Doug McDermott and Larry the Cable Guy will provide a celebrity spark to the Dormie Network pro-am Wednesday at the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

McDermott is playing with his brother Nick and their cousin Evan. Their fourth is eight-time state champion Andy Sajevic.

The amateur group will have Adrien Dumont de Chassart, who’s No. 6 on the season point list with only six starts, as their pro for the front nine at Indian Creek and Ryan Burnett (No. 104) for the back nine.

Dan Whitney, the Cable Guy, will play the back nine with McCook tour pro Brandon Crick (No. 78), whom he sponsors, after the front nine with Sam Saunders (No. 48). Saunders’ grandfather was the late Arnold Palmer. Whitney donated $5 million in 2010 to the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, Florida.

The Gregg Young auto group lined up Norfolk’s Luke Kluver, who is making his third PBC start as an amateur, to complete its amateur foursome. ESPN college baseball analyst Kyle Petersen and Indian Creek co-owner Brett Gottsch also are scheduled to play in the 52-team event.

Tee times

As the two Nebraskans full-time on tour, Omahan Scott Gutschewski (No. 11 in points) and Crick get better tee times than the five who are playing on sponsors exemptions or Monday-qualified.

Thursday, Gutschewski starts on No. 10 at 7:29 a.m., in a group with Patrick Fishburn and Chase Seiffert. Their Friday tee time off No. 1 is 12:54 p.m.

Crick’s Thursday tee time, off No. 10, is 12:32 p.m., in a group with Roger Sloan, last week’s winner in Utah, and Kyle Jones. Their Friday tee time off No. 1 is 7:07 a.m.

Other tee times: Carson Schaake, 8:57 a.m. Thursday, No. 10; 2:22 p.m. Friday, No. 1. Nate Vontz, 8:57 a.m. Thursday, No. 1; 2:22 p.m. Friday, No. 10. Noah Hofman, 2:11 p.m. Thursday, No. 10; 8:46 a.m. Friday, No. 1. Luke Kluver, 2:22 p.m. Thursday, No. 1; 8:57 a.m. Friday, No. 10.Parker Klitzke, 2:22 p.m. Thursday, No. 10; 8:57 a.m. Friday, No. 1.

Sandhills Global pro-am

The sponsor’s son was on the winning team at Monday’s Sandhills Global pro-am.

Shawn Peed teamed with Kirby Cunningham, Mitch Helman, Kyle Holcomb and pro Patrick Welch to shoot 18-under 54 for a one-stroke victory.

The father-son duo of Denis and Nate Vontz, the latter playing this week on a earned sponsor’s exemption, was part of the third-place team.

1, pro Patrick Welch, Shawn Peed, Kirby Cunningham, Mitch Helman, Kyle Holcomb, 54. 2, pro Abel Gallegos, Darin Baehr, Chad Jurgens, Eric Trust, Paul Garnett, 55. 3, pro Nate Vontz, Denis Vontz, Dan Mlnarik, Doug Kreifels, Mike Snitily, 56.​

Full tee times

Thursday-Friday

No. 1-No. 10

6:45 a.m.;12:10 p.m.: Pierceson Coody, Jimmy Stanger, Kyle Westmoreland

6:56;12:21: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Mark Anderson, Jacob Bridgeman

