A list of every golf course in Nebraska and western Iowa, plus select courses in other surrounding areas. The list includes location, course name, phone number and course details.
* * *
NEBRASKA
Town, Course, Phone, Holes, Par, Yards
Ainsworth, Ainsworth Municipal
402-387-1658, 9, 36, 3,147
Albion, Albion CC
402-395-2900, 9, 36, 3,153
Alda, Prairieland par-3
308-383-2979, 9, 27, NA
Alliance, Skyview Municipal
308-762-1446, 18, 70, 6,524
Alma, Alma Municipal
308-928-2341, 9, 36, 2,916
Arapahoe, Arapahoe GC
308-962-9555, 9, 36, 2,935
Arnold, Arnold CC
308-848-2266, 9, 36, 3,051
Ashland, Ashland GC
402-944-3388, 18, 71, 6,242
Ashland, Country Drive
402-944-2333, 9, 36, 2,938
Ashland, Iron Horse
402-944-9800, 18, 71, 6,500
Ashland, Quarry Oaks
402-944-6000, 18, 71, 6,915
Atkinson, Atkinson-Stuart CC
402-925-5330, 9, 36, 2,935
Auburn, Auburn CC
402-274-4500, 9, 35, 2,740
Aurora, Poco Creek
402-694-3662, 9, 35, 3,140
Bassett, Bassett CC
402-684-3449, 9, 36, 2,967
Battle Creek, Evergreen Hill
402-675-5004, 9, 36, 3,266
Bayard, Chimney Rock
308-586-1606, 9, 36, 3,302
Beatrice, Beatrice CC
402-223-2710, 18, 72, 7,169
Beatrice, Hidden Acres
402-228-2146, 18, 71, 6,122
Beaver Lake, Lake Ridge CC
402-235-4653, 9, 36, 2,861
Beemer, Indian Trails CC
402-528-3404, 18, 71, 6,309
Bellevue, Platteview GC
402-291-5927, 18, 72, 6,579
Bellevue, Tregaron
402-292-9300, 18, 71, 6,508
Benkelman, Benkelman GC
308-423-4653, 9, 36, 3,159
Bertrand, Hi-Line
308-472-3779, 9, 35, 3,120
Blair, River Wilds
402-426-2941, 18, 71, 6,562
Blue Hill, Ash Hollow CC
402-756-2418, 9, 34, 2,320
Bridgeport, Courthouse-Jail Rock
308-262-9925, 9, 36, 3,039
Broken Bow, Broken Bow CC
308-872-6444, 9, 36, 2,964
Burwell, Calamus Area
308-346-5559, 9, 35, 2,845
Cairo, Centura Hills
308-485-4650, 18, 72, 6,828
Cambridge, Cross Creek
308-697-4768, 18, 72, 7,205
Central City, Valley View
308-946-2730, 9, 36, 3,204
Chadron, Ridgeview CC
308-432-4468, 9, 36, 3,465
Chappell, Chappell Municipal
308-874-2729, 9, 36, 3,315
Clay Center, Crooked Creek
402-762-3807, 9, 36, 3,094
Columbus, Elks CC
402-564-4930, 18, 72, 6,592
Columbus, Quail Run Municipal
402-564-1313, 18, 72, 7,024
Columbus, Van Berg Municipal
402-564-0761, 9, 36, 2,905
Cozad, Cozad CC
308-784-2585, 18, 71, 5,991
Crawford, Legend Buttes
308-665-2431, 9, 36, 3,178
Creighton, Creighton Community
402-358-3565, 9, 35, 2,648
Crete, College Heights CC
402-826-4653, 9, 36, 2,849
Crofton, Lakeview
402-388-4552, 9, 36, 3,149
Curtis, Arrowhead Meadows
308-367-4123, 9, 36, 3,442
Dakota City, Old Dane
402-987-1100, 9, 36, 3,314
David City, David City GC
