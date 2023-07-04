Two of Nebraska’s newest courses have high marks nationally.

But in what order? Depends on the beholder — national course raters — and how many of them have gotten there to play and assess.

Landmand, the public-access course north of Homer that opened last August, debuts at No. 26 on GolfWeek’s list of the best 200 courses built since 1960. It enters at No. 14 on the magazine’s best courses open to the public. It’s also Golf Digest’s Best New Public Course for 2022.

CapRock Ranch, the private-club course southwest of Valentine, was Golf Digest’s Best New Private Course for 2021 and ranks No. 2 in the state behind Sand Hills Golf Club on best-in-state rankings by Golf Digest and Golf Magazine.

Landmand is behind CapRock Ranch in the Golf Digest and Golf Magazine lists — but is on the GolfWeek Modern list and CapRock Ranch is not.

For GolfWeek, courses must have a minimum of 25 votes to qualify for the Top 200 Modern or the Top 200 Classic (built before 1960). Other best-of lists do not require as many votes. “This makes it possible that a course can show up on other lists but not on the premium Top 200 lists.”

On GolfWeek’s Modern list, Sand Hills stays entrenched at No. 1 and Ballyneal in far eastern Colorado at No. 4. Dismal River Red, near Mullen, is 40th, Harvester in central Iowa is tied for 85th, Prairie Club Dunes southwest of Valentine is tied for 87th and Wild Horse at Gothenburg is tied for 10th.

Besides Landmand on the GolfWeek public-access course list, Prairie Club Dunes is 33rd, Wild Horse 40th and Prairie Club Pines 90th. On the list of casino courses, Tatanka at Santee is 28th.

GolfWeek’s No. 1 public-access course in Nebraska is Landmand, followed by Prairie Club Dunes, Wild Horse, Prairie Club Pines and Bayside at Lake McConaughy. Iowa’s list has Bent Tree in Council Bluffs at No. 4.

Sand Hills is first and CapRock Ranch second on GolfWeek’s list of private courses in Nebraska, followed by Dismal River Red, Omaha Country Club (106th Classic) and ArborLinks at Nebraska City.

On Golf Digest’s America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses list, Nebraska has two courses, Sand Hills and Dismal River Red. Sand Hills rose from 10th to eighth from the previous compilation. Dismal River Red dropped from 154th to 185th. Ballyneal was 36th.

Golf Digest lists how many of its panelists have seen a course. Scores for each course are accumulated over the past 10 years and the newest scores count most. It takes 50 evaluations for national-list consideration.

Golf Digest’s Nebraska-only Top 10 starts with Sand Hills (154 evaluations), CapRock Ranch (35) and Landmand (0). Evidently Landmand’s placement reflects the respect given to the nation’s hottest design team of Rob Collins and Tad King with their first 18-hole project after the nine-hole Sweetens Cove in Tennessee.

Dismal River Red (101 evaluations) is No. 4 in Golf Digest, followed by Omaha Country Club (59), Prairie Club Dunes (107), Dismal River White (96), Wild Horse (63) at Gothenburg, Prairie Dunes Pines (92) and Firethorn in Lincoln (27).

For comparison, Golf Magazine’s 2022-23 state list released last fall was Sand Hills, CapRock Ranch, Prairie Club Dunes, Landmand, Dismal River Red, Omaha Country Club, Wild Horse, Dismal River White, Prairie Club Pines and Firethorn.

That outlet’s four lengthy paragraphs of explanation for its ranking methodology includes “While opulence may make for a more memorable outing, it’s not what (our) course lists are about. Our focus is on design and architecture.”

Landmand has been fully booked for the season for public play since April. It will begin taking tee times for 2024 this winter.

“We are absolutely shocked and excited at this news, which we never expected,” Landmand owner Will Andersen said in a statement. “All through this project, my goal has been to have a course that would be fun and interesting for the local golfers to play. That it has proved to be something much more is down to Rob and Tad and the great people who have built the golf course and operate it.”

Lost Rail, Omaha’s new private club, opened last September — too late for 2022 consideration. That should work to its advantage for the next set of new-course rankings

PBC qualifier: This weekend’s Indian Creek Invitational is the first way for local amateurs to qualify for the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

The winner receives a sponsor’s exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour event at Indian Creek on Aug. 10-13. That perk wasn’t available the past two years when the PBC was closed to non-tour members as the final event before the Korn Ferry playoffs.

New this year at the Indian Creek Invitational is a Women’s Championship Flight.

Nebraska Cup matches

Fremont Golf Club on Thursday hosts the 51st Nebraska Cup pro-am matches, which the Nebraska Golf Association amateur team won in 2022. The Nebraska Section PGA leads the series 28-22.

NebGolf — David Easley, Luke Gutschewski, Reed Malleck, Ryan Nietfeldt, Andy Sajevic, John Spellerberg, Danny Woodhead, Charlie Zielinski. Seniors: Steve Buroker, Charlie Burt, Brian Csipkes, John Sajevic.

Nebraska PGA — Judd Cornell, Jay Cottom, Steve Friesen, Justin Herron, Brady Schnell, Ryan Vermeer, Nick Wanderscheid, Shane Zywiec. Seniors: Ted DiGiacomo, Tom Hearn, Jon Petersen, Jim White.

PGA Junior qualifiers

Heading to the national finals in the Junior PGA Championships at Hot Springs, Arkansas, Aug. 1-4, are Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln, Karsen Morrison of North Platte, Coltrane Mittag of Ashland and Connor Steichen of Omaha.

Kolbas, who signed with Indiana, was 1 under for 36 holes at Pines Country Club to finish four strokes ahead of Morrison. Mittag was 11 under to be six strokes better than Steichen, last year’s champion, who secured his spot with a birdie on the third extra hole in a playoff against Jacob Cosimano of Omaha.

Champions in the 13-15 age divisions were Knox Pocras of Omaha and Naryn Kim of Lincoln.

Nebraska girls second

Julia Karmazin of Omaha won her three matches as Nebraska finished second at the 55th Girls Four-State Matches.

Kansas ended Nebraska’s two-year winning streak.

Also on the Nebraska team competing at Elks Country Club in Columbus were Sarah Lasso of Columbus, and Isabella Elgert, Olivia Lovegrove and Elly Honnens of Lincoln.

Lions All-Stars

At the Nebraska Lions All-Star tournament for graduating seniors, Perry Swarm of Kearney won the boys title by four strokes and Izabella Pesicka, Erica Lee and Erika Headlee of Millard North had a 1-2-3 finish in the girls division.​

