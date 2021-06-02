Former Husker teammates to face off for Nebraska women’s match-play championship

AXTELL, Neb. — Former Husker teammates Kirsten Baete of Beatrice and Haley Thiele will play off Thursday for the Nebraska women’s match-play championship at Awarii Dunes.

They won two matches apiece Wednesday, beating NU golfers in the semifinals and, in Thiele’s case, getting the better of her sister.

Haley Thiele, whose last year at NU was 2020, led younger sister Lindsey 4-up after 10 holes, only for Lindsey to win four of the next five holes. On the 18th, Haley chipped to 3 feet for the winning birdie putt in a 1-up win.

Baete defeated Nicole Hansen 3 and 2 with the help of an eagle on the 14th hole that sent the match to dormie at 4-up with four holes left.

Baete, a Husker junior, birdied the final two holes to win her quarterfinal 1-up against qualifying co-medalist and No. 1 seed Vanessa Bouvet, another Husker. Hansen knocked out defending champion Katie Ruge of Omaha in the quarterfinals with a 3 and 2 win.

Baete won the 2016 Nebraska Junior Amateur. Haley Thiele has five Nebraska Golf Association titles.

Thursday’s 18-hole final starts at 8:40 a.m.