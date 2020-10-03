Golf notes: Happy Hollow hosts U.S. Hickory Open this week

The nation’s best golfers using hickory sticks and replica golf balls are in Omaha this week at Happy Hollow Club for the 13th U.S. Hickory Open.
Golfers will be using pre-1935 equipment woods and irons, or approved replica clubs.
Defending champion Richard Woeckener of Garrettsville, Ohio, and four-time winner Jeremy Moe of Boca Raton, Florida, lead the field of 92, 42 of whom are in the championship division, for the 36-hole tournament Monday and Tuesday.
Among the 32 local golfers entered are Happy Hollow pros Mike Antonio and Ryan Vermeer (he played in the PGA Championship and U.S. Open this year), 18-time women’s state champion Susan Marchese from Happy Hollow and former Nebraska Amateur champion Jay Muller.
In the Super Seniors division is Omaha native and PGA of America hall of famer Gary Wiren, who is the keynote speaker at Monday’s banquet.
NGA championships
Kirby Smith of Omaha defeated Steve Buroker of Bennington 1-up in the finals of the 10th Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship.
Smith, who lost in the quarterfinals the past two years, won three of his four matches on the 18th hole at York Country Club, and the other, his 2-and-1 semifinal against defending champion Ed Wyatt of Lincoln, ended on the 17th hole. Buroker reached the final by matching birdies on the 18th hole with No. 1 seed John Sajevic of Fremont for a 1-up win.
In the 19th Nebraska Four-Ball Championship at Fremont Golf Club, Lincoln’s David Easley and Omaha’s Joel Wisdom captured a third title by winning a playoff from Gretna’s Brian Csipkes and Bennington’s William Amundsen after the two teams tied at 12-under for 36 holes.
It was the second straight year Csipkes and Amundsen lost a playoff for the title. Papillion’s Aaron Stockton and Beatrice’s Jon Deines tied with Omaha’s Eric Peel and Lincoln’s Garrett Svoboda for third at 10-under.
In the NGA Interclub Championship at Wild Horse in Gothenburg, the Oak Hills Country Club team got payback on Kearney Country Club in the final. By splitting the eight singles matches, Oak Hills gained a 14-10 win after losing to Kearney 21-3 last year.
On the Oak Hills team were Jon Oswalt, Shawn Benge, Todd Van Essen, Neal Josten, Mike Depa, Andy Morrow, Brian Elsasser and pro Justin Herron. Kearney won five of the previous 10 titles.
Nebraska PGA events
At the Nebraska Section PGA Team Championship at Wild Horse, in windy conditions Happy Hollow’s Vermeer and Oak Hills’ Herron needed a birdie-birdie finish to shoot 10-under and win by one stroke over Jim White of Fairways at Lincoln and Jon Petersen of Omaha’s Tiburon Golf Club.
At the section’s annual golf outing with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln PGA Golf Management Program, Matt Gilsdorf of Falls City and Kobe Taylor from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, received $2,000 grants.
Best short courses
Making Golf Magazine’s list of the world’s best par-3 courses are the Horse Course at Prairie Club near Valentine and the Mulligan Course at Ballyneal near the Nebraska state line in Colorado.
What that magazine wrote about each:
Horse Course: “No tee boxes? Yes, please. This 10-hole short course lets you call the shots, and it’s a blast. It can play anywhere from 485 to 1,125 yards and is the perfect way to start or end your day at The Prairie Club. Better yet, it’s complimentary with any visit, with a suggested donation to The Prairie Club Foundation.”
Mulligan Course: “There are 12 greens here but no right way to play The Mulligan Course. It’s creativity at its finest — both in how you play your round and the shots you need to pull off. Less than five years old, this place is still somewhat unknown but definitely a gem.”
First Tee scramble
The Hogan’s Junior Golf Heroes Foundation/First Tee of Omaha is holding its second annual adult-child nine-hole scramble championship Oct. 18 at Pacific Springs.
There are three age divisions for the kids, 5-9, 10-12 and 13-17. Entry fee is $85, which includes golf, cart and burger buffet after golf, with proceeds to the foundation. Registration information is available at thefirstteeomaha.org.
