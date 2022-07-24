GrayBull should be on par with the Sandhills' other golf course gems

A DOZEN MILES NORTH OF MAXWELL, Neb. — David McLay Kidd has been given his fairy-tale canvas in the Nebraska Sandhills.

Land like what he’s laying out for GrayBull is what the Scottish-born golf architect pined for since he visited Sand Hills Golf Club in the late 1990s as his acclaimed career was starting with Bandon Dunes in Oregon.

“Any golf course architect worth their salt would want to work on terrain like this," Kidd said, standing in the middle of 1,550 grassy acres. “I have traveled the world for 30-plus years. I've seen every imaginable golf course site you could think of and many you couldn't think of, and the Sandhills of Nebraska are the best inland ground for golf. Bar none on planet earth that I'm aware of.”

GrayBull will be the first course built expressly for the Dormie Network, which operates six high-end private destination clubs that include ArborLinks at Nebraska City. Dormie is owned by the Tom Peed family of Lincoln. Their holdings include Sandhills Global.

Expected to open in late summer 2024 or in 2025, GrayBull will be a stay-and-play club with 15 four-bed cottages. The clubhouse will overlook the course to the southeast. It will be the private club in the Sandhills that is closest to downtown Lincoln (3 hours, 18 minutes) and midtown Omaha (four hours).

GrayBull’s par will be 72 with five sets of tees providing a yardage range of 4,870 to 7,170. A short par-4 is the starting hole with a long par-4 the finishing hole.

Kidd said when the Peeds, including Tom and son Zach, first contacted him it was a general conversation about a future project not necessarily in Nebraska.

Then they brought him to North Platte last summer with a real estate agent to scout potential sites. What Kidd was shown first was on the south side of the North Platte River, where the terrain is steep, covered in cypresses and the soils are “kind of clay, red, silty, heavy.”

“More than a little disappointing," Kidd said in his Scottish brogue. “It was like, ‘Wah, Wah, Wah.’ This is not where I want to be. If you’re in the middle of the country, and we’re in a pretty rural area here, you want to be in the best terrain and there’s no excuse not to find the best terrain if you’re going to be a long way from anywhere and this is a long way from anywhere.

“I want to be on the north side of the river in the Sandhills."

Kidd said after a couple of fruitless hours, he told the group just that. When the agent said nothing was for sale, Kidd recalled Peed saying: "That doesn’t matter. We’re going to go look anyway.”

The search was confined to paved roads in Lincoln County. They talked about what they wanted and what he would want as a golf course architect. He said the Peeds desired a site on an existing paved road within 30 minutes of North Platte and with access to electricity.

Kidd wanted his fairy-tale canvas. “From a golf course architect's point of view, you're looking for the ultimate Goldilocks, right?”

“You want terrain that's all Sandhills, obviously because the sand is brilliant for golf. Because it drains and turf is firm and the ball rolls and bounces. So all of that, but you also want the topography to be not so flat that it's boring and not so steep that you can't get across it. More than flat, less than something completely wild.

“So how exactly to describe that. You know you need the mounds to be 10 feet, 20 feet, 30 feet, no 50 feet, 80 feet, 100 feet. You need them 30, 50, 100 yards apart. Two hundred would be too wide and and you can't have them 20 yards apart. That'd be too narrow.”

A land deal wasn’t struck at that time.

But the Peeds sent Kidd, whose home is in Bend, Oregon, mappings of ranch parcels, and Kidd was as finicky as the girl with the locks.

“Eventually, just like Goldilocks, they sent me one and ‘whammo, oh yeah, that is perfect, the topography looks great,’" he said. “I came out and looked at it and of course it looked like the mapping they'd sent.

“Everywhere you look, there's a really cool golf hole. You just have to picture it with grass over it and a few bunkers and you have a golf hole. Then to sequence one after another in an interesting way that plays in and out of the wind and in and out of the hollows, and all the different aspects and different pars and different riddles.

“Some holes are somewhat blind and some holes aren't. Some holes are long and short and every possible mix so that when a golfer comes out here, they're kind of lost in the adventure for three, four hours and then they eventually end up back in the clubhouse and say, ‘Wow, that was so much fun. I want to go do it again.’”

The son of a course superintendent, the 55-year-old Kidd had a natural upbringing in golf.

He raked bunkers for his father in Scotland, studied horticulture and landscape design in England, interned with the largest golf course construction firm in Europe and started his career with Gleneagles Golf Development.

Before he was 30, he designed Bandon Dunes, the Oregon resort developed by greeting-card magnate Mike Keiser. It opened in 1999. By then, there was synergy between Bandon Dunes and Sand Hills, which was designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw for developer Dick Youngscap and had Keiser as an investor.

“I came out to Sand Hills very early on, maybe even before I built Bandon, and Dick Youngscap came to Bandon well before I built it," Kidd said. “There was definitely an influence from Sand Hills to Bandon, that those two projects are siblings from another mother.”

Many have cited Sand Hills and Bandon Dunes as the advent of a seismic shift in American course design to minimalism, with Coore-Crenshaw, Tom Doak, Gil Hanse and Kidd the architects fueling that movement.

Asked about an alternative golf universe without Sand Hills and Bandon as the vanguard, Kidd said naturalistic course design would have still made its way to the U.S. from the events of the 1980s. Tom Watson was winning five British Open championships on American TV. Americans started taking golf vacations to the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“There was an awareness in the sophisticated American golfer in the ’80s that golf could be something other than Augusta," Kidd said. “As the ’90s started, you had Sand Hills and Bandon being built in America and that was like the dam breaking. American golfers loved them. Especially Bandon, because it’s public.

“They gravitated to that, loved it and then the developers said this is a winning formula. ‘We don’t have to build Augusta. We can find great pieces of land and build natural golf courses,’ which are actually cheaper to build and cheaper to maintain, which is a win-win for everyone. You now have all these courses that have been built since Bandon in the last 25 years. Still not enough, but a lot.”

Kidd’s designs include Mammoth Dunes at Sand Valley in Wisconsin, Nanea Golf Club in Hawaii and The Castle Course at St. Andrews Links in Scotland. His DMK Design, which includes his father, Jimmy, will construct the golf course.

Work began with Kidd’s visit two weeks ago.

On his second day there, workers on two bulldozers had gotten to the 13th hole in “squishing bumps” — Kidd’s term for rough grading. “Some of the hills are in the wrong spot for our layout. Not very many. But it’s impossible to lay out and not touch anything.”

The timetable is to have 18 holes roughly shaped and the irrigation installation started before winter. Grassing should be complete by mid to late summer and “mowed two or three times” in 2023. Then 2024 set aside for the course’s grow-in phase before opening.

GrayBull will be the fourth high-profile course in Nebraska to open since 2021.

Hanse’s CapRock Ranch southwest of Valentine debuted last summer. Omaha’s newest private club, Lost Rail designed by Omaha native Scott Hoffman, tees off Aug. 5. Later in August is the unveiling of the Tad King-Rob Collins collaboration of Landmand near South Sioux City.