7:07;12:32: Rico Hoey, Nelson Ledesma, A.J. Crouch

7:18;12:43: Rafael Campos, Chan Kim, Mitchell Meisner

7:29;12:54: Mac Meissner, Quade Cummins, Tim Widing

7:40;1:05: Trace Crowe, Paul Barjon, Matt McCarty

7:51;1:16: Bo Hoag, Jeremy Paul, Cody Blick

8:02;1:27: Fabián Gómez, Daniel Summerhays, Hank Lebioda

8:13;1:38: Jack Maguire, Peter Knade, Fred Biondi

8:24;1:49: Wilson Furr, Steven Fisk, Jeremy Gandon

8:35;2:00: Jay Card III, Davis Chatfield, Ross Steelman

8:46;2:11: Chris Petefish, Brandon McIver, Kaito Onishi

8:57;2:22: Tripp Kinney, Andre Metzger, Nate Vontz

No. 10-No. 1

6:45 a.m.;12:10 p.m.: Grayson Murray, Ben Kohles, John VanDerLaan

6:56;12:21: Spencer Levin, Roberto Díaz, Brian Campbell

7:07;12:32: Curtis Thompson, S Saunders, Jackson Suber

7:18;12:43: Dawson Armstrong, Pontus Nyholm, Jacob Bergeron

7:29;12:54: Scott Gutschewski, Patrick Fishburn, Chase Seiffert

7:40;1:05: David Skinns, Chris Gotterup, Dimi Papadatos

7:51;1:16: Jamie Lovemark, Kevin Dougherty, Cilo Villegas

8:02;1:27: Brandon Harkins, Max Greyserman, Parker Coody

8:13;1:38: Evan Harmeling, Colin Featherstone, Jacob Solomon

8:24;1:49: Michael Johnson, Frankie Capan III, Cristobal Del Solar

8:35;2:00: Carter Jenkins, Trent Phillips, Isaiah Salinda

8:46;2:11: Paul Peterson, José Toledo, Brendon Jelley

8:57;2:22: Carson Schaake, Zach Bauchou, Michael Mattiace

No. 1-No. 10

12:10;6:45: Brett Drewitt, Josh Teater, Ryan Blaum

12:21;6:56: Chad Campbell, Logan McAllister, Ashton Van Horne

12:32;7:07: Rhein Gibson, Andrew Yun, Brandon Hagy

12:43;7:18: Seth Reeves, Scott Brown, Wil Bateman

12:54;7:29: Jorge Fernández Valdés, Ryan McCormick, Jake Knapp

1:05;7:40: Chandler Phillips, T.J. Vogel, Martin Flores

1:16;7:51: Ted Purdy, Shad Tuten, Joe Highsmith

1:27;8:02: Brad Hopfinger, Chase Parker, Ryan Burnett

1:38;8:13: Patrick Newcomb, Joe Weiler, Alan Wagner

1:49;8:24: John Augenstein, Patrick Flavin, Kevin Velo

2:00;8:35: Dan McCarthy, Alex Chiarella, Willi Mouw

2:11;8:46: Matt Atkins, Patrick Cover, Noah Goodwin

2:22;8:57: Emilio Gonzalez, Jes Nicholas, a-Luke Kluver

No. 10-No. 1

12:10;6:45: Nicholas Lindheim, Joey Garber, Sean O'Hair

12:21;6:56: David Kocher, Norman Xiong, Max McGreevy

12:32;7:07: Roger Sloan, Kyle Jones, Brandon Crick

12:43;7:18: Curtis Luck, Kris Ventura , Bronson Burgoon

12:54;7:29: Ben Silverman, Joshua Creel, Zach Fischer

1:05;7:40: Lanto Griffin, Bo Van Pelt, Alejandro Tosti

1:16;7:51: Jared Wolfe, Xinjun Zhang, Blayne Barber

1:27;8:02: Michael Feagles, Danny Walker, Alistair Docherty

1:38;8:13: Wade Binfield, Martin Contini, Daniel Miernicki

1:49;8:24: Thomas Rosenmueller, Abel Gallegos, Yuxin Lin

2:00;8:35: Taylor Dickson, Mason Andersen, Patrick Welch

2:11;8:46: Noah Hofman, Ryan Skae, a-Tyson Shelley

2:22;8:57: Chris Naegel, Luke Gannon, Parker Klitzke​

Huskers miss cut

LOS ANGELES — Husker golfers Kelly Ann Strand and Miu Takahashi failed to advance to match play at the U.S. Women’s Amateur at Bel-Air Country Club.

Strand followed an opening 71 with a 78 Tuesday to finish at 9-over 149. Takahashi, last week’s winner of the Nebraska Women’s Amateur, improved from a 78 to a 73 to be at 11 over.

3 qualify for Mid-Am

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Omaha’s Brian Csipkes, Andrew Sajevic and Matt Junge qualified Tuesday for the U.S. Mid-Amateur.

At Riverside Golf Club, Csipkes and Sajevic tied for medalist with 5-under 67s. Junge shot 68, then defeated Ryan Nietfeldt of Omaha for the third available spot in a playoff that lasted two holes.​

