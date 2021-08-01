Golf notes: Masks will be required for some activities at Pinnacle Bank Championship

Mask usage is going to be needed for most of those coming to the Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek.
PGA Tour guidelines updated last week now call for masks to be worn by all, regardless of vaccination status, when indoors or in fully enclosed spaces, unless actively eating or drinking.
When outdoors, according to a tour statement, “per CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask unless otherwise mandated by state or local law or regulations and unvaccinated individuals should wear a mask when they cannot be socially distant or otherwise mandated by state or local law or regulations.”
What it means for the Aug. 12-15 tournament: Masks will be needed for the tournament shuttles; for entry into the Indian Creek clubhouse, including the public snack-bar area; and for non-open-air viewing boxes and hospitality suites.
Lochland notes
Some leftovers from last week’s Nebraska Amateur at Lochland Country Club in Hastings:
>> Tommy Kelley of Omaha, 13, might have been the youngest ever to make the cut. He will be an eighth-grader. Trevor Gutschewski of Omaha, who also made the cut, will be a freshman.
>> Champion David Easley of Lincoln never had a top-five finish previously. He has been a three-time NGA event winner, pairing with Joel Wisdom in the four-ball championship. Their most recent win was last year.
>> The 17 who finished under par for 72 holes broke the tournament record of 11, set in 1998 also at Lochland.
>> John Sajevic of Fremont, who tied for 21st, extended his records for top-25 finishes to 34, made cuts to 36 and consecutive made cuts to 22.
Greater Omaha sign-up
Registration is underway for the Greater Omaha Golf Championship at Tregaron in Bellevue on Aug. 14-15.
Entry fee for the 36-hole flighted tournament is $135. Entries are accepted online only at omahagolf.org.
Bennington’s Johnny Spellerberg was the 2020 champion, winning by six strokes with a 9-under 133.
Nebraska PGA winners
Andrew Storm of Omaha and Tom Hearn of Lincoln will lead the Nebraska Section PGA contingents to the national finals after they won section titles at Happy Hollow Club.
Storm rallied for the Assistant PGA Professional Championship. Two shots behind and in third place with three holes left, the pro from Omaha’s Shadow Ridge caught leader Jay Cottam from Awarii Dunes and won the title on the first playoff hole. Both will be in the national finals in November.
Hearn, a longtime PGA Tour rules official, held his first-round lead to win by one stroke at 2-under 140. Also qualifying for the Senior PGA Professional Championship in October were runner-up Ted DiGiacomo of Golf Galaxy in Omaha, Jim White of the Fairways at Lincoln, Dave Schneider of Happy Hollow Club and Mike Schuchart of Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln.
Results sheet
>> Jason Reynolds shot par 67 at Field Club to win the state hickory golf championship by four strokes over Shawn Carollo. Dave Brown won the senior division with a 75 and Susan Marchese was women’s champion with an 81.
>> Lauren Thiele of Wahoo and Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside made the cut at the Girls PGA Junior Championship, with Thiele placing 64th and Hanna tying for 65th.
>> The first hole in one at the new CapRock Ranch course near Valentine was on June 23 by Lincoln’s Jack Burt on the 197-yard 18th hole, with a 6-iron. His dad, Steve, witnessed it. The first to ace the ninth hole, on July 28 was Andrew Johnson, using a 9-iron on the 154-yard hole, with member Adam Hayes and Adam Peterson the witnesses.
>> NU’s Megan Whittaker tied for 11th at the Ladies National Amateur Championship, formerly known as the Trans Nation. Huskers Nicole Hansen (tie for 27th) and Kirsten Baete (tie for 60th) also made the cut as NU was fourth in the team standings. At the Women’s Western, Whittaker advanced to the round of 16.
>> At the Optimist Junior World Championship, 13-year-old Coltrane Mittag of Ashland shot 229 and Alexander Schademann of Geneva 241.
>> Jane Pohlman won her 22nd Oak Hills women’s club championship. Is the state record 30, which was what Burdeen Prater won at Falls City through 2001?