Golf notes: Happy Hollow hosts U.S. Hickory Open this week

Best short courses

Making Golf Magazine’s list of the world’s best par-3 courses are the Horse Course at Prairie Club near Valentine and the Mulligan Course at Ballyneal near the Nebraska state line in Colorado.

What that magazine wrote about each:

Horse Course: “No tee boxes? Yes, please. This 10-hole short course lets you call the shots, and it’s a blast. It can play anywhere from 485 to 1,125 yards and is the perfect way to start or end your day at The Prairie Club. Better yet, it’s complimentary with any visit, with a suggested donation to The Prairie Club Foundation.”

Mulligan Course: “There are 12 greens here but no right way to play The Mulligan Course. It’s creativity at its finest — both in how you play your round and the shots you need to pull off. Less than five years old, this place is still somewhat unknown but definitely a gem.”

First Tee scramble

The Hogan’s Junior Golf Heroes Foundation/First Tee of Omaha is holding its second annual adult-child nine-hole scramble championship Oct. 18 at Pacific Springs.