402-367-4292, 9, 34, 2,735
Eagle, Woodland Hills
402-475-4653, 18, 71, 6,592
Elmwood, Grandpa’s Woods
402-994-2100, 9, 30, 1,608
Elwood, Lakeside CC
308-785-2818, 18, 72, 6,186
Enders, Enders Lake
308-882-5300, 9, 36, 3,296
Ewing, Summerland
402-626-7555, 9, 36, 3,063
Fairbury, Fairbury CC
402-729-5314, 9, 35, 3,125
Falls City, Classic Club 8
402-245-3624, 9, 35, 3,083
Franklin, Franklin GC
308-425-3614, 9, 35, 3,040
Fremont, Fremont GC
402-721-6642, 18, 71, 6,532
Fremont, Valley View
402-721-7772, 18, 71, 5,285
Friend, Friend CC
402-947-6501, 9, 36, 3,355
Fullerton, Pawnee Hills
308-536-2274, 9, 36, 3,210
Geneva, Hidden Hills
402-759-3084, 9, 36, 3,306
Gering, Monument Shadows
308-635-2277, 18, 72, 6,870
Gibbon, Valley View
308-468-5884, 9, 34, 2,491
Gordon, Gordon G&CC
308-282-1146, 9, 36, 3,228
Gothenburg, Wild Horse
308-537-7700, 18, 72, 7,002
Grand Island, Fonner View
308-382-0202, 9, 32, 1,966
Grand Island, Indianhead
308-381-4653, 18, 72, 6,607
Grand Island, Jackrabbit Run Municipal
308-385-5340, 18, 72, 6,752
Grand Island, Riverside GC
308-382-2648, 18, 72, 6,731
Grant, Pheasant Run
308-352-2716, 9, 36, 3,253
Hartington, Hartington GC
402-254-7312, 9, 36, 3,150
Hastings, Elks CC
402-462-6616, 18, 72, 6,688
Hastings, Lochland CC
402-462-8783, 18, 72, 6,958
Hastings, Southern Hills CC
402-463-8006, 18, 72, 6,380
Hebron, Hebron CC
402-768-6350, 9, 35, 2,927
Henderson, Galaway Creek
402-723-4828, 9, 34, 2,535
Holdrege, Holdrege CC
308-995-5744, 18, 72, 6,303
Homer, Landmand
402-508-2238, 18, 73, 7,200
Hooper, Elkhorn Valley
402-654-3512, 9, 35, 2,771
Humboldt, Kirkman’s Lakeview
402-862-2828, 9, 36, 3,270
Humphrey, Steepleview
402-923-1914, 9, 36, 2,989
Hyannis, Pelican Beach
308-458-2579, 9, 36, 2,760
Imperial, Imperial CC
308-882-4697, 9, 35, 2,764
Julesburg (Colo.), Sedgwick County
no phone, 9, 36, 3,433
Kearney, Awarii Dunes
308-743-1111, 18, 72, 7,001
Kearney, Buffalo Ridge
308-236-5879, 9, 36, 2,988
Kearney, Elks Country
308-238-0760, 9, 29 1,296
Kearney, Kearney CC
308-237-2553, 18, 71, 6,115
Kearney, Meadowlark Hills
308-233-3265, 18, 71, 6,464
Kimball, Four Winds
308-235-4241, 18, 72, 6,903
Laurel, Cedar View CC
402-256-3184, 9, 36, 3,015
Leigh, Club 91
402-487-2636, 9, 36, 3,264
Lincoln, Ager Junior par-3
402-441-8963, 9, 27, 1,228
Lincoln, CC of Lincoln
402-423-2271, 18, 72, 6,507
Lincoln, Crooked Creek
402-489-7899, 18, 72, 6,697
Lincoln, Firethorn GC
402-488-2071, 18, 71, 7,025
Lincoln, Hidden Valley CC
402-483-2532, 18, 70, 6,155
Lincoln, Highlands Municipal
402-441-6081, 18, 72, 7,021
Lincoln, Hillcrest CC
402-489-8181, 18, 72, 6,913
