Golf notes: Happy Hollow to host qualifying for US Senior Open

Results sheet

At the USGA Men’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Chambers Bay in Washington, the teams of Luke Kluver of Norfolk and Hank Lierz from St. Joseph, Missouri, and Danny Woodhead and fellow Omahan Michael Wilhelm failed to advance to match play.

At the Women’s Amateur Four-Ball, Kate Strickland of Lincoln and Kansas Women's Amateur champion Kate Tilma lost in a playoff for the final match play spots.

Prep golf records

Recent Grand Island Northwest graduate Joey Holling’s ace during the Class B boys tournament at Elks Country Club is believed to be the first at a state meet since 2008 and the fifth since 1994, the earliest mention found of a hole-in-one. The girls tournament has produced three, most recently in 2013.

Coaches dug through their record books to find that Norfolk’s 11-under-par 277 in the 2007 Greater Nebraska Conference meet at Lakeside south of Lexington is the lowest score in any boys meet. Omaha Creighton Prep has the state tournament record at 9-under 279 at Holmes Park in Lincoln. North Platte has the apparent girls scoring record of 7-over 295 from a meet last fall at Awarii Dunes south of Kearney.