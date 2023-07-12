HASTINGS, Neb. — Beau Petersen’s par 5 on Lochland Country Club’s 18th hole Wednesday secured a one-stroke win in the Nebraska Junior Amateur.

Trevor Gutschewski of Omaha applied some pressure on the champion, who will be a senior at Gretna, by making a birdie on the 18th to shoot 69, the low round of the final day of the 54-hole tournament.

Petersen’s 5-under 211 included a final-round 73.

Two of Gutschewski’s teammates from Omaha Westside’s Class A champions, UNO-bound Porter Topp and NU commit Jackson Benge, joined Millard North senior Sam Vocelka in finishing the tournament under par.

Beau Petersen, Gretna, 70-68-73--211; Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha, 73-70-69--212; Porter Topp, Omaha, 72-69-72--213; Sam Vocelka, Omaha, 74-69-71--214; Jackson Benge, Omaha, 70-73-71--214; Connor Steichen, Omaha, 72-73-71--216; Teddy Peterson, Omaha, 69-74-74--217; Gavin Gerch, Lincoln, 71-71-76--218; Christopher Whittle, Omaha, 74-75-71--220; Miles Elgert, Lincoln, 77-70-73--220; Tommy Kelley, Omaha, 73-75-73--221; Nash Malone, Kearney, 76-75-71--222; Zac McCormack, Omaha, 76-74-72--222; Thomas Bryson, Lincoln, 73-77-72--222; Ryan Seevers, York, 78-73-72--223; Prestin Vilai, Grand Island, 72-77-74--223; Parker Bunting, Lincoln, 73-77-75--225; Jacob Goertz, Omaha, 75-74-76--225; Kingston Solomon, Omaha, 78-74-74--226; William Barth, Omaha, 77-73-77--227; Trey Baehr, Beatrice, 71-77-79--227; Sam Wells, St. Paul, 76-77-75--228; Porter Nelson, Lincoln, 78-73-77--228; Knox Pocras, Omaha, 77-76-76--229; Carter Honnens, Lincoln, 76-78-76--230; Trey Ruge, Omaha, 77-74-79--230; Noah Carpenter, Lincoln, 75-79-77--231; Harrison Weddell, Omaha, 81-72-78--231; Kyle Beaudin, Gretna, 79-74-78--231; Owen Tucker, Lincoln, 78-76-78--232; Caleb Castillo, Brule, 77-76-79--232; Max Moss, Lincoln, 79-74-79--232; Ben Kottmeyer, Lincoln, 77-73-82--232; Jaxson Hinze, Waco, 76-77-80--233; Ryan Lingelbach, Omaha, 81-72-80--233; Carson Kildow, Lincoln, 74-77-82--233​

Nebraska Girls Amateur Championship

Julia Karmazin held steady after shooting 4-over on the first nine Wednesday to win the Nebraska Girls Amateur Championship at Lochland Country Club.

The Elkhorn North senior matched the low score of the final round, 77, to shoot 10-over 226 for 54 holes. Last year’s runner-up was three strokes ahead of Omaha Marian junior Madison Murnan, who had a final-round 79.

Karmazin had a birdie 4 on her 10th hole, with Murnan taking a bogey, for her first three-stroke lead on their second nine. The lead was four before Karmazin bogeyed the 14th, but she parred in.

Julia Karmazin, Omaha, 73-76-77--226; Madison Murnan, Omaha, 78-72-79--229; Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 78-76-77--231; Izabella Pesicka, Omaha, 78-76-78--232; Isabella Elgert, Lincoln, 82-71-80--233; Cecilia Arndt, Columbus, 78-78-78--234; Naryn Kim, Lincoln, 79-77-82--238; Erica Lee, Omaha, 79-78-82--239; Cali Wisdom, Omaha, 83-76-83--242; Brooke Thiele, Wahoo, 82-80-81--243; Elly Honnens, Lincoln, 79-83-83--245; Ansley Giesselmann, Fremont, 84-79-83--246; Camryn Johnson, Berwyn, 83-81-83--247; Carly Brown, Omaha, 86-79-83--248; Hailey Kenkel, Grand island, 83-81-84--248; Julia Messere, Grand Island, 75-90-85--250; KayLynn Jorgensen, Minden, 83-82-89--254; Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 84-81-90--255​

