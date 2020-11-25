Golf notes: Andy Sajevic, Danica Badura named Nebraska's amateur golfers of the year.

Andy Sajevic of Omaha and Danica Badura of Aurora are the state’s amateur golfers of the year.
In addition, Luke Gutschewski of Omaha and Badura are the junior golfers of the year and Ed Wyatt of Lincoln the top senior golfer for 2020.
Sajevic, 30, became a three-time Nebraska Amateur Golfer of the Year, presented by the Nebraska Golf Association. He’s only the second, following Dave Clouse of Friend in 1999, to win the Nebraska Amateur and Nebraska Mid-Amateur in the same year. His Amateur crown was his fourth, and second that he won at Happy Hollow in Omaha, and pushed his NGA title total to eight.
Badura is a repeat winner of the Nebraska Women’s Amateur Golf Association Golfer of the Year award and the NGA’s Girls Golfer of the Year honor. The freshman at South Dakota shot a championship-record 67 in the final round at the Country Club of Lincoln to win the Nebraska Women’s Amateur to cap her season of dominance. She was the first player to win the Nebraska Girls Amateur and Nebraska Women’s Amateur in the same year and the sixth to sweep the state’s two girls championships. She also was the Nebraska PGA girls champion.
Gutschewski, the son of pro golfer Scott Gutschewski, is the NGA’s Boys Golfer of the Year after winning the Nebraska Junior Amateur at Scottsbluff with a final-round rally. The Iowa State-bound senior from Elkhorn Mount Michael tied for 15th at the Nebraska Amateur.
Wyatt, 54, garnered the NGA’s Senior Amateur Golfer of the Year award after winning the Nebraska Senior Amateur. A longtime golf professional at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln, he changed careers several years ago and regained his amateur status prior to winning last year’s state seniors match-play title. His Senior Amateur title required a record-tying nine hole playoff to outlast Omaha’s Eric Murphy.
The NGA’s annual awards banquet will not be held in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Neujahr on PGA board
Champions Run director of golf Greg Neujahr was elected last month to the PGA of America board representing representing the Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska PGA sections for a three-year term.
Neujahr is a past president of the Nebraska Section PGA and its charitable foundation. He was the section’s 2012 Golf Professional of the year.
Shoreline sweep
Ralston’s Dick Leutzinger has played Shoreline at Carter Lake, Iowa, enough times to collect four aces on the fourth hole, one on the seventh and two on the 12th.
In October, he finished the course’s grand slam by acing the 16th hole.
Sand Hills No. 7
Sand Hills has its highest placement in Golf Magazine’s course rankings – No. 7 on its new U.S. list – as Pebble Beach dropped below the 25-year-old private club near Mullen, Nebraska, for the first time.
On the U.S. list, far eastern Colorado’s Ballyneal is 34th and Prairie Club’s Dunes Course (near Valentine, Nebraska) is 82nd. On a new Top 50 of Midwest courses, Sand Hills is first, Prairie Club’s Dunes is 18th, Dismal River’s Red (near Mullen) is 25th ands 2013 and 2021 U.S. Senior Open host Omaha Country Club is 34th.
Chip shots
» Luke Gutschewski and Danica Badura are the honorary captains of the Nebraska Golf Association’s Junior All-Star Team. Also honored are Christopher Atkinson, Josh Kramer and Charlie Zielinski of Omaha and Reed Malleck of York for boys and Emily Karmazin and Katie Ruge of Omaha, Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln and Sydney Taake of Papillion for girls.
» Lochland Country Club in Hastings will host the Nebraska Amateur in 2021 for the first time since 1998. Tournament dates are July 27-30, with a U.S. Amateur sectional there on July 12. The NGA has not set a course or dates for the two women’s state tournaments and the men’s match play championship.
» Iowa senior Alex Schaake from Omaha has had four top-five finishes in five fall tournaments he’s played as an individual since the Big Ten suspended competition. He’s 107th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings entering next week’s Maridoe Amateur in Texas. Also playing there will be Kansas freshman Luke Kluver from Norfolk.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.