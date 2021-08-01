Golf notes: Masks will be required for some activities at Pinnacle Bank Championship

Mask usage is going to be needed for most of those coming to the Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek.

PGA Tour guidelines updated last week now call for masks to be worn by all, regardless of vaccination status, when indoors or in fully enclosed spaces, unless actively eating or drinking.

When outdoors, according to a tour statement, “per CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask unless otherwise mandated by state or local law or regulations and unvaccinated individuals should wear a mask when they cannot be socially distant or otherwise mandated by state or local law or regulations.”

What it means for the Aug. 12-15 tournament: Masks will be needed for the tournament shuttles; for entry into the Indian Creek clubhouse, including the public snack-bar area; and for non-open-air viewing boxes and hospitality suites.

Lochland notes

Some leftovers from last week’s Nebraska Amateur at Lochland Country Club in Hastings:

>> Tommy Kelley of Omaha, 13, might have been the youngest ever to make the cut. He will be an eighth-grader. Trevor Gutschewski of Omaha, who also made the cut, will be a freshman.