Husker golfer Kirsten Baete wins Nebraska women’s match-play championship

AXTELL, Neb. — Student teaching will occupy much of Kirsten Baete’s summer.
She’ll find time to golf too, and she’ll do it as the new Nebraska women’s match-play champion.
The Husker junior from Beatrice completed her trek through a bracket of NU teammates past and present with Thursday’s 5-and-3 win at Awarii Dunes over NU graduate student Haley Thiele of Wahoo.
“I’ve never won one of these women’s titles, so it’s great," Baete said. “The fields are just getting better and better. The field here was incredible. There’s some great golfers. You have some great juniors playing, so to come out on top against three of my teammates, it’s really special.”
Baete had a strong spring season for the Huskers, with her stroke average trailing only that of Big Ten champion Kate Smith on the team. She tied for fourth at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate, which the Huskers won in New Orleans in March. At the Big Ten Championships, in which NU tied for second, she tied for 16th by shooting a season-low 70.
The path for the two-time Scholastic All-American and Big Ten Distinguished Scholar through her Husker friends began when she birdied the final two holes for a 1-up quarterfinal win over Vanessa Bouvet from France. She won her semifinal against Nicole Hansen from Illinois 3-and-2.
That got her to Thiele, her teammate for three years through the abbreviated 2019-20 season. Baete won the first hole when Thiele double-bogeyed.
“That kind of summed up my whole day," Thiele said. “Yesterday I felt really on my game, hit a lot of great shots, felt like I was hitting my driver well, my irons, everything well. But the first hole today I got into an unfortunate situation and then the rest of the day I felt like I just couldn't quite find it.”
When both birdied the par-5 ninth, Baete took a 2-up lead to the second nine. Thiele birdied the 10th, but Baete put away the match by winning holes 12 to 15. She birdied the 13th and 14th.
“She made a great birdie on 10 and I was like, ‘All right, let’s kick it into gear a bit,'" Baete said. “So I came up to 13 and hit it pretty close. I was like, ‘We’re nine feet (away), we’re going to start making some fun.’ I started feeling comfortable over the putts.”
Baete said she doesn’t have another tournament until U.S. Women’s Amateur qualifying in Kansas at the end of the month. She’ll play in the Women’s Western and the Ladies National Golf Association Amateur in St. Louis in consecutive weeks in July, which precludes her from going for the state-title sweep with a win at the July 19-21 Nebraska Women’s Amateur at Indian Creek in Omaha.