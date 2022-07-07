 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOLF

Gutschewski leads boys, while Ruge and Karmazin share the girls lead at Nebraska Junior Amateur

BEATRICE, Neb. — Trevor Gutschewski will try to be a wire-to-wire winner at the Nebraska Junior Amateur, with Kansas-bound Katie Ruge and Julia Karmazin sharing the girls lead entering Friday’s final round at Beatrice Country Club.

Gutschewski, a son of PGA Tour member Scott Gutschewski, matched par 72 on Thursday to stay at 2-under after 36 holes. Defending champion Connor Steichen, also of Omaha, is a stroke back.

Karmazin shot the girls low round of the day, a 1-under 71, to be at 6-over with Ruge (72). Both are from Omaha. First-round leader Emily Karmazin, Julia’s older sister who’s signed with UNO, fell nine strokes back after an 84.

Results

Boys: Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha, 70-72—142; Connor Steichen, Omaha, 72-71—143; Ethan Smith, Doniphan, 73-71—144; Brock Kuhlman, Columbus, 75-70—145; Kolby Brown, Omaha, 72-73—145; Zac McCormack, Omaha, 72-74—146; Will Mullin, Omaha, 75-71—146; Brayden Schram, Hastings, 77-70—147; Jacob Goertz, Omaha, 73-74—147; Andrew Niemann, Omaha, 74-74—148; Andrew Whittaker, Omaha, 77-72—149; Teddy Peterson, Omaha, 73-76—149; Kingston Solomon, Omaha, 72-77—149; Thomas Bryson, Lincoln, 75-74—149; Ryan Seevers, York, 74-75—149; Brock Rowley, Lincoln, 74-76—150; Trey Baehr, Beatrice, 80-70—150; Cole Feddersen, Kearney, 75-76—151; Jackson Benge, Omaha, 77-74—151; Will Topolski, Lincoln, 74-78—152; Harrison Weddell, Omaha, 76-76—152; Gavin Gerch, Lincoln, 77-75—152; Tanner Walling, Wayne, 74-78—152; Jackson Mann, Papillion, 74-78—152; Tommy Kelley, Omaha, 79-74—153; Parker Bunting, Lincoln, 77-76—153; Porter Topp, Omaha, 78-75—153; Thomas Gatlin, Lincoln, 81-72—153; Jack Davis, La Vista, 77-76—153; Owen Tucker, Lincoln, 82-72—154; Trey Ruge, Omaha, 73-82—155; Tyler Nietfeldt, Omaha, 77-78—155; Luke Strako, Omaha, 78-78—156; Drake Hull, Fremont, 72-84—156; Cauy Walters, Aurora, 82-75—157; Nicklaus Fleming, Columbus, 78-79—157; Noah Carpenter, Lincoln, 81-76—157.

Girls: Katie Ruge, Omaha, 78-72—150; Julia Karmazin, Omaha, 79-71—150; Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 77-76—153; Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 82-75—157; Izabella Pesicka, Omaha, 80-79—159; Emily Karmazin, Omaha, 75-84—159; Erica Lee, Omaha, 81-79—160; Brooke Thiele, Wahoo, 80-80—160; Madison Murnan, Omaha, 83-78—161; Ellynne Honnens, Lincoln, 78-83—161; Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 78-84—162; Sarah Lasso, Columbus, 81-82—163; Eden Larson, Lincoln, 85-81—166; Naryn Kim, Lincoln, 2029, 83-83—166; Alysen Sander, Lincoln, 89-79—168.​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

