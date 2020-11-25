Golf notes: Andy Sajevic, Danica Badura named Nebraska's amateur golfers of the year.

Andy Sajevic of Omaha and Danica Badura of Aurora are the state’s amateur golfers of the year.

In addition, Luke Gutschewski of Omaha and Badura are the junior golfers of the year and Ed Wyatt of Lincoln the top senior golfer for 2020.

Sajevic, 30, became a three-time Nebraska Amateur Golfer of the Year, presented by the Nebraska Golf Association. He’s only the second, following Dave Clouse of Friend in 1999, to win the Nebraska Amateur and Nebraska Mid-Amateur in the same year. His Amateur crown was his fourth, and second that he won at Happy Hollow in Omaha, and pushed his NGA title total to eight.

Badura is a repeat winner of the Nebraska Women’s Amateur Golf Association Golfer of the Year award and the NGA’s Girls Golfer of the Year honor. The freshman at South Dakota shot a championship-record 67 in the final round at the Country Club of Lincoln to win the Nebraska Women’s Amateur to cap her season of dominance. She was the first player to win the Nebraska Girls Amateur and Nebraska Women’s Amateur in the same year and the sixth to sweep the state’s two girls championships. She also was the Nebraska PGA girls champion.