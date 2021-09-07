Golf notes: Former Huskers headed to Nebraska Golf Hall of Fame; Nebraska Open will have a new champion

Former Husker golfers Steph Kolbas of Lincoln and Elizabeth Bahensky-Schott of Kearney will enter the Nebraska Golf Hall of Fame on Sept. 20 in Lincoln.
Also to be inducted are the late Larry Romjue, the longtime men’s golf coach at NU, and the late Matt Taber of Lincoln.
Kolbas (1990-94 at NU) is a three-time state women’s champion who qualified for the 1999 U.S. Women’s Open. She coaches golf at Lincoln Pius X and has developed the U.S. Kids Golf program in the state.
Bahensky-Schott (1997-2000 at NU) has won five state women’s titles. Her tie for 25th at the 2000 NCAAs remains the best finish by a Husker women’s golfer.
Romjue coached golf teams at Nebraska for 31 years. His 1976 women’s team was Big Eight champion. Four of his men’s teams qualified for NCAA championships with a 14th-place finish in 1999 their best. He died in 2019.
Taber, who died in 2017, was state match-play champion in 1969. The lefty qualified for three U.S. Amateurs, won three Lincoln city titles and partnered with future PGA Tour winner Jim Colbert to win the 1964 Heart of America tournament.
The hall’s Davis Memorial Award will be presented to Central Nebraska Senior Golf Association executive director Floyd “Andy” Anderson of Lincoln.
Hillcrest Country Club will host the hall’s activities, with golf at 1 p.m. and the induction dinner at 7 p.m. Go to www.nebraskagolfhalloffame.com/donations-nominations for a reservation form.
Nebraska Open
There will be a new champion for the 30th annual Nebraska Open this week at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
Last year’s winner, Mark Foelbaek, is a super-senior at NU from Denmark. The Huskers begin their season this weekend at Duke’s invitational in North Carolina.
The field of 129 that begins the 54-hole event Friday includes Brandon Crick of McCook from the Korn Ferry Tour, U.S. Open qualifier Carson Schaake of Omaha and Nebraska PGA champion Ryan Vermeer of Omaha.
Tournament news
Omaha Country Club members Andy Sajevic and Patrick Duffy and ex-Husker football player Jay Moore of Lincoln will be in the U.S. Mid-Amateur Sept. 25-30 at Siasconset, Massachusetts. Duffy won a three-way playoff in South Dakota for his spot.
Creighton senior Nate Vontz of Lincoln, the only Nebraskan and one of only four amateurs competing at the Highlands in Lincoln in a pre-qualifier last week, advanced to the Korn Ferry Tour’s first-stage qualifying tournament.
John Sajevic of Fremont missed making the match-play bracket at the U.S. Senior Amateur last week by one stroke.
Tyler Hanna of Omaha and Jake Strickland of Lincoln (in the boys 12-13 division) and Zeke Smith of Omaha (boys 7-9) have qualified for the Drive Chip & Putt regional finals Sept. 9 at Parker, Colorado.
Entries are being accepted until Friday for the inaugural Nebraska Women’s Mid-Amateur, Sept. 18-19 at Fremont Golf Club. The field will be playing for the Laura Saf Trophy, named for the longtime Nebraska Golf Association board member who died from COVID-19 last fall.
The 36th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup ended in a tie at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg in August. On the Nebraska team were Christopher Atkinson, Luke Gutschewski, Jake Boor, Connor Steichen and Rex Soulliere of Omaha, Marcus Holling of Grand Island, Cole Feddersen of Kearney and Brayden Schram of Hastings.
The Eastern Nebraska 13U Junior All-Stars advanced for regionals in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League held last weekend in Sioux City, Iowa. Team members were Boston Bojanski and Jackson Luebbe of Fremont, Chloe DiPrima, Callan Gonnerman, Rischer Hitchcock, Drake Petersen, Knox Pocras and Killian Shanahan of Omaha.
On the Nebraska team for the 11th Director’s Cup Matches with Kansas, Iowa and new participant Missouri that starts Wednesday at Dismal River Club near Mullen are Bill Amundsen and Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington, Scott Tridle and Jay Moore of Lincoln; and Ryan Nietfeldt and Andy Sajevic of Omaha.
Spellerberg was a repeat winner of the Greater Omaha Golf Championship. He beat Nietfeldt in a playoff at Tregaron in Bellevue after they tied at 5-over 147.