Lincoln, Holmes Municipal
402-441-8960, 18, 72, 6,791
Lincoln, Links at Lincoln
402-476-1012, 9, 36, 3,198
Lincoln, Mahoney Municipal
402-441-8969, 18, 70, 6,459
Lincoln, NuMark
402-488-7888 36 71 6,718
Lincoln, Pine Lake par-3
402-488-7105, 9, 27, 1,398
Lincoln, Pioneers Municipal
402-441-8966, 18, 71, 6,493
Lincoln, Wellington Greens par-3
402-326-8184, 9, 27, 978
Lincoln, Wilderness Ridge
402-434-5101, 27, 71 7,107
Loup City, Loup City GC
308-745-9982, 9, 36, 2,999
Madison, Taylor Creek
402-454-3925, 9, 33, 2,258
McCook, Heritage Hills
308-345-5032, 18, 72, 7,042
Milford, Thornridge
402-761-3606, 9, 36, 3,051
Minden, Minden CC
308-832-1965, 9, 36, 3,047
Mitchell, Scenic Knolls
308-623-2468, 9, 36, 3,476
Morrill, Rolling Greens
308-247-2817, 9, 36, 3,219
Mullen, Dismal River (White)
308-546-2900, 18, 72, 7,457
Mullen, Dismal River (Red)
308-546-2900, 18, 71, 6,994
Mullen, Mullen GC
308-546-2445, 9, 36, 2,924
Mullen, Sand Hills GC
308-546-2237, 18, 71, 7,089
Nebraska City, Arbor Links
402-873-4334, 18, 72, 7,222
Nebraska City, GC at Table Creek
402-873-7750, 18, 71, 6,186
Nebraska City, Wildwood
402-873-3661, 9, 36, 3,003
Neligh, Antelope
402-887-5211, 9, 36, 2,990
Niobrara, Niobrara Valley
402-857-3412, 9, 36, 2,844
Niobrara, Tatanka GC
402-857-3504, 18, 72, 7,501
Norfolk, Eldorado Hills
402-371-1453, 18, 72, 6,772
Norfolk, Fair Play
402-371-9877, 18, 72, 6,456
Norfolk, Kelly’s CC
402-371-9959, 9, 36, 2,769
Norfolk, Norfolk CC
402-379-1188, 18, 72, 6,839
North Bend, North Bend GC
402-652-3666, 18, 70, 5,863
North Platte, Indian Meadows
308-532-6955, 9, 36, 3,268
North Platte, Iron Eagle Municipal
308-535-6730, 18, 72, 6,401
North Platte, Lake Maloney
308-532-9998, 18, 72, 7,000
North Platte, River’s Edge GC
308-532-7550, 18, 70, 6,258
O’Neill, O’Neill CC
402-336-1676, 9, 36, 3,680
Oakland, Oakland GC
402-685-5339, 18, 72, 6,781
Offutt AFB, Willow Lakes
402-292-1680, 18, 72, 6,850
Ogallala, Bayside
308-287-4653, 18, 71, 6,597
Ogallala, Crandall Creek
308-284-4358, 18, 72, 6,368
Omaha, Benson Park Municipal
402-444-4626, 18, 72, 6,702
Omaha, Champions Run
402-498-8989, 18, 72, 7,209
Omaha, Eagle Run Links
402-489-9900, 9, 32, 2,211
Omaha, Eagle Run Meadows
402-498-9900, 9, 27, 1,186
Omaha, Elkhorn Ridge par-3
402-289-4332, 9, 27, 1,203
Omaha, Elmwood Park Municipal
402-444-4683, 18, 68, 5,003
Omaha, Field Club of Omaha
402-345-6347, 18, 67, 5,198
Omaha, Happy Hollow Club
402-391-0239, 18, 71, 6,802
Omaha, Indian Creek
402-289-0900, 27, 72, 7,600
Omaha, Lost Rail
531-721-2519, 18, 72, 7,309
Omaha, Johnny Goodman Municipal
