississippi jumped from 6- to 8-under with an eagle on Indian Creek’s No. 4, his 13th hole of the day. Alas, he bogeyed the next two holes and parred out.
Novak had the best back nine. The Wofford grad from Raleigh, North Carolina, made five birdies for a 5-under 30. He had been 1-over after six holes.
“I waited to play good golf until it got windy,’’ Novak said. “Actually what I was doing was making some good putts.”
Schnell, Crick have strong first rounds
Brady Schnell and Brandon Crick had the starts they needed Thursday at the Pinnacle Bank Championship.
Schnell, who’s 121st in points, overcame an early double bogey for a 3-under 68 at Indian Creek. Crick, who’s 91st, swung from 2-over to 2-under with a stretch of four consecutive birdies while shooting 69.
Scott Gutschewski, 57th and the third ex-Husker playing, posted 72 in the final regular-season event of the two-year Korn Ferry Tour season.
Schnell knows he’ll be back at the Korn Ferry qualifying tournament unless he wins — he’s three off the lead — and catapults into the top 75 for spots in the three-tournament tour finals that begin next week and on next year’s tour.
“I’m running out of tournaments," the Millard West graduate said. “Three under with wind like this out here with some of the hard par-4s into it, that definitely is a good way to start.”
He eagled two of the course’s par-5s to help overset a double bogey on his third hole, Indian Creek’s 12th.
“It really wasn’t a horrible double by any means," Schnell said. “You know there are doubles out here for sure but I know I’m striking the ball well and I just needed to stay patient in a round like this especially on a windy day.”
Crick said he has a nothing-to-lose mind-set. He should stay in the top 100, but a top-four finish would crack the top 75.
“I can play as aggressive as I want, but the nice thing about out here is you don't have to play super aggressive," Crick said. “Two under par today probably goes a long ways.”
Gutschewski said his accuracy wasn’t there for a good round. He got up-and-down only twice in seven chances.
No. 17 aced again
No. 17 was the last of the par-3s in the PBC to be aced, by Whee Kim in last year’s second round, but Chase Johnson has made it two in a row on the lake hole.
He covered the 208 yards, playing downwind, with a 7-iron. It was his second eagle of the round, but he still shot 3-over 74.
Quick hits
Day’s best rebound: David Skinns, the 2018 PBC champion, bogeyed three of his first four holes only to finish at 4-under. The Englishman birdied three of the final four holes on his first nine, then finished on the front nine with an eagle and two birdies.
Record front nine: Kevin Lucas, whose 6-under 30 is a tournament record. He had four birdies and eagled the par-5 seventh. His back nine was more mundane — a bogey and a birdie as he was one of the three at 6-under.
Riches to rags: Jared Wolfe, who will be the first PGA Tour member from Murray State since the 1970s, holed out on the 16th hole for an eagle — on a 50-degree wedge from 139 yards — and was one stroke off the lead. He gave back those shots with a double bogey on the 18th.
Course stats: The field average was .344 over par 71. Seven of the 18 holes were eagled. The narrow par-4 11th was the hardest hole at 4.442 into the wind, the par-5 fourth the easiest at 4.423 downwind.