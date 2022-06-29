Golf notes: Brian Csipkes takes lead at at Nebraska Senior Amateur Championship

Two of the top three after Wednesday’s first round at Champions Run are making their debuts in the Nebraska Senior Amateur Championship.

Brian Csipkes of Gretna, who turned 50 last August, was the only one to break par with a 1-under 71. Steve Buroker of Bennington matched par and another new 50-year-old, Patrick Duffy of Omaha, was 2-over.

Two-time defending champion Ed Wyatt of Lincoln is in a group at 3-over 75 that also includes Nebraska Golf Hall of Famer John Sajevic of Fremont.

The final round is Thursday.

Championship flight: Brian Csipkes, Gretna, 71; Steve Buroker, Bennington, 72; Patrick Duffy, Omaha, 74; Kevin Kusleika, Bennington, 75; Charlie Burt, Omaha, 75; Ryan Knispel, Omaha, 75; John Sajevic, Fremont, 75; Ed Wyatt, Lincoln, 75; Craig Bakke, La Vista, 76; Dave Greenwood, Valley, 76; Kirby Smith, Omaha, 76; David Ringler, Lincoln, 77; Mike Johnson, Bellevue, 77; Jeff Russell, Omaha, 77; Rob Mullin, Omaha, 77; Scott Hoffman, Omaha, 78; Jason Hoover, Tekamah, 79; Carl Johnson, Omaha, 79; Bill Spangler, Lincoln, 79; Fred Phelan, Lincoln, 80; Randy Markus, Lincoln, 80; Eric Sullivan, Fremont, 80; Gregg Johnsen, Omaha, 80; Chris Dill, Papillion, 80; Skip Gist, Omaha, 80; Gregg Vonnahme, Omaha, 80; Richard Orth, Omaha, 81; Jamie Hudson, Omaha, 81; Jayson Brueggemann, Lincoln, 81; Larry Sock, Lincoln, 81; Matt Petersen, Omaha, 81; Brad Cavitt, Omaha, 82; Brian Koontz, Bellevue, 82; Kyle Gottschalk, Wahoo, 82; John Engel, Omaha, 82; Rick Dusek, Omaha, 82; Steven Ritzman, Omaha, 83; Rob Bartness, Omaha, 83; Jim Dickerson, Gretna, 83; Peter Alvestad, Omaha, 83; Mike Krumland, Columbus, 83; Matt Haynes, Bellevue, 83; Brad Bailey, Lincoln, 84; Eric Murphy, Papillion, 85; Mike Root, Omaha, 86; Dan Guinan, Omaha, 86; Larry Welch, Plattsmouth, 86; Todd Halligan, Columbus, 87; Joe Skoff, Bellevue, 88; Jim Pesicka, Omaha, 88; Tony Richie, Lincoln, 88; Jeff Athy, Omaha, 92; Stacy McFerguson, Lincoln, 93; Russell Brownlee, Omaha, 95; Sean Mullendore, Bellevue, 101

Top 25s for Kluver

Kansas junior Luke Kluver, from Norfolk, tied for 19th at last week’s Northeast Amateur in Rhode Island. The week before, he tied for 23rd at the Sunnehanna Amateur in Pennsylvania.

Those are tournaments on the new Elite Amateur Series of seven events. Kluver missed the cut for match play at this week’s North and South Amateur at Pinehurst, North Carolina, with four events left. He’s not entered in the Nebraska Amateur that begins July 25 at Firethorn in Lincoln.

Juniors to Beatrice

The Nebraska Junior Amateur and Girls Amateur tournaments that begin Tuesday will be at Beatrice Country Club. Those were originally set for Wayne Country Club, but that course’s turf is recovering from winter kill.

Four-state team

Iowa-bound Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha will be making her third appearance on the Nebraska team that will play Thursday and Friday in the 54th Junior Girls Four-State Matches at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown, Iowa. Repeat picks are Emily Karmazin and Katie Ruge of Omaha. Also chosen were Julia Karmazin of Omaha, Emily Krzyanowski of Scottsbluff and Karsen Morrison of North Platte.

Nebraska is the defending champion.

