Omaha pro Alex Schaake is scheduled to play the Longest Day of Golf — Monday’s 36-hole U.S. Open sectional qualifying — with 59-year-old 1997 PGA Champion Davis Love III.
They have a 7:10 a.m. CDT tee time, with Wisconsin amateur Jack Anderson, at Springfield (Ohio) Country Club. Also among the 78 hopefuls is John Spellerberg of Bennington, in the first tee time at 6 a.m.
NU’s Grant Jabenis, from Omaha Westside, is qualifying at Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles and tees off at 8:45 a.m.
At Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina, will be Omaha’s Scott Gutschewski (6:35 a.m.) and Gibbon’s Rylee Reinertson.
Half of the 156-man field for the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, which starts June 15, is filled by qualifiers.
Centennial match play
Happy Hollow Club welcomes the 100th playing of the Nebraska women’s match-play championship for its three-day run that starts Monday.
A reception Sunday night will highlight the tournament’s history.
Last year’s champion, Megan Whittaker from Omaha and NU, did not enter. Katie Ruge of Omaha and the University of Kansas, who won in 2020, is the only former champion in the championship qualifying field of 50.
The entry count is the largest in many years, reflecting the growth in junior girls golf and the rare opportunity to compete on one of the state’s hallowed courses. The tournament’s host for the first time since 1990, Happy Hollow celebrates its centennial year on 105th Street in 2024.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor Louise Pound was the first match-play champion, in 1916 at the Field Club of Omaha.
Westside to nationals
Class A state champion Omaha Westside is set to represent the state at the PGA National High School Golf Association’s national invitational. The tournament is July 15-17 at the new Omni PGA Frisco Resort in Texas.
It’s the fifth year for the tournament, which holds boys and girls competition in separate weeks. Past competitors from the state have been individual state champions Drew Carpenter of Palmyra and Cecilia Arndt of Columbus Scotus in 2022 at Pinehurst, North Carolina, and Gering’s 2018 Class B girls championship team in 2019 at Walt Disney World.
Thelma Wesley, 89
Behind the counter at Cedar Hills, Miracle Hill or Fontenelle Hills, Thelma Wesley always had a smile.
She managed all three courses at some point for the Davis family, retiring from Miracle Hill in 2000.
She died May 25 at Parsons House. She was 89.
Survivors include children Karen Wiehl, Dave Wesley, Sharon Rasmussen and Michael Wesley. Dave Wesley played basketball at Omaha Creighton Prep and Creighton University.