402-444-4656, 18, 72, 6,928
Omaha, The Knolls
402-444-5440, 18, 71, 6,149
Omaha, Milt’s par-3
402-731-2001, 9, 27, 1,170
Omaha, Miracle Hill
402-498-0220, 18, 70, 6,431
Omaha, Oak Hills CC
402-895-4383, 18, 71, 6,436
Omaha, Omaha CC
402-571-7470, 18, 71, 6,801
Omaha, Pacific Springs
402-330-4300, 18, 70, 5,979
Omaha, Players Club
402-963-9950, 27, 71 7,088
Omaha, Shadow Ridge CC
402-333-0500, 18, 72, 7,063
Omaha, Spring Lake Park Municipal
402-444-4630, 9, 33, 1,873
Omaha, Steve Hogan par-3
402-444-5396, 9, 27, 1,337
Omaha, Stone Creek
402-965-9000, 27, 72, 6,320
Omaha, Tiburon GC
402-895-2688, 27, 72, 7,035
Omaha, Warren Swigart par-3
402-444-4623, 9, 27, 1,258
Omaha, Westwood Heights par-3
402-444-4658, 9, 27, 1,246
Ord, Dane Creek at Ord
308-728-3970, 9, 33, 2,503
Osceola, Ryan Hill CC
402-747-6661, 9, 33, 2,647
Oshkosh, Oshkosh CC
308-772-3881, 9, 36, 3,187
Overton, Overton GC
308-324-7764, 9, 35, 3,050
Oxford, Cardinal CC
308-824-3642, 9, 36, 2,856
Papillion, Eagle Hills Municipal
402-592-7788, 18, 72, 6,515
Papillion, Tara Hills Municipal
402-592-7550, 18, 70, 6,160
Pender, Twin Creeks
402-385-2376, 9, 36, 3,356
Pierce, Pierce Community
402-329-4790, 9, 36, 3,171
Plainview, Plainview CC
402-582-3445, 9, 36, 2,768
Plattsmouth, Bay Hills GC
402-298-8191, 18, 72, 6,411
Pleasanton, Prairie Hills
308-388-5115, 18, 71, 6,277
Ponca, Highland Oaks
402-755-4222, 9, 36, 3,120
Potter, Prairie Pines
no phone, 7, 26, 1,872
Randolph, Randolph Community
402-337-1405, 9, 36, 3,075
Ravenna, Ravenna GC
308-432-3150, 9, 35, 2,863
Red Cloud, Red Cloud CC
402-746-2567, 9, 36, 3,168
Rushville, Sand Ridge
308-327-2966, 9, 36, 3,215
St. Paul, St. Paul CC
308-754-4203, 9, 36, 2,836
Schuyler, Schuyler CC
402-352-2900, 9, 36, 3,054
Scottsbluff, Riverview CC
308-635-1555, 18, 70, 6,209
Scottsbluff, Scotts Bluff CC
308-635-1844, 18, 72, 7,064
Seward, Seward Community
402-643-6650, 9, 35, 3,276
Shelby, Kyote Run
402-527-5939, 9, 36, 2,778
Sidney, Hillside
308-254-2311, 18, 72, 7,095
South Sioux City, Covington Links
402-494-9841, 18, 71, 6,159
South Sioux City, South Ridge
402-404-8887, 9, 35, 3,000
Spalding, Cottonwood Greens
no phone, 9, 34, 2,858
Stanton, Elkhorn Acres
402-439-2191, 9, 36, 3,350
Stapleton, Augusta Wind
no phone, 9, 36, 3,094
Superior, Superior CC
402-879-3146, 9, 36, 3,070
Sutherland, Oregon Trail
308-386-4653, 9, 36, 3,281
Sutton, Fox Hollow
402-773-5365, 9, 36, 3,409
Syracuse, Syracuse CC
402-269-2924, 9, 35, 2,815
Tecumseh, Tecumseh CC
402-335-2337, 9, 36, 2,823
Tekamah, Northridge CC
402-374-2661, 9, 36, 3,355
Thedford, Thedford GC
308-645-2634, 9, 36, 3,011
