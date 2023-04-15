At Prairie Dunes, Doug Petersan was dubbed “Doug Peter-sand” for all the sand he applied while top-dressing the greens.

At Austin Country Club, the nickname was “The Grass Whisperer.”

A farm boy from Stanton, Nebraska, Petersan became a nationally known expert in golf course turf management.

The University of Nebraska graduate and Nebraska Golf Hall of Famer died Monday from cancer. He was 81. A memorial service will be May 12 in Bella Vista, Arkansas.

Petersan’s career path through Nebraska began in 1960 when he took a $1 an hour job working on the six-hole grass-greens course at the Stanton County Fairgrounds while a business student at the University of Nebraska.

He was course superintendent at Pioneers in Lincoln, left the state for four years at an Illinois course before returning for seven years at Fremont Golf Club. It was at Fremont where he started top-dressing greens, now a widespread practice.

“That was, at the time, pretty radical,’’ he told Golf Course Industry magazine in 2007. “I read about it somewhere and saw it done in California. I was always looking for a way to provide a smooth putting surface without doing crazy things.”

Petersan was at Prairie Dunes, in Hutchinson, Kansas, from 1980 to 1991 as the Perry Maxwell-designed course was gaining a national reputation. He was, too, for his minimalist, environmentally friendly practices.

From 1991 to 1998 he was at Baltimore Country Club, then was lured away by architects Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw for the grow-in and turf management at Austin Golf Club. Coore was Petersan’s consulting architect at Prairie Dunes.

Petersan was one of the links for Coore and Crenshaw hooking up with developer Dick Youngscap on Sand Hills Golf Club. In that 2007 article, Petersan said he spent one day a month at Firethorn, another Youngscap development.

“He wanted to do this project in the middle of nowhere in the Sand Hills of Nebraska. I told him, ‘Hell, Dick, there’s no people out there!’ But he stuck with it, and it evolved. He asked me who I’d hire to do the (design) job, and I immediately said Crenshaw and Coore. That’s how Sand Hills got going.”

No times left at Landmand: All public tee times this year for Landmand, the new course north of Homer, Nebraska, have been sold. The tee sheet opened New Year’s Eve for Golf Digest’s Best New Public Course and more than 80 per cent of times were sold that day. The last ten times available were sold April 10.

Landmand opens for the season May 15.

“This is a fantastic affirmation for our golf course,” developer Will Andersen said in a news release. “Since we opened last summer, the feedback from players has been brilliant, but there is no corroboration as strong as people choosing to buy your tee times. We can’t wait for the season to start and for more people to come here and see what we have to offer.”

Blind double-eagle: Plainview resident Steve Peterson scored his fourth career hole in one with a shot he didn’t see go in. It was a double eagle on the 283-yard eighth hole, a blind tee shot, on his hometown course. Mark Luebe from Pierce, his longtime golf buddy, attested it.

Tournament dates requested: The World-Herald’s annual golf section will appear Sunday, April 30. For the schedule of events, course pros and managers are invited to submit their lists of tournaments, including fund-raising scrambles, open to the public. The same goes for charitable groups. Email to stu.pospisil@owh.com​