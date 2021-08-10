Golf notes: Three former Huskers have fan-friendly tee times at Pinnacle Bank Championship

The three Nebraska graduates in the Pinnacle Bank Championship have fan-friendly tee-time assignments for the first two rounds.
Scott Gutschewski and Brady Schnell from Omaha are in back-to-back groups. Gutschewski starts on hole 10 at Indian Creek at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, followed by Schnell at 12:46. Less than an hour later, at 1:46, will be McCook’s Brandon Crick.
On Friday, their tee times are in the early wave off hole 1 — Gutschewski at 7:05 a.m., Schnell at 7:16 and Crick at 8:11. Crick’s group includes the No. 1 man in the Korn Ferry Tour point standings, Germany’s Stephen Jaeger.
Vermeer wins state PGA
Ryan Vermeer wasn’t going to be greedy with a large lead, but the director of instruction at Happy Hollow Club still broke the tournament scoring record at the Nebraska PGA Professional Championship at Champions Run.
A mere 4-under 68 Tuesday, after Monday rounds of 66 and 65, left him at 17-under 199 for his fourth consecutive title and five in his six years of eligibility. He was the 2018 PGA Professional champion and the 2018 and 2019 PGA Professional Player of the Year.
“I get to play with a little bit of a free roll because I'm exempt (from the 2018 national win) until I'm 60 years old at the next level, but I still want to win,’’ Vermeer said. “My goal every year is to be national player of the year and if you don't win this golf tournament there's a really good chance that's not going to happen.”
Joining Vermeer in the 2022 PGA Professional Championship will be Judd Cornell of Players Club in Omaha, Ted DiGiacomo of Golf Galaxy Omaha, Morningside golf coach Nick Wanderscheid of Sioux City,, Jay Cottam of Awarii Dunes and Steve Friesen of Firethorn. Cornell, Cottam and DiGiacomo will be making their debuts.
“I'm really excited that Ted was able to get it done again because he was the one that I think lost the most last year with the whole COVID deal,’’ Vermeer said. “I honestly had no idea that it was the first time he had qualified for the national championship and to have it be canceled and not get to play. I felt really bad for him so it's nice to watch him, you know, get it done today.”
RESULTS
Ryan Vermeer, Happy Hollow, 66-65-68—199; Judd Cornell, Players Club, 69-68-68—205; Ted DiGiacomo, Golf Galaxy Omaha, 68-68-70—206; Nick Wanderscheid, Morningside, 69-68-72—209; Jay Cottam, Awarii Dunes, 74-67-70—211; Steve Friesen, Firethorn, 69-70-72—211; Nick Shanahan, Shadow Ridge, 69-74-70—213; Alex Carper, Wilderness Ridge, 68-77-69—214; Jim White, Fairways at Lincoln, 73-72-71—216; Kyle Schellpeper, Wayne, 77-68-73—218; TJ Loudner, Stone Creek, 73-70-75—218; Tony Baranowski, Fremont, 69-70-79—218.
Kluver may make cut
At the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont, Pennsylvania, Kansas sophomore Luke Kluver from Norfolk needs seven golfers to back up while finishing their weather-delayed second rounds Wedndesday to get into the 64-man match-play portion of the tournament.
Kluver shot 72 at Oakmont on Tuesday to be at 3-over 143. He’s currently tied for 71st. Creighton golfer Jackson Thompson, from Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, shot 84 Tuesday to finish at 23-over 163.