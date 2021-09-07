Golf notes: Former Huskers headed to Nebraska Golf Hall of Fame; Nebraska Open will have a new champion

John Sajevic of Fremont missed making the match-play bracket at the U.S. Senior Amateur last week by one stroke.

Tyler Hanna of Omaha and Jake Strickland of Lincoln (in the boys 12-13 division) and Zeke Smith of Omaha (boys 7-9) have qualified for the Drive Chip & Putt regional finals Sept. 9 at Parker, Colorado.

Entries are being accepted until Friday for the inaugural Nebraska Women’s Mid-Amateur, Sept. 18-19 at Fremont Golf Club. The field will be playing for the Laura Saf Trophy, named for the longtime Nebraska Golf Association board member who died from COVID-19 last fall.

The 36th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup ended in a tie at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg in August. On the Nebraska team were Christopher Atkinson, Luke Gutschewski, Jake Boor, Connor Steichen and Rex Soulliere of Omaha, Marcus Holling of Grand Island, Cole Feddersen of Kearney and Brayden Schram of Hastings.

The Eastern Nebraska 13U Junior All-Stars advanced for regionals in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League held last weekend in Sioux City, Iowa. Team members were Boston Bojanski and Jackson Luebbe of Fremont, Chloe DiPrima, Callan Gonnerman, Rischer Hitchcock, Drake Petersen, Knox Pocras and Killian Shanahan of Omaha.