Valentine, CapRock Ranch
402-470-8088, 18, 71, 6,998
Valentine, Frederick Peak
402-376-2323 10 39 3,561
Valentine, The Prairie Club (Pines)
888-402-1101, 18, 73, 7,403
Valentine, The Prairie Club (Dunes)
888-402-1101, 18, 73, 8,058
Valley, The Pines CC
402-359-4311, 18, 72, 6,723
Waco, Sandy Meadows
402-728-5358, 9, 36, 2,516
Wahoo, Hilltop CC
402-443-3338, 9, 36, 3,104
Wakefield, Logan Valley
402-287-2343, 9, 36, 2,973
Wausa, Rolling Hills CC
402-586-2507, 9, 36, 3,185
Wayne, Wayne CC
402-375-1152, 18, 72, 6,315
Wood River, Wood River CC
308-583-2225, 9, 36, 3,167
Wymore, Wymore CC
402-645-9904, 9, 34, 2,856
York, York CC
402-362-3721, 18, 70, 6,070
Sand-green or pasture courses: Big Springs (Cactus Heights), Callaway, Cedar Rapids (Timber Creek Cow Patty), Central City (Riverside), Dannebrog, Hay Springs, Hayes Center (Hayes County), Hemingford, Lawrence, Newman Grove (Shell Creek Valley), Pawnee City (Fairview), Reynolds (Buckley Creek), Scotia (Burning Sands), Springview, Trenton
Artificial-turf greens: Butte, Nelson (Elk Creek), Sargent (Windmill Links)
Western Iowa
Afton, Lakeshore G&CC
641-347-5221, 9, 35, 2,877
Anita, Crestwood Hills
712-762-3803, 18, 71, 5,427
Arnolds Park, Emerald Hills
712-332-7100, 18, 72, 6,651
Atlantic, Atlantic G&CC
712-243-3656, 18, 69 5,980
Atlantic, Nishna Hills
712-243-9931, 18, 69 5,456
Audubon, Audubon G&CC
712-563-2348, 9, 35, 2,793
Avoca, Avoca CountryView
712-343-6979, 9, 36, 3,034
Bedford, Bedford GC
712-523-3550, 9, 35, 2,572
Breda, Breda GC
712-673-4653, 9, 35, 3,046
Brunsville, Prairie Rose
712-533-6774, 9, 36, 3,332
Carroll, Carroll CC
712-792-1255, 18, 71, 6,035
Carroll, Carroll Municipal
712-792-9190, 18, 70, 6,160
Carter Lake, Shoreline
712-347-5173, 18, 72, 6,639
Clarinda, Clarinda CC
712-542-5417, 18, 68, 5,073
Coon Rapids, Coon Rapids GC
712-999-2880, 9, 35, 2,985
Corning, Happy Hollow CC
641-322-4333, 9, 33, 2,435
Council Bluffs, Bent Tree
712-566-9441, 18, 72, 7,022
Council Bluffs, Dodge Riverside
712-328-4660, 18, 72, 6,474
Council Bluffs, Council Bluffs CC
712-366-1639, 18, 72, 6,234
Council Bluffs, Fox Run
712-366-4653, 18, 71, 6,234
Creston, Crestmoor
641-782-2771, 9, 36, 3,176
Creston, Pine Valley
641-782-4917, 9, 32, 1,969
Denison, Majestic Hills
712-263-5194, 18, 71, 6,538
Dunlap, Dunlap GC
712-643-5945, 9, 35, 2,814
Essex, Essex Golf and Rec.
712-379-3805, 9, na, 2,782
Exira, Greenbrier
712-268-2209, 9, 36, 3,090
Fonda, Fonda
712-288-6419, 9, 35, 2,826
Glenwood, Glenwood GC
712-527-9798, 9, 35, 2,782
Greenfield, Greenfield CC
641-743-2113, 9, 35, 2,741
Griswold, Nishna Valley Rec.
