Golf notes: Korn Ferry Tour's No. 1, Carl Yuan, not in Omaha field

Carl Yuan is letting his chips ride. The points leader on the Korn Ferry Tour is sitting out the final game of the regular season.

Yuan is not in the field for this week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek. The former college golfer at Washington, 25, missed back-to-back cuts before bypassing last week’s Utah Championship.

So the highest on the points list in Omaha will be No. 2 Paul Haley II, who won a month ago at the Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Illinois.

Those who are in the top 25 in points after Omaha receive their PGA Tour cards for the 2022-23 season. Their points also carry over to the Korn Ferry Tour finals that begin next week in Boise, Idaho. After the finals, the points leader from those 25 has his PGA Tour card elevated to a full exemption and given a spot in the 2023 Players Championship.

Of the top 100 on the points list, only six aren’t on the field list released Monday by the Korn Ferry Tour. The others are No. 64 Peter Uihlein (LIV Golf), No. 71 Mark Hubbard (PGA Tour qualifier for the FedEx Cup), No. 77 Nick Hardy (No. 132 on PGA Tour, will be eligible for the Korn Ferry finals), No. 98 Scott Brown (No. 180 on PGA Tour, eligible for KF finals) and No. 99 Michael Gellerman (hasn’t played since May 22).

Currently the last one in the field, restricted to the top 156 entries from the points list, is No. 171 Tag Ridings.

Tuesday is a practice day at Indian Creek that is closed to the public, which will be the same for Wednesday’s double-session pro-am.

Gutschewski in KF finals

Scott Gutschewski of Omaha, who made it back to the 2021-22 PGA Tour through the 2021 KF finals, will be playing those same three events this year.

Gutschewski finished 177h in FedEx Cup points, 165th among those eligible for the playoffs, aided by a career-best fifth at the Barracuda Championship. The top 125 are in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis that starts the PGA Tour’s playoffs.

Vermeer leads state PGA

Six-under after five holes Monday, four-time defending champion Ryan Vermeer left the field in the Nebraska Section PGA championship far behind.

The director of instruction at Happy Hollow Club followed up his opening round of 9-under 62 at Players Club with a 5-under 67 to be at 14-under entering Tuesday’s final round.

Nearly as remarkable is that 72-year-old Jim White from the Fairways at Lincoln is sitting in second place at 5-under and in position to be one of the five qualifiers for the national PGA Professional Championship.

“It happened to be my day on the greens,’’ White said.

Creighton men’s coach Judd Cornell is in third at 4-under and Nebraska Section PGA champion Ted DiGiacomo of Golf Galaxy in Omaha fourth at 2-under. Kevin Drew of Papillion, now with the PGA of America, Morningside men’s coach Nick Wanderscheid and former Korn Ferry Tour pro Steve Friesen of Firethorn in Lincoln are tied for fifth at even.

Luke Gutschewski takes fifth

Scott Gutschewski’s oldest son, Iowa State sophomore Luke Gutschewski, tied for fifth at the Canadian Amateur. Nebraska Amateur champion Shaun Campbell, who’s at Creighton, tied for 32nd.

Ex-NU coach makes match play

Retired Husker women’s golf coach Robin Krapfl, now living in Peoria, Arizona, qualified for match play in the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur. She lost her first match.

Nebraska juniors tie Kansas

Class A high school champion Thomas Bryson, who will be a sophomore at Lincoln Southeast, was the only member of the Nebraska team to win all three of his matches as the state’s team for the second straight year tied Kansas 8-8 in the 37th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup at Rolling Hills in Wichita.

Also playing for Nebraska were Brock Kuhlman of Columbus, Brayden Schram of Hastings, Coltrane Mittag of Ashland and Kolby Brown, Trevor Gutschewski, Jackson Benge and Will Mullin of Omaha.