Golf notes: Wells Fargo Nebraska Open limits field

This weekend’s Wells Fargo Nebraska Open at Elks Country Club in Columbus is guaranteed a homegrown champion.

The Nebraska Section PGA has limited the field to PGA of America professionals from the section and non-PGA pros and amateurs who live within the section that includes western Iowa and southeast South Dakota. Nebraska PGA Executive Director David Honnens said the restrictions were necessary during the pandemic and were made in consultation with local health officials in Columbus and the tournament’s primary sponsors, Wells Fargo and Nebraska Public Power District.

The tournament is Friday to Sunday. The purse has not been announced. There will not be a pro-am this year but the tournament expects to donate to the Nebraska Community College Foundation, which has received more than $1.5 million from the tournament during the past 28 years.

Ryan Vermeer of Omaha, seeking his first Nebraska Open win, heads the list of professional contenders. Others to watch include Steve Friesen of Lincoln and Carson Schaake of Omaha. Amateurs include Kansas sophomore Luke Kluver from Norfolk, the Husker men’s and women’s teams and the women’s teams from UNO and South Dakota.

Vermeer in U.S. Open