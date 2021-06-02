 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Husker teammates to face off for Nebraska women’s match-play championship
0 comments
topical
GOLF

Former Husker teammates to face off for Nebraska women’s match-play championship

AXTELL, Neb. — Former Husker teammates Kirsten Baete of Beatrice and Haley Thiele will play off Thursday for the Nebraska women’s match-play championship at Awarii Dunes.

They won two matches apiece Wednesday, beating NU golfers in the semifinals and, in Thiele’s case, getting the better of her sister.

Haley Thiele, whose last year at NU was 2020, led younger sister Lindsey 4-up after 10 holes, only for Lindsey to win four of the next five holes. On the 18th, Haley chipped to 3 feet for the winning birdie putt in a 1-up win.

Baete defeated Nicole Hansen 3 and 2 with the help of an eagle on the 14th hole that sent the match to dormie at 4-up with four holes left.

Baete, a Husker junior, birdied the final two holes to win her quarterfinal 1-up against qualifying co-medalist and No. 1 seed Vanessa Bouvet, another Husker. Hansen knocked out defending champion Katie Ruge of Omaha in the quarterfinals with a 3 and 2 win.

Baete won the 2016 Nebraska Junior Amateur. Haley Thiele has five Nebraska Golf Association titles.

Thursday’s 18-hole final starts at 8:40 a.m.

Championship flight semifinals: Kirsten Baete, Beatrice, def. Nicole Hansen, Lincoln, 3 and 2; Haley Thiele, Wahoo, def. Lindsey Thiele, Wahoo, 1 up.

Quarterfinals: Baete def. Vanessa Bouvet, Lincoln, 1-up; Hansen def. Katie Ruge, Omaha, 3 and 2; H. Thiele def. Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 5 and 4; L. Thiele def. Coco Kolbas, Lincoln, 4 and 3.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert