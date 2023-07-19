Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha is the first Nebraskan to win the Iowa Women’s Amateur Championship.

The Iowa sophomore, who won two Class A titles while at Omaha Westside, shot a 1-under 71 in the final round at Finkbine in Iowa City — the Hawkeyes’ home course — to win by one stroke.

Westside sixth at nationals

Omaha Westside’s Class A state champions took sixth out of 50 teams Wednesday at the PGA High School National Invitational at Frisco, Texas.

Trevor Gutschewski, with a final-round 74, was Westside’s highest finisher in a tie for 29th at 7-over 223. Porter Topp tied for 38th at 9 over. Jackson Benge, Christopher Whittle and Leo Kroeger also had rounds during the week that applied to the Warriors’ 54-hole score of 915, 36 strokes behind the Georgia state champions.

In the girls event last week, Lincoln Southwest tied for 17th. Julia Hyten led the Silver Hawks with a 249 total for 54 holes. Aiden Sander, Eden Larson, Olivia Lovegrove, Alysen Sander, Tatum Terwilliger and Lauren Ball also played.

Kolbas, Morrison miss cut

Indiana freshman Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln and Karsen Morrison failed to advance to match play this week at the U.S. Junior Girls Amateur in Colorado.

Kolbas shot 9 over in qualifying, missing by two strokes. Morrison was 20 over.​

Golf courses in the Omaha metro area Bay Hills Golf Club Benson Park Golf Course Bent Tree Golf Club Champions Run Dodge Riverside Golf Club Eagle Hills Eagle Run Golf Course Elkhorn Ridge Golf Course Elmwood Park Golf Course Field Club of Omaha Fox Run Golf Club Happy Hollow Club Indian Creek Golf Course Johnny Goodman Golf Course Knolls Golf Course Lost Rail Golf Club Miracle Hill Golf & Tennis Center Omaha Country Club Pacific Springs Platteview Country Club Players Club Shadow Ridge Country Club Shoreline Golf Course Spring Lake Golf Course Steve Hogan Golf Course Stone Creek Golf Course Tara Hills Golf Course Tiburon Golf Club Tregaron Golf Course Warren Swigart Golf Course Westwood Heights Golf Course Willow Lakes Golf Course