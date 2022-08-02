 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOLF

Golf: Michael Peterson qualifies for U.S. Senior Amateur

  • Updated
  • 0

Michael Peterson of Lincoln shook off a double bogey on the first hole Tuesday to shoot under par on the back nine and win the qualifying tournament at Oak Hills for the 67th U.S. Senior Amateur.

Peterson’s 2-over 73 was one stroke better than the 74s by Matt Haynes of Bellevue and Ed Wyatt of Lincoln on the 6,445-yard course.

The Oakland, Nebraska, native advances to the Senior Amateur Aug. 27-Spt. 1 at the Kittansett Club in Marion, Massachusetts.

Leaders: Michael Peterson, Lincoln, 73 (qualified); Matt Haynes, Bellevue, 74; Ed Wyatt, Lincoln, 74; Kirby Smith, Omaha, 75; Robert Tatten, Omaha, 75; Mike Root, Omaha, 77; Carl Johnson III, Omaha, 78; Smokey Cornelius, Cozad, 80; Thomas Olson, Omaha, 80; Craig Hemke, Lenexa, Kansas, 80

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

