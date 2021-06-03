Husker golfer Kirsten Baete wins Nebraska women’s match-play championship

That got her to Thiele, her teammate for three years through the abbreviated 2019-20 season. Baete won the first hole when Thiele double-bogeyed.

“That kind of summed up my whole day," Thiele said. “Yesterday I felt really on my game, hit a lot of great shots, felt like I was hitting my driver well, my irons, everything well. But the first hole today I got into an unfortunate situation and then the rest of the day I felt like I just couldn't quite find it.”

When both birdied the par-5 ninth, Baete took a 2-up lead to the second nine. Thiele birdied the 10th, but Baete put away the match by winning holes 12 to 15. She birdied the 13th and 14th.

“She made a great birdie on 10 and I was like, ‘All right, let’s kick it into gear a bit,'" Baete said. “So I came up to 13 and hit it pretty close. I was like, ‘We’re nine feet (away), we’re going to start making some fun.’ I started feeling comfortable over the putts.”