Golf Notes: Full field set for U.S. Open qualifier at Omaha Country Club

Omaha Country Club’s local qualifier for the U.S. Open has drawn a full field of 84 who on Wednesday will play for five spots in sectional qualifying.

Tee times run between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for the 18-hole round.

Among the local notables are Omaha pros Carson and Alex Schaake, Kansas junior Luke Kluver from Norfolk, ex-NFL players Danny Woodhead (an OCC member) from Omaha and Jay Moore from Lincoln and new Lost Rail director of golf Ty Stewart.

From NU are Caleb Badura, Reed Malleck, Branden Meyer, Tristan Nelko, Owen Mackin and assistant coach Travis Minzel. From Creighton are Nate Vontz, Charlie Zielinski, Cade McCallum, Jake Boor and head coach Judd Cornell.

Vermeer back in PGA: After a year’s absence, Happy Hollow director of instruction Ryan Vermeer will be in the PGA Championship that starts May 19 at Southern Hills in Oklahoma.

Vermeer tied for fourth at the recent PGA Professional Championship at Austin, Texas. It will be his fifth appearance in the PGA. He made the cut three years ago.

Another of the 20 club pros who qualified is NU graduate Alex Beach, the 2019 PGA Professional champion who went through the Huskers’ Professional Golf Management program.

Spieth’s visit: Jordan Spieth was in town last weekend to be in a wedding and got in a round at Omaha Country Club.

His high school teammate in Texas, Eric Leyendecker, married former Omahan Kate Kutilek on April 30. Spieth and his brother, Steven, were groomsmen.

New owners: Bent Tree Golf Club east of Council Bluffs has been sold to a local ownership group.

“We plan to not only redesign sections of the course for more enjoyable play, but we also are restructuring membership pricing and daily rates,” said Bruce Rasmussen of Rasmussen Mechanical Services. He is not related to the retired Creighton athletic director.

“We plan to start by improving green maintenance and bunker conditions, as well as increasing rough mowing, improving the cart path and removing downed trees,’’ said Pat Hensley, another of the new owners and lives on the course.

State four-ball champions: Omahans Blake Giroux and Ryan Nietfeldt battled the wind while winning the 21st Nebraska Four-Ball Championship by four strokes.

They shot a 1-under 69 on the final day after tying the tournament record for the first round of 63 (7-under). Tying for second were the sides of Calvin Freeman of Table Rock and Mike Siwa of Omaha and Christopher Rager of South Sioux City and Will Andersen of Dakota City.

It was Nietfeldt’s 10th Nebraska Golf Association championship. He’s one behind leader John Sajevic of Fremont.

