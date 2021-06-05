Golf notes: Happy Hollow to host qualifying for US Senior Open

Monday’s U.S. Senior Open qualifying at Happy Hollow Club includes some well-known pros, including 1996 PGA champion Mark Brooks, four-time PGA Tour winner Duffy Waldorf and 1998 Omaha Classic champion Matt Gogel.
Only two golfers will advance to the Senior Open July 8-11 at Omaha Country Club.
Gogel, 50, is making a return to pro golf after retiring from the PGA Tour 14 years ago. Playing in Des Moines this weekend at the Principal Charity Classic at Wakonda Club, the 2002 Pebble Beach champion said his first look at Happy Hollow was last Monday.
“I’m glad I did because there’s a lot of great holes out there,’’ said Gogel, who’s married to Omaha native Blair Lauritzen. “I think if you shoot 3-under (68) you for sure make it, 2-under you probably have a chance.”
The field includes 19 from Nebraska and 11 from Iowa. The Iowans include former Senior Open qualifiers Mike McCoy and Gene Elliott. McCoy has an ongoing streak of seven Senior Open appearances beginning with Omaha in 2013.
Nebraska: Omaha: Mike Antonio, Brian Boor, Charles Burt, Lynn Johnson, John Kittrell, Greg Martin, Rob Mullin, Jon Petersen, Jason Peterson, Mike Root, Kirby Smith. Lincoln: Jayson Brueggemann, Bryan Flanagan, Jim White, Ed Wyatt. Papillion: Ted DiGiacomo. Hickman: Myron Parsley. Cozad: Smokey Cornelius. Norfolk: Bryan Hughett.
Iowa: Norwalk: Terry Cook, Michael McCoy, Tony Newkirk, Joe Palmer. Adel: Jon Brown. Ames: Rick Sanders. Des Moines: Matthew Weresh. Johnston: Jeff Panek. Urbandale: Chad Proehl. West Des Moines: Gene Elliott, Chris Kramer. Orange City: Troy Arends.
PGA Tour/Champions Tour/Korn Ferry Tour veterans: Jeff Brehaut, Mark Brooks, Robin Byrd, RW Eaks, Matt Gogel, Jonathan Kaye, Steve Lowery, Mike Small, Duffy Waldorf.
Others: Daryl Dyte, Tim Foreman, Matthew Petersen, Scott VanNewkirk, Arizona; Dennis Dachtler, Richard Gilkey, Steve Gormly, California; Ed Kerr, Tom Nosewicz, Colorado; Michael DiBenedetto, Connecticut; John Robinson, Florida; Danny Nelson, John Southerland, Georgia; Larry Hadden, Charlie Stevens, George Zorn, Kansas; Daniel Freed, Illinois; Jim Lehman, Minnesota; Kory Bowman, Brian Hall, Daryl Hartig, Todd Hopkins, Curtis Nielsen, Anthony Nolfo, John Rawdon, Jeffrey Sedorcek, Jay Wantland, Missouri; Kelly Knievel, Nevada; Michael Hughett, John Kuester, Oklahoma; Pat Schmidt, South Dakota; Jeffrey Allen, Tennessee; Mark Lindberg, Texas; Hayden Merket, Stuart Patterson, Canada.
U.S. Open sectionals
Five from Nebraska are playing in 36-hole sectionals Monday that will complete the field for the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines next week.
Brandon Crick from McCook is at Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta. Nate Lashley from Scottsbluff and amateur Sam Meuret, who grew up in Brunswick but is living in West Des Moines, Iowa, are at the PGA Tour-laden Columbus, Ohio, site. Ryan Vermeer and Carson Schaake from Omaha are at Springfield, Ohio.
Results sheet
At the USGA Men’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Chambers Bay in Washington, the teams of Luke Kluver of Norfolk and Hank Lierz from St. Joseph, Missouri, and Danny Woodhead and fellow Omahan Michael Wilhelm failed to advance to match play.
At the Women’s Amateur Four-Ball, Kate Strickland of Lincoln and Kansas Women's Amateur champion Kate Tilma lost in a playoff for the final match play spots.
Prep golf records
Recent Grand Island Northwest graduate Joey Holling’s ace during the Class B boys tournament at Elks Country Club is believed to be the first at a state meet since 2008 and the fifth since 1994, the earliest mention found of a hole-in-one. The girls tournament has produced three, most recently in 2013.
Coaches dug through their record books to find that Norfolk’s 11-under-par 277 in the 2007 Greater Nebraska Conference meet at Lakeside south of Lexington is the lowest score in any boys meet. Omaha Creighton Prep has the state tournament record at 9-under 279 at Holmes Park in Lincoln. North Platte has the apparent girls scoring record of 7-over 295 from a meet last fall at Awarii Dunes south of Kearney.
Also at that 2007 GNAC meet, Norfolk had four golfers break par. That, too, is considered the state’s best.