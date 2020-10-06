Golf notes: Taylor Jones wins U.S. Hickory Open

Taylor Jones of Decatur, Alabama, had the low round of the tournament Tuesday to win the U.S. Hickory Open golf championship by four strokes at Happy Hollow Club.
Jones mastered the slick greens for a 2-under 73 on the 6,200-yard tournament course that left him at 11-over 153 for 36 holes. The event requires use of pre-1935 equipment or replica clubs, with golfers hitting replica golf balls.
Happy Hollow’s director of golf, Mike Antonio, won a scorecard playoff for second place. Nebraska Golf Hall of Famer Susan Marchese of Omaha won the ladies division.
(agate)Championship flight: Taylor Jones, Decatur, Ala., 80-73--153. Mike Antonio, Omaha, 81-76—157; Jeremy Moe, Boca Raton, Fla., 78-79—157; Richard Woeckener, Garrettsville, Ohio, 81-76--157. Seniors: Gary Youngberg, Ames, Iowa, 77-80—157; Steve Simer, Madison, Wis., 80-77—157; Bert Coghill, Orlando Park, Fla., 79-80—159. Super seniors: Deal Hudson, Fairfax, Va., 83-84—167; Michael Kaus, Sun City West, Ariz., 88-86—174; James Griffen, Neenah, Wis., 98-85—183. Ladies: Susan Marchese, Omaha, 83-83—166; Pat Linson, Papillion, 85-89—174; Julie Hall, Norfolk, 87-89—176; Jeanne Swenson, Kelley, Iowa, 89-87—176.
Kluver, Woodhead teams qualify
Norfolk's Luke Kluver and retired NFL running back Danny Woodhead qualified with their partners for the 2021 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship.
Kluver and Kansas teammate Hank Lierz won Monday’s qualifier at Firethorn Golf Club in Lincoln with a 3-under 68. Woodhead and Micheal Widhelm of Omaha won a three-way playoff for the other available spot after tying father and son John Sajevic of Fremont and Andrew Sajevic of Omaha, and Husker teammates Jack Lundin and Gentry Scheve, at 69.
