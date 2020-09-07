Golf notes: Wells Fargo Nebraska Open limits field

This weekend’s Wells Fargo Nebraska Open at Elks Country Club in Columbus is guaranteed a homegrown champion.
The Nebraska Section PGA has limited the field to PGA of America professionals from the section and non-PGA pros and amateurs who live within the section that includes western Iowa and southeast South Dakota. Nebraska PGA Executive Director David Honnens said the restrictions were necessary during the pandemic and were made in consultation with local health officials in Columbus and the tournament’s primary sponsors, Wells Fargo and Nebraska Public Power District.
The tournament is Friday to Sunday. The purse has not been announced. There will not be a pro-am this year but the tournament expects to donate to the Nebraska Community College Foundation, which has received more than $1.5 million from the tournament during the past 28 years.
Ryan Vermeer of Omaha, seeking his first Nebraska Open win, heads the list of professional contenders. Others to watch include Steve Friesen of Lincoln and Carson Schaake of Omaha. Amateurs include Kansas sophomore Luke Kluver from Norfolk, the Husker men’s and women’s teams and the women’s teams from UNO and South Dakota.
Vermeer in U.S. Open
Vermeer was 14 (and weighing 90 pounds) when he first tried to qualify for the U.S. Open — and he finished 33rd in a 46-man field. Now 42, he’ll be at Winged Foot next week for his first Open appearance.
With no qualifying this year because of the pandemic, the USGA awarded berths to the top three on the 2019 PGA of America points list. Vermeer was No. 1.
Creighton men’s coach Judd Cornell will be his caddie. On Twitter Vermeer played along with the joking suggestion that he should employ Michael O’Keefe, the actor who starred as caddie Danny Noonan in the 1980 comic classic Caddyshack. O’Keefe caddied at Winged Foot as a teenager and is offering his services to an Open contestant.
Golfweek rankings
Sand Hills Golf Club kept a solid lead in Golfweek magazine’s Top 200 Modern (since 1960) course rankings. The next three on the list are Bandon Dunes’ Pacific Dunes course in Oregon, Friar’s Head on Long Island and Ballyneal in eastern Colorado. Dismal River’s Doak Course is 35th, Prairie Club’s Dunes Course 108th and Wild Horse at Gothenburg 133rd. On the Top 200 Classic course list is Omaha Country Club at No. 145.
Nebraska’s top five ranked public-access courses are Prairie Club Dunes, Wild Horse, Bayside (Lake McConaughy), Prairie Club Pines and Quarry Oaks. Public-access: Prairie Club Dunes is 38th on the national list, Wild Horse 45th.
Witnesses this time
Acing the same hole at Stone Creek cost former Omaha City Councilman Steve Rosenblatt in the clubhouse this time around.
In 2012, he was playing alone when he aced the hole with a 7-iron from 140 yards. This summer he had witnesses. He had just told Ron Epstein, Alex McPherson and Altan Ruback about the first ace when he stepped up and with a 9-iron, made it from 100 yards.
Rosenblatt, 81, had a pretty fair witness for an ace he had in California in 1992 — the late USC baseball coach Rod Dedeaux. Rosenblatt’s wife, Ann, also was there. And the late Bob Hope was on the course ahead of them, but left before the Rosenblatt group reached the clubhouse.
“Had it happened a little earlier he would have had a chance to buy Bob Hope a drink,” Dedeaux told the newspaper.
New clubhouse
After Stone Creek opened in 2000 with a trailer as its clubhouse, the operations for the 27-hole course in northwest Omaha have moved into permanent quarters.
The beamed building contains a 3,800-square-foot pro ship and restaurant, with two golf simulators and a patio with heaters.
Results sheet
» The Nebraska PGA regained bragging rights in the Nebraska Cup series against the Nebraska Golf Association, winning 46.5-25.5 at Bent Tree in Council Bluffs. Winning the maximum nine points were pro Mike Coatman of Lincoln and senior pros Jim White of Lincoln and Jon Peterson of Omaha.
» The host state won the Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup matches at Prairie Dunes in Hutchinson, Kansas, 10.5-5.5. Jason Kolbas of Lincoln was the Nebraska’s leading point-getter with 1.5 points. Others on the team were Josh Kramer, Charlie Zielinski, Luke Gutschewski and Christopher Atkinson of Omaha, Reed Malleck of York, Marcus Eriksen of Grand Island and Jake Kluver of Norfolk. Malleck had his third career hole in one during his singles match.
» Kayla Barnes of Bellevue, Jaime Kilgore and Deana Morehouse of Papillion and Katie Jorgensen won the Nebraska Women’s Amateur Golf Association scramble championship at Wild Horse at 20-under. The net-division winners were Lindsey Petska of Ord, Terri Meier and Kelly Foster of Elm Creek and Sheryl Boshamer of Riverdale.
» The best finish by a Nebraskan at the U.S. Kids World Championships in Pinehurst, North Carolina, was 10th in the girls 15-18 age division by Coco Kolbas of Lincoln. Others who played were Tye Treadwell and Jack Kelley of Omaha (boys 10), Knox Pocras (boys 11), Natasha Kolbas of Lincoln (girls 11), Coltrane Mittag of Omaha (boys 12), Tommy Kelley and Vijay Kumar of Omaha (boys 13), Jackson Benge of and Connor Steichen of Omaha (boys 14), Jason Kolbas of Lincoln and Teddy Peterson of Omaha (boys 15-18), and Ryan Lingelbach of Omaha (boys 15-18 B).