712-778-4104, 9, 36, 3,125
Harlan, Harlan G&CC
712-755-5951, 9, 36, 3,417
Harlan, Rosman-Glendale Farm
712-627-4224, 9, 35, 2,921
Hinton, Deer Run
712-947-4653, 9, 36, 3,237
Ida Grove, Ida Grove CC
712-364-2320, 9, 36, 3,195
LeMars, LeMars Willow Creek GC
712-546-6849, 27, 72, 6,752
Lenox, Lenox CC
641-333-2990, 9, 36, 2,435
Logan, Logan-Mo. Valley
712-644-3050, 9, 35, 3,017
Malvern, Fairview Hills
712-624-8557, 9, 35, 2,776
Manning, Manning-Manilla
712-653-3515, 9, 36, 1,905
Mapleton, Willow Vale
712-881-1002, 9, 35, 3,194
Mount Ayr, Mount Ayr G&CC
641-464-2430, 9, 35, 2,975
Neola, Quail Run
712-485-2266, 9, 36, 3,277
Oakland, Oakland CC
712-482-6614, 9, 34, 2,418
Onawa, Onawa CC
712-423-1712, 9, 36, 3,059
Orange City, Landsmeer
712-737-3429, 18, 71, 6,370
Panora, Lake Panorama Nat’l
800-879-1917, 18, 72, 7,024
Panora, Panorama West
800-879-1917, 9, 32, 1,748
Red Oak, Red Oak CC
712-623-4281, 18, 72, 6,165
Schleswig, Schleswig Comm.
712-676-3343, 9, 35, 2,708
Shenandoah, American Legion
712-246-3308, 18, 70, 5,803
Sidney, Fremont County
712-374-2347, 9, 35, 3,100
Sioux Center, The Ridge
712-722-4866, 18, 71, 7,209
Sioux City, Floyd Park Municipal
712-274-1059, 18, 63, 4,067
Sioux City, Green Valley
712-252-2025, 18, 72, 7,085
Sioux City, Hidden Acres
712-239-9942, 9, 35, 3,104
Sioux City, Sioux City CC
712-277-4612, 18, 72, 6,415
Sioux City, Sun Valley
712-258-9770, 9, 33, 2,037
Sioux City, Whispering Creek
712-276-3678, 18, 72, 7,175
Sloan, Sloan Recreation
712-428-9993, 9, 36, 2,976
Treynor, Treynor Rec. Area
712-487-3302, 9, 36, 2,966
Villisca, Villisca GC
712-826-5322, 9, 32, 2,063
Wall Lake, Sac County G&CC
712-668-4410, 9, 36, 3,220
Woodbine, Shadow Valley
712-647-3442, 9, 36, 2,856
South Dakota (Southern)
Dakota Dunes, Dakota Dunes CC
605-232-3080, 18, 72, 7,165
Dakota Dunes, Two Rivers
605-232-3241, 18, 72, 6,034
Elk Point, The Pointe
605-356-2874, 9, 36, 3,239
Pickstown, Randall Hills
605-487-7884, 9, 36, 3,293
Springfield, Springfield
605-369-5525, 9, 36, 3,016
Vermillion, The Bluffs
605-677-7058, 18, 72, 6,684
Yankton, Fox Run Municipal
605-668-5205, 18, 72, 6,997
Yankton, Hillcrest CC
605-665-4621, 18, 72, 6,874
Kansas (Northern)
Atwood, Atwood CC
785-626-9542, 9, 36, 3,000
Belleville, Republic Co. Rec.
785-527-2745, 9, 36, 3,068
Hiawatha, Hiawatha CC
785-742-3361, 9, 36, 2,835
Marysville, Marysville CC
785-562-2296, 9, 36, 3,071
Norton, Prairie Dog
785-877-3643, 9, 35, 2,862
Oberlin, Oberlin CC
785-475-8996, 9, 36, 2,830
Phillipsburg, Phillipsburg GC
785-543-5545, 9, 35, 2,872
St. Francis, Riverside Rec.
785-332-3401, 9, 35, 2,878
Smith Center, Smith Center CC
785-282-6806, 9, 36, 3,204
Missouri (Northwestern)
Maryville, Maryville CC
660-582-5122, 9, 36, 3,159
Maryville, Monzingo Lake
660-562-3864, 18, 72, 7,045
Rock Port, Rock Port G&CC
660-744-2590, 9, 34, 2,542